Matildas vs Brazil: International Friendly Football live scores, blog

Australia and Brazil meet at Pepper Stadium in what is a friendly yet another stern test for the Matildas. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3pm (AEST).

Mark down the date everyone. Saturday 16th September 2017. A watershed day for football in Australia. The national women’s team will play in front of 17,000 parochial home fans.

The Aussies come off astonishing recent form that saw them take victory in the Tournament of Nations in the USA, where the cherry on top of the trophy was a 6-1 victory against the very same opponent they face today.

While this is a friendly, the continued momentum of the Matildas will be front and centre in their thinking, as they start to prepare for the 2019 World Cup, where they could be seen as one of the key contenders for the title.

With the Australians currently sitting sixth in the world rankings and the Brazilians ninth, this is women’s football of the highest calibre. Much talk will centre around the soaring star of Sam Kerr. However, the squad is littered with talent.

The same can be said of Brazil with Marta and Cristiane, despite their aging careers, still destined to make a significant impact.

Pepper Stadium will be rocking for this clash and whatever the result, let’s hope the advertisement which it will provide for women’s football, is of the highest quality.

Prediction

In a tough game to predict, the Matildas will have a little too much firepower up front for the visitors and should prevail in a fairly open contest.

Australia 3, Brazil 1

Catch all the action on The Roar with live coverage of the game on Saturday afternoon between the Matildas and Brazil at Pepper Stadium from 3pm (AEST).