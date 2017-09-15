Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos first preliminary final fixture date and start time

The Melbourne Storm will host the Brisbane Broncos in a preliminary final at AAMI Park on Friday 22 September with kick-off scheduled for 7:55pm AEST.

The Storm won their way through preliminary final first by finishing on top of the ladder after a dominant season that meant they had the minor premiership wrapped up weeks out from the finish line.

That saw them host a qualifying final against the Parramatta Eels which they were expected to win comfortably, but it would up being a greater challenge than they thought.

They did come away with a narrow victory in the end however and that was enough to secure them a home preliminary final at AAMI park.

Having finished with the No.1 seed, the Storm have their prelim on a final night, giving them the longest possible break before the grand final, should they win through.

The Broncos finished the season in third and line up in the first week of finals up against the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium.

It was a close affair but the Roosters narrowly won through last week, leaving the Broncos to host a semi-final in the Brisbane.

They came up against the Penrith Panthers, who had made it through to the match after defeating the Manly Sea Eagles.

The Broncos took first blood on the scoreboard against the Panthers and ultimately led the game all night, eventually running out the winners 13-6.

While they’ve now made it through a preliminary final, they’re definitely going to be up against it trying to upset the raging premiership favourite.

If they can knock off the Storm then they’ll certainly rocket into favouritism themselves, but Melbourne will enter as the heavy favourites to win and qualify for the grand final for the second year in a row.