Brumbies reveal new throwback-style jersey for 2018

The Brumbies have announced a new jersey design for the 2018 Super Rugby season, harking back to the side’s older, classic kits.

The home jersey will be predominantly white with blue and yellow stripes across the chest, while the away jersey to be worn by the Canberra-based club will be a reverse of those colours and look virtually the same.

The @Plus500 Brumbies have gone back to their roots for the design of their Super Rugby home and away jerseys for the 2018 Super Rugby competition. STORY: https://t.co/ajGk4rjjTM pic.twitter.com/D5ZjVHACqN — Plus500 Brumbies (@BrumbiesRugby) December 19, 2017

CEO Michael Thompson said the colour scheme takes the club back to its roots.

“When looking at the design of the new jersey for the 2018 Super Rugby season we were conscious of including the original orange that appeared on our classic kits of the mid-nineties,” Thomson said.

“The colours that are on the new home and away jerseys closely match that of those seen on our kits of the past and we are delighted with the new design and believe they will prove to be very popular amongst our fanbase.”

The Brumbies jerseys for 2018 pic.twitter.com/r70ZVzTgdQ — Chris Dutton (@BlockaDutton) December 19, 2017

The Brumbies struggled, as all of the Australian Super Rugby clubs did, in 2017. They were the best of the lot though, topping the Australian conference and making the finals before being knocked over at home during the first week in convincing fashion by the Hurricanes.

They will be aiming to improve on that effort in 2018 with the Super Rugby competition being revamped to 15 teams, down from 18 last season.

The cut saw the Western Force – along with South African clubs the Cheetahs and Kings – removed from the competition.