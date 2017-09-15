David Goffin vs John Millman: Belgium vs Australia, Davis Cup semi-final, tennis live scores, blog

The Davis Cup semi-finals are here, but a last-minute swap for Australia will see John Millman debut against Belgium’s top ranked player and world No.12 David Goffin. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the first rubber from 10pm (AEST).

Brussels will be the scene for this semi-final tie, with the hosts picking clay as the surface. Australia have won just a single tie on the red stuff in the last decade and will be up against it to do so here.

A good start will be imperative, but on paper, this looks like a mismatch. Thanasi Kokkinakis was originally listed as a team member for the Australian’s, with it being unclear whether he or Jordan Thompson would play singles.

Captain Lleyton Hewitt sprung a surprise an hour before the draw was released though, swapping Kokkinakis out for Millman, who will now be tasked with playing singles.

Even though Millman has been in strong form, making a third-round run at the US Open and by all reports hitting the ball well in training, it becomes even more surprising given clay is Millman’s worst surface.

Nonetheless, Millman can be counted on to give his all for the nation. He has had to battle injuries over the last 24 months, meaning he only plays grand slams on the back of protected ranking spots. His recent run at Flushing Meadows moved him up to 180 in the world.

While Millman is consistent, he doesn’t have the weapons on the ground or the defence at the baseline to go with a player at the calibre of Goffin.

Belgium’s top ranked player himself wasn’t in the greatest of form at the final grand slam of the year. He took four and five sets to get over Julien Benneteau and Guido Pella in the first two rounds, before passing an injured Gael Monfils.

He was then knocked out in the fourth round by youngster Andrey Rublev. It followed a poor return from injury, which caused Goffin to miss Wimbledon.

Goffin is incredibly good on clay though, with a third-round exit at the French Open this year only caused by his injury. He could have gone deep into the tournament at Roland Garros, and holds a nearly 70 per cent winning percentage on the surface.

The pair have never met before this meeting.

Prediction

The first rubber always brings added pressure with it, as does a debut for Millman. Away from his home fans though, he may be able to open up and hit freely. This is down to whether Goffin can rise to the challenge.

If Belgium are going to win the tie, you feel Goffin needs to win this one, and he will.

Goffin in four sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the first rubber in this Davis Cup tie from 10pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.