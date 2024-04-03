The Roar
The Roar

Cricket
Advertisement

Bazball comes first over hit and giggle: Stokes pulls out of T20 World Cup to focus on Tests
News
43 minutes ago
0
Join the conversation
Advertisement
Join the Roar Today for your chance to win $1,000 each week

Winner drawn every Friday at 11am.
Promotion ends April 12th, 2024.

Autoplay in... 6 (Cancel)
Up Next No more videos! Playlist is empty -
Replay
Cancel
Next
News
43 minutes ago
0

England’s chances of retaining the Twenty20 World Cup have been hit for six with the news Ben Stokes has opted out of selection for this year’s tournament.

The mercurial Stokes will miss June’s World Cup in the US and the West Indies to focus on regaining his fitness ahead of the northern summer’s Test schedule.

England are the defending T20 world champions, having claimed their second title in 2022 in Australia.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Tuesday that Stokes’s primary focus “is to get fully fit to bowl” for the Test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

More Cricket

Cricket

England’s Test captain, Stokes last played a T20 international for in the World Cup final at the MCG in November 2022.

“I’m working hard and focusing on building my bowling fitness back up to fulfil a full role as an allrounder in all formats of cricket,” Stokes said in a statement.

“Opting out of the (Indian Premier League) and the World Cup will hopefully be a sacrifice that allows me to be the allrounder I want to be for the foreseeable future.”

Advertisement

In November, Stokes underwent surgery for a knee issue which hampered his ability to bowl.

The 32-year-old bowled just five overs during England’s 4-1 series defeat in India last month.

“The recent Test tour of India highlighted how far behind I was from a bowling point of view after my knee surgery and nine months without bowling,” Stokes said.

England will play a four-match T20 series against Pakistan in preparation for the World Cup.

They then play group matches against Scotland, Australia, Oman and Namibia before the Super 8s and knockout stages.

© AAP

0
Join the conversation

Build your own fantasy cricket team and put it to the test with Draftstars daily fantasy competitions.  Pick your match, pick your team and watch the points roll in to take out cash prizes on each match.  What are you really gambling with? Set a deposit limit.

close