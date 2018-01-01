New York Jets vs New England Patriots: NFL live blog

The New England Patriots will look to seal top spot in the AFC when they play host to their AFC East rival New York Jets at Foxborough stadium, Massachusetts on New Year’s Day. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match starting at 5am AEDT.

The Patriots have just completed their eighth-straight season of 12 wins or more and are looking good to end the season on a high and secure top spot in the AFC with a win over the hapless Jets.

They hold a slender lead all-time over the Jets, 62-54-1, but the current Super Bowl champions will be far too strong today for a Jets side who are on the rebuild.

Expect below zero (Celsius) conditions in Massachusetts today, with both teams used to the weather, it should be a free for all form the start.

The Jets (5-10) will be looking to spoil the party and give the Pittsburgh Steelers the advantage in the AFC.

Look for a big game from Jets running back Bilal Powell and wideout Robby Anderson who is only 61 receiving yards away from 1000 yards in the season.

For the home side, the list of quality players is phenomenal. They have skill and experience all over the park. The defense has been shaky this season, but they will be far too good today.

Prediction

With the top spot in the AFC on the line, the Patriots will run home with this one. Look for them to rest players in the fourth quarter when this is done.

Patriots to win 34-7.

