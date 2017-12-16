Mitch Marsh silences doubters with century

Australian allrounder Mitch Marsh has been compared to England great Andrew Flintoff after smashing his maiden Test ton during a coming of age at the WACA Ground.

Marsh’s selection for the third Ashes Test at the expense of Victorian Peter Handscomb was put under the microscope after the WA skipper failed to fire with the ball in England’s first innings.

Former ODI paceman Brett Geeves said Marsh simply shouldn’t have been picked because he wasn’t among the best six batsmen in Australia, or among the top 30 bowlers in the country.

But Marsh answered his critics on Saturday by smashing his highest Test score, surpassing the 87 he made during his second Test in 2014 against Pakistan.

Marsh plundered 29 fours on the way to an unbeaten 181 off 234 balls, helping lift Australia to 4-549 in reply to England’s 403.

His unbeaten 301-run partnership with Steve Smith has put Australia in the box seat to push for the series-clinching victory during the next two days.

Upon reaching his century, Marsh unleashed a wave of emotion as he addressed the crowd before giving Smith a big hug.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who was commentating for BT Sport, said Marsh reminded him of Flintoff, who struck five centuries and snared 226 wickets during his 79-Test career.

“Now and again he plays the odd shot that reminds me of Andrew Flintoff, so strong down the ground,” Vaughan said.

“He has clearly got a lot of talent.”

Marsh made a somewhat nervous start to his innings, with some of his flighty shots only narrowly sailing wide of fielders.

He was also lucky that his inside edge off the bowling of James Anderson missed his stumps.

But as Marsh’s confidence grew, his shot making went to the next level.

And with Smith in imperious form at the other end, England’s bowlers were battered into oblivion.

Marsh started the domestic season solely as a batsman, cracking scores of 124, 67no and 80no during the one-day competition, and producing Sheffield Shield scores of 95 and 141.

He only returned to bowling duties in late November, casting doubt as to whether he was ready for Test action.

Selectors opted to pick Marsh for the third Test in the fear the WACA deck could end up becoming a batsmen’s paradise.

And although Marsh returned underwhelming figures of 0-43 off nine overs, his presence was vital in giving Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood a rest at crucial times.