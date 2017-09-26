Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals: NFL live scores, blog

The Arizona Cardinals will welcome the Dallas Cowboys to the University of Phoenix stadium for the last match in week three. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 10:30am Tuesday morning AEST.

The Cowboys hold a massive lead in all-time head to head matchup 55-32-1.

The Cardinals have struggled on offence so far in 2017. QB Carson Palmer has completed less than 60 per cent of passes.

It’s worse in the red zone, only completing 2/7 in the opening two weeks. The injury to RB David Johnson has clearly taken its toll on their scoring ability.

They are matching it with the best on defence and can hold their own against any side. But they need to score points to be competitive today.

The Cowboys are in a similar situation. The offence is ordinary, the defence was good week one, but average last week against a rampant Trevor Siemian and the Broncos.

The ‘Boys need to be more physical up front on the offensive line, give Zeke Elliott more time with the ball and get a handle on the run game that made them so dominant last season.

QB Dak Prescott needs to look downfield more to their top WR Dez Bryant. Dez has been quiet so far in 2017 and this is a direct correlation to the Cowboys form.

I predict this game to be low scoring, not a lot of flare. Probably a few handling errors and some good defence.

Cowboys to win a close one 13-10.

