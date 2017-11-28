Twitter just exploded over a bunch of Ben Stokes rumours which are absolute garbage

It’s hardly surprising given how comprehensively England were defeated in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, but a stack of rumours about Ben Stokes heading to Australia just appeared on Twitter. But is there any truth to them?
Erm, no.
A picture was doing the rounds on Twitter on Tuesday morning (Australian time) supposedly showing Stokes, cricket gear and all, at Heathrow Airport en route to Australia.
Unsurprisingly, England fans were pretty chuffed with the news.
Anyway, turns out Stokes isn’t actually on his way down under to bolster England’s Ashes squad, with the likes of Jonathan Agnew and Michael Vaughan quashing the rumours.
Turns out Stokes is actually heading to New Zealand to visit his family there, according to a statement released by the ECB.
“The ECB is aware that Ben Stokes is making a private trip to New Zealand to spend time with his family. His travel arrangements have not been arranged by the ECB,” the statement read.
“He is not on his way to the Ashes, England Lions or any other official training camps with the England set-up.”
So that’s that.
But New Zealand is awfully close to Australia. Could Stokes head across the ditch in between the second and third Tests in time for a mid-series appearance in Perth?
Who knows. We’re still waiting on the investigation of Stokes’ alleged street brawl by the Avon and Somerset Police to finish up. Until it does, there’s little point speculating about Stokes’ whereabouts.
November 28th 2017 @ 11:15am
Damo said | November 28th 2017 @ 11:15am | ! Report
I’m not sure on UK law but aren’t the police still investigating the punching incident? I would have thought he wouldn’t be allowed to leave the country then?
November 28th 2017 @ 2:21pm
Bakkies said | November 28th 2017 @ 2:21pm | ! Report
They are still investigating. Even if he doesn’t get charged I can see Australian crowds targeting him over his comments about Katie Price’s son. Apology or not he still said it.
Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson both toured while under investigation. Jackson didn’t play in Chicago last year that was the only trip he missed from memory. Olding wasn’t considered due to injury.
November 28th 2017 @ 11:24am
jameswm said | November 28th 2017 @ 11:24am | ! Report
going to NZ – nice and close, cricket season, might get the odd game in.
November 28th 2017 @ 12:20pm
not so super said | November 28th 2017 @ 12:20pm | ! Report
so much excitement about a guy with a below par batting average (35) and bowling average of 31
November 28th 2017 @ 1:01pm
The Barry said | November 28th 2017 @ 1:01pm | ! Report
I was thinking something similar. Stokes can pull out a big knock or a good spell and can very well be a match winner. But I don’t know that you’d want to be relying on him to save a series.
November 28th 2017 @ 12:41pm
Will Sinclair said | November 28th 2017 @ 12:41pm | ! Report
Now reports emerging that he’s play for Canterbury in New Zealand while he’s there!
The ECB really playing silly buggers on this one. They are clearly pulling the strings here, and seem more than happy to ignore Stokes indiscretions if it means gaining a foothold in this Ashes series…
November 28th 2017 @ 6:10pm
Hector Stubbs said | November 28th 2017 @ 6:10pm | ! Report
Come on,he’s as much a KIwi as Russell Crowe or Joh Bjelke-Petersen.Oh.wait…
Just remember Ben ,Section 44 of the Australian Constitution is out to get you