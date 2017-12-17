Mooy bags a brace as Terriers beat Watford

Socceroos star Aaron Mooy has inspired Huddersfield to a stunning EPL win over in-form Watford, scoring two goals in a 4-1 victory at Vicarage Road.

Elia Kachunga opened the scoring for the Yorkshiremen early in the first half before Mooy doubled his side’s lead when he converted Collin Quaner’s cross from close range in the 23rd minute.

Watford were reduced to 10 men nine minutes before halftime when captain Troy Deeney was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Quaner and Huddersfield extended their lead after the restart when Laurent Depoitre added a third.

Watford pulled a goal back through Abdoulaye Doucoure’s stunning volley before Mooy converted a penalty in the final minute to ice the result.

The victory moves David Wagner’s side up to 11th spot on the Premier League table.

Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan kept a clean sheet as Brighton held high-flying Burnley to a 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium.

However, it should have been all three points for the Seagulls who saw veteran striker Glenn Murray blaze a first-half penalty over the bar.

The draw means Brighton have now gone seven league games without victory, with just one goal in six games leaving them 13th on the table.

In the Championship, skipper Bailey Wright helped Bristol City maintain their push for promotion with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at Ashton Gate.

The win keeps City in third spot behind Cardiff City, who beat Jackson Irvine’s Hull City 1-0.

Massimo Luongo’s QPR ended a terrible run of form with a vital 2-1 win over Birmingham City to end a 10-month wait for an away victory.

Rangers, who have slumped to the lower end of the table after an encouraging start to the season, chalked up their first win in seven to leave Birmingham anchored to the foot of the table.

James Meredith and Millwall continued their excellent recent run with a 2-1 victory over big-spending Middlesbrough – the Lions third win in four games.

In Turkey, Aziz Behich was unable to mark his 27th birthday with a win as his Bursaspor side went down 1-0 at Trabzonspor.