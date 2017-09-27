 

Ange Postecoglou confirms five changes to Socceroos squad for Syria World Cup qualifiers

By , Ben McKay is a Roar Guru

    Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou has rung the changes for next month’s World Cup qualifying playoff with Syria, with five new faces coming into camp.

    Mile Jedinak is still missing with a groin injury, while Trent Sainsbury has been retained despite a lack of club football in China.

    Aziz Behich, Craig Goodwin, Nikita Rukavytsya, Josh Risdon and Matthew Jurman return to the squad with Jamie Maclaren, Alex Gersbach and Ryan McGowan among the notable absentees.

    Australia must beat Syria over two legs — in Malaysia on October 5 and in Sydney on October 10 — to progress to a final home-and-away playoff in November to decide whether they head to next year’s World Cup in Russia.

    Socceroos squad for 2018 FIFA World Cup playoff vs Syria
    GOALKEEPERS: Mat Ryan, Mitchell Langerak, Danny Vukovic

    DEFENDERS: Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Mathew Jurman, Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Brad Smith, Bailey Wright

    MIDFIELDERS: Mustafa Amini, Craig Goodwin, Jackson Irvine, Massimo Luongo, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, James Troisi

    FORWARDS: Tim Cahill, Tomi Juric, Robbie Kruse, Mathew Leckie, Nikita Rukavytsya

