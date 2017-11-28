 

Twitter just exploded over a bunch of Ben Stokes rumours which are absolute garbage

The Roar Roar Guru

By ,

Tagged:
 , , ,

7 Have your say

    It’s hardly surprising given how comprehensively England were defeated in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, but a stack of rumours about Ben Stokes heading to Australia just appeared on Twitter. But is there any truth to them?

    Erm, no.

    A picture was doing the rounds on Twitter on Tuesday morning (Australian time) supposedly showing Stokes, cricket gear and all, at Heathrow Airport en route to Australia.

    Unsurprisingly, England fans were pretty chuffed with the news.

    Anyway, turns out Stokes isn’t actually on his way down under to bolster England’s Ashes squad, with the likes of Jonathan Agnew and Michael Vaughan quashing the rumours.

    Turns out Stokes is actually heading to New Zealand to visit his family there, according to a statement released by the ECB.

    “The ECB is aware that Ben Stokes is making a private trip to New Zealand to spend time with his family. His travel arrangements have not been arranged by the ECB,” the statement read.

    “He is not on his way to the Ashes, England Lions or any other official training camps with the England set-up.”

    So that’s that.

    But New Zealand is awfully close to Australia. Could Stokes head across the ditch in between the second and third Tests in time for a mid-series appearance in Perth?

    Who knows. We’re still waiting on the investigation of Stokes’ alleged street brawl by the Avon and Somerset Police to finish up. Until it does, there’s little point speculating about Stokes’ whereabouts.