How a first and second tier could work

Football purists have been calling for a promotion and relegation format for the Australian game for decades.
But there are consequences for teams that do not perform according to these traditionalists – not only does promotion and relegation reward and punish performance but it also adds an element of excitement that can only be good for local football.
The biggest problem with this in Australia is the fact football at the national league level does not have the history or the prestige of European or Asian leagues. Furthermore, the financial burden for lower league teams may be far too much for them to survive if they were not in the top flight.
A-League clubs are struggling financially as it is – imagine how difficult it would be for a lower league club that wants to try to compete with the best. Putting all of that aside for a moment, the question is: how would promotion and relegation have a chance of working in Australia?
In reality we need to first accept that National Premier League clubs around the country should not be part of this concept. It is ridiculous to suggest, for example, that Bentleigh Greens from Victoria, or Bonnyrigg White Eagles from New South Wales or Campbelltown City from South Australia could compete in a second division and could potentially make the A-League.
These clubs simply would not be able to gather the financial muscle to compete with the likes of Melbourne City or Western Sydney Wanderers. It would just be a pointless exercise. These NPL clubs need to accept the fact they will just need to play their role as feeder clubs to the big guns, a sad but unavoidable reality.
To keep these clubs interested we can expand the FFA Cup to go for longer than it currently does. It is essentially now a pre-season competition that creeps into the start of the A-League season as it finishes around November. There is no reason why this competition can’t continue on until February the following year, but this is a different argument for another day.
So what can we do about promotion and relegation? Let’s work out the optimal number of football clubs in Australia. The AFL has 18 teams and the NRL has 16 teams. Both competitions have existed for over 100 years and both argue they have too many teams, so the round ball game needs to learn from this and realise that 16 teams is probably the most we can possibly have.
To make it work we can have two divisions of eight teams: The A-League and the B-League.
The A-League could work like this:
Top Four: These teams make the finals series and the grand final winner is declared champion. The champion and the winner of the premiers plate get spots in the Asian Champions League.
Seventh place: Plays off with the winner of the B-League play-off for a spot in the A-League.
Eighth place: Relegated
The B-League could work like this:
First place: Champions, promoted to the A-League
Places two to five: Play-off against each other with the winner to play the seventh-placed A-League team for a place in the A-League.
Since each league has eight teams, we can have it that each club plays another club in its own league three times, which means 21 games. We can have a crossover, where each club from the A-League plays a club from the B-League once, which means we have 29 rounds in total. There will be arguments around what is fair and what isn’t due to home ground advantage and so on, but that is the luck of the draw.
The idea is to keep the league interesting and to make sure each game in both divisions has consequences. The trick is to convince owners and key stakeholders and investors, including TV stations, that this sort of competition would work and create excitement, which would make it an easier product to sell to the fans either via match tickets or TV subscriptions.
One thing is for sure: the A-League needs rejuvenation, and the idea of more meaningful games due to promotion and relegation can only be a good thing for the game in Australia. It will add more credibility to the local game and bring us into line with most of the big leagues around the world.
December 28th 2017 @ 8:39am
Nemesis said | December 28th 2017 @ 8:39am | ! Report
This discussion piece is filled with assertions & conclusions that are based on false premises, or premises without foundation.
The premise that Asian leagues have huge prestige has no foundation.
The premise that WSW has great financial power is ridiculous.
If the ALeague is operated independently and clubs have full control over their asset, we can expect huge capital to flow into the competition. That’s the main driver for the FFA deciding to relinquish control of the competition.
Already, we have big money waiting to buy out the existing owners at AUFC & Brisbane Roar. Massive money will be used to tempt the owners of MVFC to sell.
An 8 team competition with crossover is ridiculous and probably would not be accepted by the AFC. It certainly would not be acceptable to club owners, or fans.
December 28th 2017 @ 8:54am
Mono89 said | December 28th 2017 @ 8:54am | ! Report
There is nothing in this proposal that makes a great deal of sense. If you have two tiers of football, why on earth would they play a round against a team from a different tier? What would that add to the season other than a hugely unbalanced round? One of the current problems with the A-League is that the teams play each other three times, removing some of the interest as the season draws to a close, but you want to keep that? And if the NPL clubs aren’t big enough, or draw enough income to compete in the A-League after promotion, what is the best way to do it? Start up 8 new clubs to form the B-League? That sounds like an even bigger recipe for disaster. It’s already been proven that new clubs are hard to start in this country, without starting them in a league that is lesser to the A-League.
December 28th 2017 @ 9:29am
Fadida said | December 28th 2017 @ 9:29am | ! Report
So yesterday the author complains the league is “stale and boring” because teams play each other too many times. Today he proposes they should play each other 3 times!
Playing a random team from the B division is surely the antithesis of the “history and prestige” of the European leagues he wants to mimic? None of them have a tacked on farce for the pupose of filling in a few games.
It might well be that the NPL sides will lack the financial muscle to compete. If so, who are these other 6 teams? How will they be financed? What is the financial model? This is the question.
Pie in the sky
December 28th 2017 @ 9:37am
JANAKAN said | December 28th 2017 @ 9:37am | ! Report
We need to have cross over for financial reasons. Let’s say WSW get relegated. We need to have them play at least one derby for financial reasons. You all need to get your head out of the clouds and be realistic. Australian football is different to Europe in so many ways. WHilst we should try and adopt some things from Europe we can’t do exactly what Europe does cause we aren’t Europe. A second tier would financially struggle,
Heck the a league is struggling. We need to do something creative.
Fadida you bang on about financial models, please tell me your financial model?
