Peel Thunder vs Subiaco Lions: WAFL Grand Final live scores, blog

The Subiaco Lions and Peel Thunder will do battle in the WAFL grand final for the second year in a row as the Lions look to complete a dominant season by avenging their loss from last year. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 4:50pm (AEST).

This is just the second grand final for the Thunder in their relatively short history, having won their debut appearance at the big dance last year for their maiden WAFL flag.

Subiaco is charging into their fourth grand final in a row off the back of a huge season this year.

Shaking off a first-round loss to South Fremantle, the Lions ploughed through the rest of the season, winning 19 games straight on their way to the minor premiership, finishing 12 points clear of second spot with just the one loss to their name.

Their trip to the decider hasn’t been as smooth in the postseason though.

Despite having beaten Peel three times throughout the regular season, the defending champions upset Subiaco in the semi-final, kicking 14 goals to ten to book their spot in the final and leave the Lions with one more roadblock.

Tasked with firing past South Freo once again, Subiaco were able to come back into the game after a shaky start that saw them falling behind in the first half, eventually running away 32-point winners.

For Peel, they have had a very similar season to last year, stumbling through the season at times and struggling with inconsistencies.

They managed to finish third but with an unconvincing record of 12 wins and eight losses for the year leading into the finals.

The Thunder certainly put those inconsistencies aside at finals time though, knocking off the number one and two sides in consecutive weeks to book the first spot in the decider, including the aforementioned semi-final win over today’s opponent.

There has been plenty of talking points leading into the 2017 finale, including the inclusion of 15 Fremantle Dockers-listed players in the Thunder’s squad.

It will also be the last WAFL grand final to be played at Subiaco Oval.

Prediction

If this was anyone else, Subiaco would be clear favourites to dance their way to a third premiership in four years.

However, Peel have proven to be their hurdle over the last couple of years and the Thunder are shaping up for back-to-back flags, especially with their bolstered squad of AFL-listed players.

The Thunder have shown they can beat the near-unbeatable Lions in big games not only in last year’s grand final, but this year as well.

The dominance of Subiaco this year could all be for nothing this afternoon. It’s going to be a tight one, but the Thunder should sneak to their second flag on the trot.

Peel to win by 7