Ashleigh Barty vs Lesia Tsurenko: Brisbane International tennis live scores, blog

Fresh off a year in which she rose from relative obscurity to become Australia’s highest-ranked tennis player, Ashleigh Barty will look to continue her stellar form in 2018 when she takes on Ukrainian veteran Lesia Tsurenko in the first round of the Brisbane International. Join The Roar for live scores and analysis from approximately 9:30pm (AEDT).
After missing the entire 2015 tennis season to pursue cricket, most notably with WBBL side the Brisbane Heat, Barty has returned with a vengeance in a wildly successful 2017.
Along with making the quarter-finals at three of the four Grand Slams in the doubles, including making the final at Roland Garros with long-time partner Casey Dellacqua, she won her first match at the Australian Open, progressing to the third round in the process, the effort seeing her crack the top 100 in the WTA rankings for the first time.
She then bested eventual Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza at the Birmingham Classic, making the final of that tournament, and reached the third round of the US Open, but the best was still to come.
At the Wuhan Open in September, Barty defeated top-10 players Johanna Konta, Karolina Pliskova and Jelena Ostapenko, also taking out former World No.2 Agnieszka Radwanska, in a giant-killing run that saw her jump into the top 20 for the first time.
While she was defeated by Caroline Garcia in the final, her year-end ranking of 17th in the world is the highest rank by any Australian, and earned her a deserving John Newcombe Medal as the country’s finest tennis player for 2017.
Her opponent Tsurenko has had success in Brisbane before, reaching the semi-finals as a lucky loser back in 2013, and likewise had a career-best year.
After reaching the third round at Wimbledon, the Ukrainian reached a career-high ranking of world No. 29, and while she faded late to finish the year ranked 42nd in the world, she can still look back with pride on an excellent year.
She hasn’t tasted victory at the Australian Open since 2013, being knocked out in the first round in the 4 tournaments since, and a victory in Brisbane would give her plenty of confidence to bring to Melbourne Park.
Prediction
It’s hard to go past Barty here. The Queensland-born star in supreme form, has a home crowd on her side, and most significantly, has very few weaknesses in her game when playing as well as she is now.
Barty to kick off 2018 in style with a straight-sets win
Can the 21-year old take out the title in Brisbane on her way to another long run in Melbourne? Or will Tsurenko replicate her 2013 form and shock the crowd?
11:13pm
Well, that's it from me this evening. Hopefully you've enjoyed the night of tennis; as bad as the Aussies were, first Jared Donaldson and then Lesia Tsurenko were excellent. They might cause an upset or two this Brisbane International, and watch out for them at the Australian Open in a couple of weeks too.
Lesia Tsurenko defeated Ashleigh Barty 6-3, 6-2.
11:12pm
Horrendous night for Australian tennis. First Jordan Thompson looked well short of a gallop in a resounding loss to American youngster Jared Donaldson, and now Ashleigh Barty, our reining Newcombe Medallist, looked even worse in defeat to a sprightly Lesia Tsurenko.
This was a 50-50 match, in that Barty lost 50% of it, and Tsurenko won the other 50%. Barty looked well short of the player we saw take the circuit by storm late last year with those giant-killing runs, struggling to time the ball and hitting returns into the net with alarming frequency.
Tsurenko, meanwhile, was as good as Barty was bad, pouncing on the numerous short balls that Barty delivered with power and precision, while her cross-court forehand was delightful. Late in the piece, Barty tried to shake things up by coming to the net, but all too often, Tsurenko was able to pick her coming and take control. It was one of those nights where every ball sent to the line hits it perfectly.
11:08pm
GAME, SET, MATCH TSURENKO
Lesia Tsurenko defeats Ashleigh Barty 6-3, 6-2
There it is! What a win from Tsurenko.
Another great wide serve from Tsurenko sees Barty send a stretching backhand wide. 15-0
Renae Stubbs compliments Tsurenko’s serve for the night, and the commentator’s curse quickly swings into gear as she sends the second long. 15-15
She’s quickly back on top again, as Barty is again flummoxed by the wide serve and can only send it into the net. 30-15
Tsurenko goes for the inside-out forehand winner, it sails just wide, she challenges but to no avail. 30-30
This time Barty picks the wide serve better, but it doesn’t help her as Tsurenko keeps attacking and forces the lob, Barty gets to the resultant smash but can only backhand it long. Match points here. 40-30
And there it is! Barty hangs on grimly but Tsurenko eventually forces her wide and Barty can’t keep her backhand in! A stunning performance from the underdog Ukrainian.
11:05pm
Here we are. Potentially one game away from seeing both Aussie hopefuls out in the first round at Brisbane. The crowd looks very disappointed.
11:03pm
GAME TSURENKO
Tsurenko 5-2 Barty
Tsurenko to serve for the match.
