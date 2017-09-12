Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers: NFL live scores, blog

The Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Chargers in a classic AFC West showdown from Mile High Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from Tuesday 12:20pm AEST.
After missing out on the playoffs last year, the Chargers and the Broncos will be eager to start the season off right. In what should be a competitive AFC West neither team can afford to drop a game to a division opponent so early.
With Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon back to health and with Philip Rivers desperate to finally reach that elusive Super Bowl, the Chargers offense boasts enough firepower to worry even the vaunted Broncos defense.
The question for Los Angeles will be whether or not their offensive line can withstand the onslaught that is Von Miller. Ranked 21st in the league by PFF, the line is the only blemish on an otherwise talented offense.
Denver’s offense seems toothless by comparison. Quarterback Trevor Siemian managed to keep his starting job this offseason but he’s far from a top end talent.
He’s also playing behind an offensive line that is a patchwork of new faces, with potentially four new starters. The Broncos need rookie tackle Garett Bolles to find his feet early or this unit could be in trouble.
That will be music to the ears of the Los Angeles defense. The pass rushing duo of Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram are a nightmare for even the best lineman and should cause disruption all night in Denver.
Two seasons ago the Broncos defense would have been too strong for the Chargers but – with notable exceptions – they’re not quite the unit they were when they made that Super Bowl run.
Los Angeles on the other hand have improved, and if they stay healthy they could turn a lot of heads in the AFC.
Prediction: Chargers 30 Broncos 20.
12:32pm
Conan McGlone said | 12:32pm | ! Report
Not a great start by the Chargers offence. Miscommunication everywhere. They can’t hear each other out there and it’s rattled them. Forced to take an early time out.
12:30pm
Conan McGlone said | 12:30pm | ! Report
Crowd noise forces the Chargers offensive line to jump offside with their first play of the game but Melvin Gordon breaks free for a big gain the very next play. 21 yards to the 27.
12:29pm
Stevogd said | 12:29pm | ! Report
So how big a bust should Paxton Lynch be considered at this point? Can’t even beat out a mediocre 7th rounder like Siemian.
12:30pm
Conan McGlone said | 12:30pm | ! Report
Not a great sign but 2 years is too early to call anyone a bust. Except for Hackenburg.
12:31pm
Nate said | 12:31pm | ! Report
Jury still out, I’ll make a decision on that in the next preseason. He was raw out of college and everyone knew that so its not surprise to me.
12:28pm
Conan McGlone said | 12:28pm | ! Report
Chargers force a 3 and Out. It’s controversial to say but I think the Chargers actually have the best defence in this game. With the pass rushing duo of Gordon and Bosa and the Corners of Verrett and Hayward it’s certainly close.
12:30pm
Nate said | 12:30pm | ! Report
They got one 1st down, not a 3 & out, its why they got LA in bad field position.
As for the second part, don’t agree. LA are definitely strong in those areas, I think Denver is still better across the board. Once Shane Ray comes back too then we have both our edge rushers.
12:31pm
Conan McGlone said | 12:31pm | ! Report
Once Shane Ray is back it’s a different story.
12:27pm
Nate said | 12:27pm | ! Report
So Rex Ryan huh? Didn’t say anything for the first couple of minutes, and made me wish he said nothing for the last couple of minutes. Not a great debut!
12:24pm
Conan McGlone said | 12:24pm | ! Report
All eyes will be on whether or not the Broncos can get anything going on offence against what should be an impressive LA defence.
Quarterback Trevor Siemian isn’t a world beater but he’s a steady enough option for a team like the Broncos who should hold teams close with their rugged defence.
12:22pm
Conan McGlone said | 12:22pm | ! Report
Broncos starting the night from the 25 yard line after the kick off is touched back.
12:21pm
Conan McGlone said | 12:21pm | ! Report
Here we go for the second game of this Monday Night Football double header. For the first time in NFL history we’re seeing the Los Angeles Chargers and I’m going to be honest, I’m going to accidentally say San Diego at some point.
In what is certain to be a tough division both teams will be eager to keep pace with the Chiefs and the Raiders who were both impressive with wins against the Patriots and Titans.
12:20pm
Nate said | 12:20pm | ! Report
Jesus, takes some guts for a high school senior to be out there singing the anthem on a big MNF occasion and she nailed the hell out of it. Normally don’t care about that stuff but that was amazing!
12:13pm
Nate said | 12:13pm | ! Report
Blogging the double header Conan? You’re keen!
Let’s go Broncos.
12:22pm
Conan McGlone said | 12:22pm | ! Report
I wasn’t do anything else today 🙂