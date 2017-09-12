Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers: NFL live scores, blog

The Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Chargers in a classic AFC West showdown from Mile High Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from Tuesday 12:20pm AEST.

After missing out on the playoffs last year, the Chargers and the Broncos will be eager to start the season off right. In what should be a competitive AFC West neither team can afford to drop a game to a division opponent so early.

With Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon back to health and with Philip Rivers desperate to finally reach that elusive Super Bowl, the Chargers offense boasts enough firepower to worry even the vaunted Broncos defense.

The question for Los Angeles will be whether or not their offensive line can withstand the onslaught that is Von Miller. Ranked 21st in the league by PFF, the line is the only blemish on an otherwise talented offense.

Denver’s offense seems toothless by comparison. Quarterback Trevor Siemian managed to keep his starting job this offseason but he’s far from a top end talent.

He’s also playing behind an offensive line that is a patchwork of new faces, with potentially four new starters. The Broncos need rookie tackle Garett Bolles to find his feet early or this unit could be in trouble.

That will be music to the ears of the Los Angeles defense. The pass rushing duo of Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram are a nightmare for even the best lineman and should cause disruption all night in Denver.

Two seasons ago the Broncos defense would have been too strong for the Chargers but – with notable exceptions – they’re not quite the unit they were when they made that Super Bowl run.

Los Angeles on the other hand have improved, and if they stay healthy they could turn a lot of heads in the AFC.

Prediction: Chargers 30 Broncos 20.