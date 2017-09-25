Oakland Raiders vs Washington Redskins: NFL live scores, blog

The Washington Redskins play host to the high-flying Oakland Raiders at FedEx Field in the nation’s capital on Monday morning AEST. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 10:30am.

This game will see these two sides go at it for the first time since 2013.

The Raiders have an 8-5 lead in the all-time play.

The visitors have had a stellar start to the season, Marshawn Lynch has been a beast at the back of an incredibly talented offensive line.

Derek Carr is one of the top QBs in the game after just two round with a pass rating of 126.5.

They have come off two good wins with a lot of points on offence. They will need to tidy up on defence today if they are to push the Redskins aside.

The Redskins are also stacked with a good offence including running backs, Robert Kelley and Samaje Perine. Kirk Cousins is looking in great touch in 2017, with more options to pass or throw to.

This game will be a shootout between offences. Carr v Cousins.

I’m taking the Raiders in this one. They have looked in good touch this season and will remain undefeated after this one.

Raiders 42-28

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 10:30am AEST.