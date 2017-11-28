Twitter just exploded over a bunch of Ben Stokes rumours which are absolute garbage

It’s hardly surprising given how comprehensively England were defeated in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, but a stack of rumours about Ben Stokes heading to Australia just appeared on Twitter. But is there any truth to them?

Erm, no.

A picture was doing the rounds on Twitter on Tuesday morning (Australian time) supposedly showing Stokes, cricket gear and all, at Heathrow Airport en route to Australia.

Hearing that Stokesy’s at Heathrow… — Phil Walker (@Phil_Wisden) November 27, 2017

I have a funny feeling @benstokes38 is jumping on an A380 heading to Oz! #ashes — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) November 27, 2017

Unsurprisingly, England fans were pretty chuffed with the news.

Ben Stokes walking back into the England dressing room #Ashes pic.twitter.com/6hfwAfOLYH — 🎅🏼 (@Icfcwill) November 27, 2017

Ben Stokes walking out to bat in the Adelaide test… #Ashes pic.twitter.com/nUw2A5vHig — Dale (@Koka_Kolasinac) November 27, 2017

The amount I want that picture to actually be Ben Stokes isn't normal. I've no morals, I just want to beat the Aussies. — Peter Blackburn (@petermblackburn) November 27, 2017

Anyway, turns out Stokes isn’t actually on his way down under to bolster England’s Ashes squad, with the likes of Jonathan Agnew and Michael Vaughan quashing the rumours.

Love twitter for gossip but sorry England fans Ben Stokes isn’t on a Big Bird Down Under ….. #Yet — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 27, 2017

I said he is not joining the England tour. I wish he was. https://t.co/I1TAv7wk8Z — Jonathan Agnew (@Aggerscricket) November 27, 2017

Just to confirm Ben Stokes is NOT on his way to Australia to play in Ashes, join the Lions or be involved in any England camp.#BBCCricket #ashes — Test Match Special (@bbctms) November 27, 2017

Turns out Stokes is actually heading to New Zealand to visit his family there, according to a statement released by the ECB.

“The ECB is aware that Ben Stokes is making a private trip to New Zealand to spend time with his family. His travel arrangements have not been arranged by the ECB,” the statement read.

“He is not on his way to the Ashes, England Lions or any other official training camps with the England set-up.”

So that’s that.

But New Zealand is awfully close to Australia. Could Stokes head across the ditch in between the second and third Tests in time for a mid-series appearance in Perth?

Who knows. We’re still waiting on the investigation of Stokes’ alleged street brawl by the Avon and Somerset Police to finish up. Until it does, there’s little point speculating about Stokes’ whereabouts.