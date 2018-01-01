New York Jets vs New England Patriots: NFL live blog

The New England Patriots will look to seal top spot in the AFC when they play host to their AFC East rival New York Jets at Foxborough stadium, Massachusetts on New Year’s Day. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match starting at 5am AEDT.
The Patriots have just completed their eighth-straight season of 12 wins or more and are looking good to end the season on a high and secure top spot in the AFC with a win over the hapless Jets.
They hold a slender lead all-time over the Jets, 62-54-1, but the current Super Bowl champions will be far too strong today for a Jets side who are on the rebuild.
Expect below zero (Celsius) conditions in Massachusetts today, with both teams used to the weather, it should be a free for all form the start.
The Jets (5-10) will be looking to spoil the party and give the Pittsburgh Steelers the advantage in the AFC.
Look for a big game from Jets running back Bilal Powell and wideout Robby Anderson who is only 61 receiving yards away from 1000 yards in the season.
For the home side, the list of quality players is phenomenal. They have skill and experience all over the park. The defense has been shaky this season, but they will be far too good today.
Prediction
With the top spot in the AFC on the line, the Patriots will run home with this one. Look for them to rest players in the fourth quarter when this is done.
Patriots to win 34-7.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 5am on New Year’s Day AEDT.
8:10am
Christopher Spinks said | 8:10am
Final scores from the other 5am games.
Lions beat Packers 35-11
Colts beat Texans 22-13
Cowboys beat Eagles 6-0
Vikings beat Bears 23-10
Giants beat Redskins 18-10
Steelers beat Browns 28-24
8:10am
Christopher Spinks said | 8:10am
Final score Pats win 26-6
Congratulations to the New England Patriots who will finish the 2017 season as the #1 seed in the AFC. They will enjoy having next week off. The Jets will look to improve their roster in the off-season.
That’s all we have time for today.
Join us in 20 mins for the final live blog of the regular season 2017.
8:05am
Christopher Spinks said | 8:05am
What can the Jets do with their final two mins of 2017 season?
Probably nothing
8:02am
Christopher Spinks said | 8:02am
two minute warning
Jets have the ball on their own 30.
Pats lead 26-6
8:00am
Christopher Spinks said | 8:00am
Another fantastic kick from Brian Allen has the jets starting from inside their 5.
7:59am
Christopher Spinks said | 7:59am
The Patriots are in total control of this one. Hoyer combining with Lewis to march the Pats down the field.
3 mins of the clock. Pats lead by 20 points.
7:54am
Christopher Spinks said | 7:54am
Tom Brady will sit out the rest of the game. Brian Hoyer will play QB for the Pats.
Hoyer with the ball from the 30
7:53am
Christopher Spinks said | 7:53am
NO.
SAFETY
They will instead be tackled in the end zone for a safety to the Pats.
Pats now lead 26-6
6:04 on the clock
7:52am
Christopher Spinks said | 7:52am
3rd and 7 from the 5-yard line. Can they convert a third down?