Green Bay Packers vs Atlanta Falcons: NFL live scores, blog

The Atlanta Falcons will welcome the Green Bay Packers to Mercedes Benz Stadium in Georgia on Monday morning AEST. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 10:30am AEST.

This game is a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship, won by the Falcons. Today they play their first NFL regular season game at their spectacular new stadium.

They will need to lift in front of their home fans if they are to overcome the Packers in this one. Last week saw them get the win over the Chicago Bears, but that kind of performance won’t be enough this week. If they are a serious contender, they will need to show it today.

The Packers had a solid win over a tough Seattle Seahawks side the last start and will look to continue its good run of form.

A team led by Aaron Rodgers is capable of anything, but they too will need to improve their game for this big clash.

Green Bay lead 17-15 in overall head to head clashes.

Which team will be 2-0 after today?

I’m taking the Falcons in this one. Look for a big game from Matt Ryan and Julio Jones in front of 71,000 fans

Falcons 17-10

