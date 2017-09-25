Oakland Raiders vs Washington Redskins: NFL live scores, blog

The Washington Redskins play host to the high-flying Oakland Raiders at FedEx Field in the nation’s capital on Monday morning AEST. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 10:30am.
This game will see these two sides go at it for the first time since 2013.
The Raiders have an 8-5 lead in the all-time play.
The visitors have had a stellar start to the season, Marshawn Lynch has been a beast at the back of an incredibly talented offensive line.
Derek Carr is one of the top QBs in the game after just two round with a pass rating of 126.5.
They have come off two good wins with a lot of points on offence. They will need to tidy up on defence today if they are to push the Redskins aside.
The Redskins are also stacked with a good offence including running backs, Robert Kelley and Samaje Perine. Kirk Cousins is looking in great touch in 2017, with more options to pass or throw to.
This game will be a shootout between offences. Carr v Cousins.
I’m taking the Raiders in this one. They have looked in good touch this season and will remain undefeated after this one.
Raiders 42-28
11:14am
Christopher Spinks said | 11:14am | ! Report
Cousins and co. will start from their 20 yard line. leading by 7
11:13am
Christopher Spinks said | 11:13am | ! Report
Again. Dropped pass from Amari Cooper. 4th and (. Punt coming.
Still no first down or a completion for the Raiders.
After their 4th possession, they are 3 punts and a turnover. They need to improve with the ball if they don’t want this game to get away from them.
11:09am
Christopher Spinks said | 11:09am | ! Report
There it is. Carr first completion of the night to Amari Cooper and their first first down.
14 secs left in the first qtr.
OVERTURNED – For Offensive holding.
That will be the end of the first.
Raiders will keep the ball, still looking for a first down.
Redskins – 7
Raiders – 0
11:07am
Christopher Spinks said | 11:07am | ! Report
2. hand off to Lynch for 5 yards
11:06am
Christopher Spinks said | 11:06am | ! Report
Raiders offensive plays.
1. Carr to Crabtree
DROPPED BALL
11:06am
Christopher Spinks said | 11:06am | ! Report
Redskins to punt after reaching 4th and 6.
1:02 left in the first.
Redskins – 7
Raiders – 0
10:59am
Christopher Spinks said | 10:59am | ! Report
Three and out again from the Raiders. The Redskins offence are tackling like men possessed.
Punt from the Raiders to the Redskins 20.