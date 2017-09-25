2017 AFL Brownlow Medal live blog, every vote

The most prestigious night on the AFL calendar has arrived – it’s time to get your nice shiny shoes out for the 2017 AFL Brownlow Medal. Join The Roar for a live blog of the count, starting from 8:15pm AEST.

The whole world agrees that Dustin Martin is the raging favourite to take out the highest individual honour in the game at tonight’s awards.

In terms of betting, he’s into a price of $1.05 to win the medal tonight – pretty much unbackable odds, with the next best being Hawthorn’s Tom Mitchell at $12.

In terms of the Brownlow Votes themselves, the main talking point of the evening will be the potential controversy if Patrick Dangerfield finishes ahead of Martin, but is ineligible.

That seems unlikely as Martin likely had the better season of the two regardless, but if anyone’s got a chance of recording more votes, it’s Danger.

There’s also a good chance we could see the record for most votes in a calendar year broken tonight – after being set by Dangerfield with 35 votes just last year.

It wouldn’t surprise at all to see Martin manage 36 votes or more at tonight’s count.

But if listening to Gillon McLachlan dryly read out player names and vote numbers somehow isn’t your idea of a good night, don’t fear, because there’s plenty else happening.

We’ll see the Mark of the Year winner announced, with Jeremy Howe, Brodie Grundy and Joe Daniher all in the running.

Goal of the Year will be announced too, with Lance Franklin, Eddie Betts and Daniel Rioli all in the mix for the honour.

Prediction

Dustin Martin to win the Brownlow on 37 votes, Jeremy Howe mark of the year, Lance Franklin goal of the year, Phil Davis to look disturbingly suave.

Join The Roar for a live blog of the count, starting from 8:15pm AEST.