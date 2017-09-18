Green Bay Packers vs Atlanta Falcons: NFL live scores, blog

The Atlanta Falcons will welcome the Green Bay Packers to Mercedes Benz Stadium in Georgia on Monday morning AEST. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 10:30am AEST.
This game is a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship, won by the Falcons. Today they play their first NFL regular season game at their spectacular new stadium.
They will need to lift in front of their home fans if they are to overcome the Packers in this one. Last week saw them get the win over the Chicago Bears, but that kind of performance won’t be enough this week. If they are a serious contender, they will need to show it today.
The Packers had a solid win over a tough Seattle Seahawks side the last start and will look to continue its good run of form.
A team led by Aaron Rodgers is capable of anything, but they too will need to improve their game for this big clash.
Green Bay lead 17-15 in overall head to head clashes.
Which team will be 2-0 after today?
I’m taking the Falcons in this one. Look for a big game from Matt Ryan and Julio Jones in front of 71,000 fans
Falcons 17-10
11:01am
Christopher Spinks said | 11:01am
This game is quickly turning into a shootout between two of the games best QBs
11:00am
Christopher Spinks said | 11:00am
TOUCHDOWN – Ty Montgomery, Packers move 75 yards from 11 plays in 6:08 mins of play.
Crosby kicks the extra point and we are tied at 7 once again.
3:43 left in the open quarter.
Falcons – 7
Packers – 7
10:58am
Christopher Spinks said | 10:58am
Open man Ty Montgomery runs for 20 yards to the Falcons 3 yard line.
10:57am
Christopher Spinks said | 10:57am
Flag on the play for pass interference. saves the packers from a 4th and 8. now first down on the 32 yard line
10:52am
Christopher Spinks said | 10:52am
Packers into Falcons territory
10:52am
Christopher Spinks said | 10:52am
Stoppage in play called because Aaron Rodgers played on too quick for the official to “be in a position to do his Job”.
Never heard that one before
10:48am
Christopher Spinks said | 10:48am
Rodgers will start from the 25. 1 yard gain on first play.
10:45am
Christopher Spinks said | 10:45am
DeVonte Freeman and Julio Jones getting the fair share of the ball in the opening drive. Falcons looking good.
Packers turn to impress now.