Peel Thunder vs Subiaco Lions: WAFL Grand Final live scores, blog

The Subiaco Lions and Peel Thunder will do battle in the WAFL grand final for the second year in a row as the Lions look to complete a dominant season by avenging their loss from last year. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 4:50pm (AEST).
This is just the second grand final for the Thunder in their relatively short history, having won their debut appearance at the big dance last year for their maiden WAFL flag.
Subiaco is charging into their fourth grand final in a row off the back of a huge season this year.
Shaking off a first-round loss to South Fremantle, the Lions ploughed through the rest of the season, winning 19 games straight on their way to the minor premiership, finishing 12 points clear of second spot with just the one loss to their name.
Their trip to the decider hasn’t been as smooth in the postseason though.
Despite having beaten Peel three times throughout the regular season, the defending champions upset Subiaco in the semi-final, kicking 14 goals to ten to book their spot in the final and leave the Lions with one more roadblock.
Tasked with firing past South Freo once again, Subiaco were able to come back into the game after a shaky start that saw them falling behind in the first half, eventually running away 32-point winners.
For Peel, they have had a very similar season to last year, stumbling through the season at times and struggling with inconsistencies.
They managed to finish third but with an unconvincing record of 12 wins and eight losses for the year leading into the finals.
The Thunder certainly put those inconsistencies aside at finals time though, knocking off the number one and two sides in consecutive weeks to book the first spot in the decider, including the aforementioned semi-final win over today’s opponent.
There has been plenty of talking points leading into the 2017 finale, including the inclusion of 15 Fremantle Dockers-listed players in the Thunder’s squad.
It will also be the last WAFL grand final to be played at Subiaco Oval.
Prediction
If this was anyone else, Subiaco would be clear favourites to dance their way to a third premiership in four years.
However, Peel have proven to be their hurdle over the last couple of years and the Thunder are shaping up for back-to-back flags, especially with their bolstered squad of AFL-listed players.
The Thunder have shown they can beat the near-unbeatable Lions in big games not only in last year’s grand final, but this year as well.
The dominance of Subiaco this year could all be for nothing this afternoon. It’s going to be a tight one, but the Thunder should sneak to their second flag on the trot.
Peel to win by 7
5:05pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:05pm | ! Report
Q1′
Subiaco once again get the better of the centre bounce… and the Lions have their first!!
GOAL SUBIACO!!
The perfect response from the Lions, bagging the six-pointer barely 30 seconds after conceding one at the other end.
It was another quick tap down and release off the centre bounce to get the clearance towards goal and it’s Stevenson to snag the mark and sink the set shot from 44 metres out and halfway to the left boundary line.
Good kick.
Subiaco Lions 1.0 (6)
Peel Thunder 2.0 (12)
5:04pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:04pm | ! Report
Q1′
GOAL THUNDER!!
Just when it looked like the Lions were starting to kick into gear, Peel snag their second on the counter attack.
That man Zac Dawson doing the damage again, taking a very handy one-on-one mark inside forward 50… he could have gone on his own but he passes it off to Ugle who slots one of the easiest you’ll ever get from right in front and maybe 15 metres out to double the lead.
Subiaco Lions 0.0 (0)
Peel Thunder 2.0 (12)
5:02pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:02pm | ! Report
Q1′
The Thunder under a little pressure at the back but they have the numbers to work with and make a fairly comfortable clearance in the end.
Subiaco Lions 0.0 (0)
Peel Thunder 1.0 (6)
5:01pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:01pm | ! Report
Q1′
Wheeler with the first chance of the game on goal for the Lions… but he’s smothered beautifully looking to snap through the sticks!!
Fantastic bit of desperation defence and the Lions just can’t catch a break up front in the first term here.
Subiaco Lions 0.0 (0)
Peel Thunder 1.0 (6)
4:59pm
Connor Bennett said | 4:59pm | ! Report
Q1′
Subi pushing out of the defensive 50, finding some galloping room up the right wing but it’s short-lived with another stoppage hitting the game.
A real grinding battle so far.
Subiaco Lions 0.0 (0)
Peel Thunder 1.0 (6)
4:58pm
Connor Bennett said | 4:58pm | ! Report
Q1′
Messy ball movement down the left flank as the ball dribbles out for a throw in, plenty of early stoppages happening.
Subiaco Lions 0.0 (0)
Peel Thunder 1.0 (6)
4:57pm
Connor Bennett said | 4:57pm | ! Report
Q1′
Subiaco push forward off the centre bounce but once again just can’t get that key ball forward to the men up front.
Just not quite in the game 100% yet the Lions.
Subiaco Lions 0.0 (0)
Peel Thunder 1.0 (6)
4:56pm
Connor Bennett said | 4:56pm | ! Report
Q1′
GOAL THUNDER!!
Out of nowhere! Dawson snags the opening goal of the grand final and it really was from nothing… pulling in the ball through traffic and just finding enough wiggle room to snap it away from 40 metres out from the middle of the pack.
The ball duly obliges by dribbling through the centre gate for the six points.
Subiaco Lions 0.0 (0)
Peel Thunder 1.0 (6)
4:55pm
FreoFan said | 4:55pm | ! Report
Nice way for Dawson to start his final game!