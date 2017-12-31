Chasing number one not a goal for Pliskova

It’s not quite a case of been there done that, but former world number one Karolina Pliskova says she has no interest in rankings as she chases a maiden grand slam title in 2018.

The Czech talent was one of five women to claim the top spot in a season of parity this year, with current number one Simona Halep another on the hunt for an elusive major title in the upcoming season.

Spain’s world number three Garbine Muguruza described the battle for top spot as a war ahead of Sunday’s Brisbane International.

But when quizzed on Saturday, current number four Pliskova offered a vastly different take.

“Since I was there I don’t fight for this anymore,” she said.

“I have different goals, like the titles in tournaments and grand slams and ranking for me doesn’t matter that much any more.”

The 25-year-old is battling an illness and could barely speak on Saturday.

But as the tournament’s second seed she is granted a first-round bye and will play either a qualifier or American Catherine Bellis on Tuesday or Wednesday.

A dominant winner in Brisbane last January, Pliskova hopes another good showing can launch her towards a grand slam breakthrough after a finals appearance at the 2016 US Open and French Open semi-final earlier this year.

Pliskova said a short-term association with former Australian Fed Cup star Renae Stubbs would be put on hold as she continues with new coach Tomas Krupa.

“I changed coach again, so it’s better to have no expectation, but it’s going to be tough because this year was the best so far for me,” she said.

“But for me the next step would be to win a grand slam.”

Fourth-seeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia is the highest-ranked woman in action on Sunday, taking on countrywoman Aliza Cornet in the first match on Pat Rafter Arena.

Australian Samantha Stosur opens her campaign in the following match on centre court, against seventh seed Anastasija Sevastova.

Wildcards Destanee Aiava and Ajla Tomljanovic will lock horns, while 18-year-old men’s wildcard Alex De Minaur will play last on Pat Rafter Arena against American Steve Johnson.