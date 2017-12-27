How can we expose the hidden diamond that is the W-League?

Marconi Stadium’s western grandstand was packed at the start of the month, because the Wanderers have a wonderful supporter base and Perth superstar Sam Kerr was playing!
It was a fun day out at an old school ground that gave the fans great exposure to the players, especially afterwards when a sea of fans, male and female, lined up to get a photo or autograph with Kerr. Wanderers keeper Jada Whyman and skipper Erica Holloway also proved popular.
Sadly, this fantastic occasion was not broadcast on TV.
So why isn’t FFA ensuring every single W-League game is broadcast? There is Foxtel, ABC, Ten, SBS or even YouTube or iFollow.
By scheduling W-League games before or even after A-League games, you increase the chances of these games being covered and minimise the cost to TV networks since the cameras are already there. There are plenty of fiscal reasons why this doesn’t happen – after all, no one is going to throw away money – but in the long term, by exposing the league you can get more fans and then more quality players, who will bring in more fans.
Melbourne Victory veteran Laura Spiranovic, who has been involved in the W-League for several years agrees.
“It provides an opportunity for viewers to connect with the W-League more often – familiarising themselves with the players and the teams, which hopefully encourages interest and in turn helps the game to grow,” says Spiranovic.
Melbourne City utility keeper and Galaxy United WNPL star Emily Kenshole also supports this view.
“All A-League games are broadcast on tv, so why shouldn’t the w-league?” says Kenshole.
“Women’s football is continually growing so allowing the country to watch all games on tv is only going to benefit and enhance the women’s game more.”
If we look at other sports, how did the AFL become popular in Sydney? It didn’t happen overnight. They had live games on Channel Seven on Saturday and Sunday afternoons for years. They exposed their product and showed people how good it could be. When the Swans started being successful things clicked.
Same can go for women’s football. Our Matildas are hot right now! Why not promote the W-League on the back of that? The Sam Kerr factor is huge, yet how many people out there know where she is playing next weekend?
She played in Newcastle a few Saturdays ago, in what was a huge treat for the Novocastrian football community. The rest of us wouldn’t have minded watching her play either, but I personally didn’t fancy a three-hour trip to the Hunter. But I may have switched on the TV for a bit just to watch it.
That was a huge opportunity lost for the women’s game. The W-League is sadly still a hidden diamond!
2 games of w league are on sbs each weekend.
I’m pretty sure there are other sources to watch the w league , someone with more IT skills could elaborate on that
Apart from the SBS and foxtel games the only other way is to actually go. But reality is most people arent able to or dont want to so we need to try and capture them. TV is the way to go.
http://www.ausfootballlivestream.com
Apparently u can watch the W league on the above
I’ve been to quite a few jets w league games . Usually good to watch
Janakan
I think you need to research where else u can livestream w league
Correct me if im wrong but u can only stream games already covered on TV?
Well jets v glory got streamed somehow and it wasn’t in sbs
Same as Canberra United v jets
Those games might be on Foxtel or the Jets will have their own streaming sounds like?
Personally i wouldnt go out of my way to watch W league same as most people. The point is people like me who arent that fussed but have some interest need to be captured so make it easy to watch. I can listen to wanderers W league on radio but i dont care taht much cause i have other stuff to do. BUt if it was on TV i might put it on in the background. THat is the point. you need to attract the fickle fan not just the diehards.
Honestly mate
R u a football fan at all ??
Why are writing an article on the w league, when in your words
“If u wouldn’t go out of your way to watch the W league “
If there’s a chance that people like u don’t like the W league , there is a good chance that we don’t give a shyte
Maybe because your football site has big ads promoting the Big Bash rather than mens and womens upcoming football games. The ads reflect what is exactly wrong with womens sports promotion, it’s all about the MONEY.
They claim to be professional sports people – therefore it is all about the money.
To get the money you need a polished and attractive product that people want to watch.
The time will come, but it will take time.
Agree at the end of the day you need a good product.