December 28th 2017 @ 9:50am
Fadida said | December 28th 2017 @ 9:50am | ! Report
I’m not proposing a second tier at this stage, therefore I have no need to produce a model. Those that are do.
One of us needs to get our head out of the clouds and be realistic. You “bang” on about how our league needs to be a European model and then throw in an NFL type cross over!
December 28th 2017 @ 10:00am
JANAKAN said | December 28th 2017 @ 10:00am | ! Report
ACtually we aren’t Europe and shouldn’t pretend we are. But the a league needs more meaningful games. It is difficult to have a financially sound second tier so this proposal still allows teams in the second tier to play first division teams for financial reasons.
Just trying to think outside the box.
People like yourself seem to think you know everything. So tell me how can we make the a league grow??? I’d like your idea. The league is boring and stale for a lot of fans. You can tell those fans to leave so big shots like yourself can think your flying the flag but the league will then die.
December 28th 2017 @ 10:12am
Fadida said | December 28th 2017 @ 10:12am | ! Report
I’m not sure if you are 12 years old or an adult who didn’t continue past high school. Could be either.
I’ve never seen you on the football tab up until the last few days, our gain it seems. “Stale and boring” “meaningful games” and yet you propose a smaller top flight, these fewer teams playing each other the same number of times as is currently, with some random games v second tier sides who don’t exist….
December 28th 2017 @ 10:39am
Janakan Seemampillai said | December 28th 2017 @ 10:39am | ! Report
December 28th 2017 @ 10:42am
punter said | December 28th 2017 @ 10:42am | ! Report
December 28th 2017 @ 10:42am
Kangajets said | December 28th 2017 @ 10:42am | ! Report
Jankan
December 28th 2017 @ 10:57am
Fadida said | December 28th 2017 @ 10:57am | ! Report
Show me where I’ve blamed the AFL for anything.
December 28th 2017 @ 10:21am
Kangajets said | December 28th 2017 @ 10:21am | ! Report
December 28th 2017 @ 10:43am
Janakan Seemampillai said | December 28th 2017 @ 10:43am | ! Report
Well the reality is you all are sooking cause someone new is coming along and having a different idea hahaha I’ve yet to see you say anything constructive?
For example what do you two think we need to do to make the a league and w league better?
December 28th 2017 @ 10:50am
Kangajets said | December 28th 2017 @ 10:50am | ! Report
Jankan
I’m really happy with the A league and w league. Football in Australia is light years ahead of 12 years ago .
We have the Matilda’s as World Cup favourite.
December 28th 2017 @ 11:23am
Janakan Seemampillai said | December 28th 2017 @ 11:23am | ! Report
GLAD you think everything is ok. But we have others to think about. You seem like one of Those people who just ignores everything and pretends all is ok. It isn’t.The a league crowds are down whereas the W league Is growing and we need to take advantage of that. The A league has had to give away free tickets to kids (which is a great idea) but giving away freebies when the a league is well established is a concern.
Sorry Punter but soccer has failures? The A league hasn’t shrunk, the Socceroos barely made the World Cup, our governing body is under threat from fifa…we have a burgeoning junior system yet what pathway will they have with the way things need are at the top?
The AFL is booming. Have a look at the crowds at their games. Who cares no one else in the world watches? Irrelevant really.
December 28th 2017 @ 12:39pm
Kangajets said | December 28th 2017 @ 12:39pm | ! Report
December 28th 2017 @ 12:48pm
Kangajets said | December 28th 2017 @ 12:48pm | ! Report
December 28th 2017 @ 10:59am
Fadida said | December 28th 2017 @ 10:59am | ! Report
If you’d been on the tab before the last 2 weeks you’d see dozens of articles and thousands of opinions on how to improve things. From grown ups
December 28th 2017 @ 11:31am
Nemesis said | December 28th 2017 @ 11:31am | ! Report
“The AFL is booming. Have a look at the crowds at their games. Who cares no one else in the world watches? Irrelevant really.”
This is a football tab. No one is interested in anything to do with AFL.
December 28th 2017 @ 1:06pm
Kangajets said | December 28th 2017 @ 1:06pm | ! Report
December 28th 2017 @ 10:25am
Grobbelaar said | December 28th 2017 @ 10:25am | ! Report
Personally, I think the two tiers must remain exactly that, and the only crossover should be for play-offs for promotion and relegation (if at all), but not during the regular season.
December 28th 2017 @ 10:39am
Kangajets said | December 28th 2017 @ 10:39am | ! Report
December 28th 2017 @ 10:43am
punter said | December 28th 2017 @ 10:43am | ! Report
December 28th 2017 @ 1:30pm
JANAKAN said | December 28th 2017 @ 1:30pm | ! Report
December 28th 2017 @ 10:29am
Worried said | December 28th 2017 @ 10:29am | ! Report
There seems to be some expectation that running a second division club will attract similar financial costs as that of an A-League club.
Surely players playing for a second division club cannot expect to attract the same level of wages as those at A-League clubs. PFA will have to accept that these will not be Full-Time professional clubs, and as such players will NOT receive a Full-Time wage.
Travel costs might be off-set a bit by using a creative draw where by a club might travel for 10 days in a loop, playing 3 away matches before returning home say twice a year, thus hopefully cutting costs a bit. In an 8 team competition this covers 6 of the 7 away games. Perhaps player might be able to negotiate with employers to use some holidays or long service leave to offset wage loses.
Similar arguments were put up before the National League began, but if people want to make it work, it can!
December 28th 2017 @ 11:00am
Fadida said | December 28th 2017 @ 11:00am | ! Report
A lot of surelys, maybes and mights there. You can’t start a league on those.