Ashes: Australian batting by the numbers

We are two Tests into the Ashes series. Here’s my profile of the Aussie batting lineup.



Australian batting

The Aussies proved strong for most of the series so far, with the biggest failure for them arriving in their second innings of the day-night test at Adelaide that led to their lowest score of the series – 138 runs.

In the total, the side has scored 1081 runs in four innings at an average of 270 runs per innings and 49.8 runs per wicket. The latter average being boosted greatly by Bancroft’s and Warner’s superb unbeaten 173 run stand to secure the 1st test at the Gabba.

Bancroft

Cameron Bancroft debuted for his country at the start of this series, after failing to impress in the first innings, his unbeaten 82 in the second dig at the Gabba gave him an impressive average of 87 heading into Adelaide.

However, after only scoring 14 runs in both innings combined, his inflated average has taken a hit. He will need to bounce back at his home ground of the WACA to bid for security of his opener role.

101 runs – avg. of 33.67 – s/r 53 – high score of 82*

David Warner

David Warner’s series has been rather placid thus far, especially when compared to last year. His 87* at the Gabba proving his highlight. He would be disappointed that he didn’t capitalise on his starts of 26 and more importantly 47 to really make a difference in the rather vulnerable looking Australian top order.

To his credit though he has tried to cement himself at the crease when his side needed him, preventing his natural flow of runs, as can be seen in his strike rate, which is 10 runs lower per 100 balls than that of his opening partner Bancroft.

174 runs – avg. of 58 – s/r 43 – high score of 87*

Usman Khawaja

A question mark around his name since the start of series, yet confidence in him due to his record on home soil. Usman has yet to post a big, match defining score in this series. England may have figured out his spin weakness, something which may certainly damage his hopes at a subcontinental test birth in the future.

That being said, he still averages more than his English counterpart, as well as 5/7 of their top 7.

84 runs – avg. of 28 – s/r 45.3 – high score of 53

Steve Smith

The Australian captain notched up a beautiful unbeaten 141 at the Gabba, to stamp his authority over the English bowlers as well as the English captain Joe Root. Smith averages almost double that of Root this season, with a total of 50 more runs, and missed out on scoring all of Joe Root’s combined runs in just one innings by only one run.

He would have been disappointed in himself for not surviving the night session at Adelaide which saw Anderson take most of his 5-fer, but such is life, you can’t win them all.

193 runs – avg. 93.5 – s/r 44 – high score of 141*

Touted as being a possible vital contributor in Australia regaining the Ashes if the top order fails to impress, his debut against Pakistan last year gave much promise. However, facing quality bowlers such as James Anderson and Stuart Broad has meant Handscomb has not passed 40, let alone 50 in his 3 innings thus far.

62 runs – avg. 20.67 – s/r 50.3 – high score of 36

Shaun Marsh

After his surprise inclusion into the Test team angered many fans (myself included), and left little faith in the selectors, he seemed to have used that hate and mistrust as fuel. Grinding out a tough 50 with the tail in the first innings of the Gabba, some faith was regained.

Though his best was yet to come, his 126* in the first dig at Adelaide saw him top the runs scored charts for both teams, being the only player to pass 200 cumulative runs, and only one of two Aussies to score a century so far.

215 runs – avg. 98 – s/r 43 – high score of 126*

Timothy Paine

Most likely the most shock selection of the series, Tim Paine averaged less that 35 with the bat at shiel in the last two years and was not the front line keeper for Tasmania. His shrewd form with the bat somewhat followed him into the test arena.

His 50 in the first innings provided hope for possible innings to come, however, when the Aussies needed him in the 2nd innings he was nowhere to be found.

92 runs – avg. 27 – s/r 45 – high score of 57

Mitchell Starc

Seeming to come into the series as the equivalent of England’s Chris Woakes, Both have failed to make a difference with the bat. Not much more can be said apart from a possible lower batting order reshuffling if he fails to impress for longer.

32 runs – avg. 10.6 – s/r 54 – high score of 20

Patrick Cummins

Wow. Simply awe-inspiring. He had made runs in the past at Shield level, yet flew under the table when it came to lower order run discussions.

Two scores in the 40s and innings-saving partnerships has provided him with much deserved praise. Along with boasting an average for the series higher than all of that of the English side. Well done Patty.

142 runs – avg. 48 – s/r 41 – high score of 67

Nathan Lyon

Australia’s go-to nightwatchman, and an experienced one at that. His 14 off 30 after being sent in as night watchman with Anderson hooping the ball under lights was a job well done, His 6 to get off the mark in the first innings Adelaide to help his way to 10 not out also aided the Aussies in posting a big score.

33 runs – avg. 16.5 – s/r 40.9- high score of 14

Josh Hazlewood

Scores of 3 and 6 for the big New South Welshman are nothing to brag about but a change of heart in being able to stay in for 24 balls unlike in Bangladesh or that ominous game against New Zealand show some improvement in recent times.

9 runs – avg. 4.5 – s/r 30 – high score of 6

All in all, Australia have proved dominant and vulnerable at times with the bat, they will surely be hoping to post a big first innings lead at the WACA and hopefully have one of the fringe boys stand up and score some runs. My money is on Bancroft.