The crowd rises, and they soon have reason to cheer as a strong serve sees Tsurenko get a racquet on it, but not a lot else. 15-0
But things quickly return to normal, for tonight at least, as Barty nets a simple backhand return. 15-15
And now the opening for Tsurenko as Barty is caught off guard by a deep return from Tsurenko, and sends her backhand wide. 15-30
Two more break points for Tsurenko, and these might be match points as well, as Barty errs again with a forehand that sails way long. 15-40
Some strong groundstrokes from both players, but Tsurenko’s defences lures Barty into trying to do too much, and she nets a low-percentage inside-out forehand. Tsurenko has the double break, and she’ll serve for the match next.
11:00pm
GAME TSURENKO
Tsurenko 4-2 Barty
Strong first serve from Lesia wide and Barty can only send her return long. 15-0
Barty responds in kind as the crowd cheers, a good return and Tsurenko can’t do much about it. 15-15
Fantastic stuff from Tsurenko, she’s playing a blinder tonight, Barty looks like she has it as she forces the lob on the wide return, but it’s placed superbly right on the baseline, and Barty’s desperate return sails long. 30-15
And now it’s Tsurenko on the verge as she steps up and wellies the short ball past Barty for the winner. 40-15
Game Tsurenko, and she moves ever closer as Barty can’t do anything on the return.
10:56pm
GAME BARTY
Tsurenko 3-2 Barty
The pair trade unforced errors to open the game, before Barty gets Tsurenko deep in the court and she sends her forehand long. 30-15
Great return from Tsurenko just skims over the tape, forces Barty wide and she can only send an attempted backhand winner down the line well wide. 30-30
Break points again for Tsurenko as Barty, for the umpteenth time, sends a return into the net. 30-40
She saves it, though, with a wide serve to the Tsurenko backhand that she can only send into the net. 40-40
And now the ace! Lovely from Barty, down the T and Tsurenko can do nothing about it. Her two best serves of the night back to back. AD-40
And another ace! Brilliant from Barty to hang on, she goes wide again to the Tsurenko backhand and this time she can’t even get her racquet on it.
10:52pm
GAME TSURENKO
Tsurenko 3-1 Barty
Tsurenko goes down the T on the serve and Barty nets her return. 15-0
Barty pushes Tsurenko wide in the court, and Tsurenko goes for the winner down the line but can’t get enough curve on it and it trails out. 15-30
But Barty can’t make the most of the opening, netting her forehand return. 30-30
Tsurenko again on top as she forces Barty wide on the return, and she sends her backhand into the tape. 40-30
Better from Barty as she gets Tsurenko on the hop with some deep wide balls (not a euphemism) before Tsurenko, on the stretch, nets her backhand return. 40-40
And the crowd groans as Barty looks to be on top in the point, but comes in slightly early, Tsurenko sees her coming and goes wide, and Barty nets the returns. AD-40
Barty again comes up to the net, but again Tsurenko is up to the challenge, getting a curving return right at her shins that she can only parry into the net.
10:46pm
GAME BARTY
Tsurenko 2-1 Barty
Tsurenko targets the Barty backhand and it pays off as the Aussie nets her return badly. 0-15
Barty responds with a good serve down the T that Tsurenko can only return into the net. 15-15
And the crowd show their appreciation again as Barty forces Tsurenko behind the baseline with some powerful striking, and the Ukrainian eventually returns long. 30-15
Barty moves close to her first game of the set as Tsurenko nets her return once more. 40-15
Tsurenko takes control of the point with some powerful groundstrokes, but as Barty defends grimly, she eventually tries too much and her return goes wide!
10:43pm
GAME TSURENKO
Tsurenko 2-0 Barty
Barty does well with a winner to take the opening point, but Tsurenko forces her onto the back foot on the second, and eventually, the pressure tells and she sends her forehand long. 15-15
The crowd applauds as Tsurenko double-faults. 15-30
But Barty can’t go on with it- for now at least- as she sends a backhand long. 30-30
Tsurenko takes a step towards consolidating as Barty again goes long on the return. 40-30
And Tsurenko consolidates in style with a powerful backhand cross-court that Barty is nowhere near.
10:39pm
GAME TSURENKO
Tsurenko 1-0 Barty
The Ukrainian takes the opener!
Just as Tsurenko is motoring, Barty is struggling, and two mistakes get Tsurenko on the board in the second. 0-30
But Barty recovers to force Tsurenko wide on the court, and her attempted backhand winner goes into the net. 15-30
Barty again looks to come up to the net, but Tsurenko is onto it in a flash, makes the wide ball and sends her backhand low, and Barty can’t cope with it. 15-40
And as if to sum up the first set and a bit, Barty double-faults. Tsurenko up a set and a break, and is going to be hard to beat from here.