Would screw over Canberra. No A League team so they should play no home games at McKellar?
The women deserve to stand alone, not piggy back off the mens as a curtain raiser. WBBL have mix of both, all games live on tv or net. WNBL play on there own.
“The women deserve to stand alone not as a curtain raiser” … I would have says the same thing but talking to the Brisbane W League Players they love it. The starting point therefore is not to assume we know the answers and what’s best, but instead to engage with players and find out what they want.
The author asks: how did the AFL become popular in Sydney?
Is the AFL popular in Sydney?
Huge mate. The amount of kids playing the sport is phenomenal now compared to where it used to be. Swans get very good crowds. The GIants will as the new generation of kids comes through. Trust me it will be come huge and even bigger than it already is.
JanAkan and grobelaar
Afl has a discussion on nsw afl today , which we can boast about afl growth .
Let’s leave this sight for football fans today .
There needs to be more articles highlighting the pi55 poor TV ratings of AFL in Sydney, like there are articles highlighting A league’s poor TV ratings.
You never hear about the measly 45-50k watching swans games on channel 7 in sydney though, compared to the 400-500k watching the NRL.
Bagging the AFL is not the way to promote other sports. The AFL do it brilliantly hence why they are so successful.
December 27th 2017 @ 11:22am
Randy
Don’t say that the afl ratings are shyte
The afl fans can’t handle the truth
Not sure what you mean? The Giants have been around for five years. The NRL over 100? The Giants were always going to be a long term plan. The growth in AFL is HUGE in Sydney trust me. I grew up in Sydney and have seen the boom. Its phenomenal!
Thanks appreciate the input but AFL in NSW discussion in AFL tab. Please go there.
i thought this article was about spruiking the W-league, not AFL in Sydney?
December 27th 2017 @ 11:52am
The author doesn’t actually like the W league
I think he should quit now
The Swans are reasonably popular for the major entity of a strong league in our largest city. The Giants are underwhelming on all fronts apart from standard of play and I imagine the supposed growth is based around the highly contentious figures of Auskick, where the conversion rate to ‘the real deal” is hard to define.
Kangajets said | December 27th 2017 @ 11:55am | ! Report
This article stinks of an Afl fan trying to tell us how to boost football .
As the saying goes …. re afl fanboys
Whoever is trying to bring you down …..
Is already below you …
Definitely a football fan but i am a realist too. YeS I want to see the W league do well but im going to be honest and say i am not interested as much as i am in other things. Even the A league has lost appeal. I am just being honest. We cant ignore that a lot of fans feel like this. IF u do those fans go and that is a bad thing for football. We need to find a way to breathe life into football again.
If the W-League is a hidden diamond, what does that make the A-League? An exposed unpolished t@rd?…
Let’s be serious. This article is suggesting the blind lead the blind.
The women’s game is *potentially* a hidden gem. Whether it’s a diamond or quartz is yet to be determined, but one thing is for sure: If David Gallop splashes his Old Spice around, it will have the same pungent stench the A-League does.
This is not the right time to associate the women’s elite competition with the A-League — too many issues need to be resolved with the A-League before this occurs.
I have no doubt the W-League has the potential to become the most prolific and powerful elite women’s sporting competition in this country; greater than netball, basketball and even AFLW, despite the ludicrous resources devoted to the promotion of the latter competition.
W-League has a significant edge… there’s currently no dominant elite women’s sporting competition. It can forge its own identity in the Australian sporting landscape without having to rely on middle-aged white men who have no idea how to run a chook raffle.
Personally, I’d take the W-League aside and find some of the most astute female business minds in the country. Women who are passionate about the sport that can represent the other half of the population, at a sporting level, that the middle-aged white men have neglected over the past 200+ years.
David Gallop may learn a thing or three?… but I doubt it.
hi rick
Bring back santa disneck
You’ll have to wait until next Christmas. 🙂
Hope you had a nice day, spoilt yourself rotten, ate too much and definitely drank tooo much!