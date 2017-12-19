BBL07 Sydney Sixers preview

Sydney’s glamour side, the Sixers, have a fantastic BBL record. In the six editions of the tournament, the Sixers have missed the finals just twice; appearing in the grand final three times for one win.

In fact, of the 12 teams involved in the six BBL grand finals, the Sixers and Perth Scorchers are eight of them! The sides met in last season’s final, and Sydney were thoroughly outclassed by the Scorchers, only registering 141 before it was comfortably chased down in 15 overs.

It was a strange season for the Sixers, with some appalling cricket (most notably being dismissed for 104 against the Strikers, and crawling to only 99 in 20 overs against the Thunder) mixed in with flashes of brilliance.

As a result, the bookies have listed them on the fifth line of betting, something English import Jason Roy laughed off with an air of confidence that should make opposition bowlers scared.

Keeping their core group together throughout the history of the BBL appears to be their recipe for success, and you’d be a brave person to bet against them appearing in the finals yet again with an experienced and somewhat unflappable group.

Squad

Batters: Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Daniel Hughes, Nic Maddinson, Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards

Wicketkeepers: Peter Nevill

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Johan Botha, Moises Henriques, Stephen O’Keefe, Henry Thornton

Bowlers: Jackson Bird, Ben Dwarshius, Mickey Edwards, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc

In: Nevill (Renegades), Thornton (rookie upgrade)

Out: Ryan Carters, Brad Haddin, Michael Lumb (retired), Joe Mennie (Renegades), Doug Bollinger (released)

BBL|06 review

Batting

Average runs scored per game: 152.5 (League average: 160.57)

Average run-rate per game: 8.09 (League average: 8.42)

Average sixes per game: 3.6 (League average: 5.5)

Leading run-scorer: Daniel Hughes- 8 matches, 304 runs @ 43.42. SR- 118.28, HS- 85

Best strike rate (minimum 100 runs): Moises Henriques – 10 matches, 263 runs/185 balls, SR – 142.16

Bowling

Average runs conceded per game: 156.4 (League average: 159.91)

Average economy rate per game: 8.47 (League average: 8.42)

Leading wicket-taker: Sean Abbott – 10 matches, 20 wickets @ 16.15. ER – 8.72, BB – 5/16

Best economy rate (minimum 15 overs): Nathan Lyon – 5 matches, 17 overs/113 runs, ER – 6.64

Batting overview

Ranking (out of five): Power * * ½ Depth * * * ½ Experience * * * * ½

Retaining Jason Roy and Sam Billings is a big coup, and the Sixers will be desperately hoping the classy pair can build on their reasonable contributions from last year before they depart for the ODI series.

Without many genuine boundary clearers (they comfortably averaged the fewest sixes in the league), a rejuvenated Roy and his explosive ability will be crucial. The Englishman strikes at a rapid 145 across his 150-game T20 career, while fellow countryman Billings is an inventive stroke-maker who can genuinely play 360 degrees.

What Nic Maddinson will produce this BBL is anyone’s guess, but Daniel Hughes is expected to have a solid season after a breakout JLT Cup, averaging 63 at the top of the order and striking two centuries.

The glue that holds the batting line-up together? Moises Henriques. The skipper has long been one of the most successful batsmen in this format and his fitness is crucial to this side.

At the other end of the order, more consistent contributions from Johan Botha, Sean Abbott and Stephen O’Keefe, to a lesser extent, will allow the top order to trust their lower order more, and play with increased freedom.

Bowling overview

Ranking: Containment * * ½ Depth * * * Pace * * * Spin * * * * ½

Imagine squeezing Lyon, Botha and O’Keefe into the same team! All are incredibly effective T20 bowlers in three starkly different ways, and it really is a crime that Lyon is not Australia’s standout number one ODI spinner.

That fact could play into the Sixers’ hands, however, if it means Lyon is available for the pointy end of the season.

The pace contingent are an interesting mix. Abbott was easily the leading wicket-taker in BBL|06, but on a fair few occasions he copped significant tap – including four occasions where he went for over 10.5 an over.

Jackson Bird was ineffective last season, but the bustling quick is in tremendous form this season, and the Sixers will be hoping he can snare a few wickets in the power plays – the key to winning games of T20 cricket.

Ben Dwarshuis provides the point of difference with his left-arm mediums, but he certainly wouldn’t keep many batsmen up at night, while the health of Henriques will have a huge bearing on how many overs he bowls. His canny changes of pace, cutters, and ability to hit the bat hard are a great foil for the rest of the bowlers.

Rising Star

He came into the public consciousness during his appearance as a sub fielder in last year’s SCG test, but the towering snowy-haired quick Mickey Edwards is a man with serious potential. Still very raw, Edwards bowls with good heat and hits the deck very hard. He may well get some games this tournament and won’t the crowd love it!

X-factor

It is staggering to think a player of Nic Maddinson’s ability hit just 75 runs from seven games at the disappointing strike rate of 110 last BBL. His natural inclination to hit over the infield should be a perfect foil to Hughes in the opening overs, but Maddinson keeps finding new ways to get out.

His JLT Cup was typical in the sense that it promised so much at the start of the season (398 runs @ 66), before he started to fizzle out and deliver so little. He has failed to pass 39 in ten Shield innings this season, and the Sixers will be desperately hoping the inconsistent left-hander has found his mojo in time for the BBL.

MVP

If Moises Henriques is fit, and that is a big if, his middle order stability will once again provide the side with a leader to guide them into the finals. He led the team in strike rate last season, and has an innate ability to sense what each situation requires and execute it to perfection.

If he is able to bowl more, it would also give the Sixers another option to clamp down on opposition run-rate, a glaring weakness last year.

Predicted finish: 4th-6th

Some may look at the Sixers on paper and completely write them off, but the club has a proud history of competing in finals and they are once again in contention. The loss of Billings and Roy during the back half of the tournament will hit them hard, however, and the uncertainty surrounding the fitness of Henriques will likely remain throughout.

Given the way they were outclassed in the final last season, it will take a big lift from the lesser members of the squad to keep the Sixers in line for yet another finals berth.