Team Australia vs Team World: Fast4 tennis live scores, blog

Australian legend Lleyton Hewitt teams with Nick Kyrgios as they take on two of the best young talents in tennis, Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimtirov at the 2018 Fast 4 showdown. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEDT).
Match Results
Team Australia 1 defeated by Team World 2.
Match 1: Alexander Zverev (World) defeat Nick Kyrgios (Australia) 4-3, 1-4, (5-1)
Zverev took the first match for the world. He won a dominant first set, but then Kyrgios took over completely, winning the second set 4-1.
The Aussie played a shocking tie-breaker though, losing a point on serve and wasn’t able to recover.
Match 2: Grigor Dimitrov (World) defeat Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 4-1, 4-2
Dimitrov was too good for Hewitt in the second rubber. The Aussie fought hard, saving the match more than once, but wasn’t able to play at the level of Dimitrov in the end – which isn’t surprising given how long he has been retired for.
Match 3: Nick Kyrgios and Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) defeat Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov 4-1, 2-4 (5-3)
Australia picked up a consolation victory in the doubles. In a match full of fun, Kyrgios and Hewitt got off to a fast start, before they fell away in the second. They bounced back to win the tie-breaker though, Dimitrov finishing the match off with a double fault.
Preview
The Fast4 event in Sydney has fast become a permanent fixture in the Australian summer of tennis. First played in 2015, last year’s event attracted a sellout crowd at the ICC Theatre in Sydney.
Moved to the Ken Rosewall Arena at the New South Wales Tennis Centre this year, it’ll be another chance to see the exhibition tournament’s evolution.
A set in Fast4 tennis is won by the player winning four games first. If it gets to three games all, a nine-point tie-breaker is used to decide the set, meaning the first to five wins.
There are also no deuces in scoring and no ‘must win by two’ rule in tie-breakers, with deciding points used instead.
Let serves are also played throughout the match, at times creating impossible angles for a return, with the whole idea being to speed up the match.
This particular exhibition tournament will be played in the format of two singles matches followed by doubles if needed.
For Australia, Nick Kyrgios and Lleyton Hewitt are teaming up. Kyrgios is fresh off victory at the Brisbane International where the 22-year-old won his fourth ATP career title.
While he has been battling with a knee injury, it doesn’t appear to be affecting his movement, with his booming serve enough to see him come back from a set down three times, before dominating American Ryan Harrison in the final last night.
Kyrgios has flown to Sydney today, joining one of Australia’s greatest ever. Hewitt won two grand slam titles and even at 36 years of age was competitive alongside Jordan Thompson in doubles at the Brisbane International last week.
Whether he can compete with Alexander Zverev or Grigor Dimitrov – both ranked in the top four – is another question all together.
Dimitrov was one of the victims of Kyrgios in Brisbane, losing a tough semi-final. He was simply unable to contend with the serve or returning positions, despite winning the first set and looking in good form.
Zverev as well will be chasing another tune up ahead of the Australian Open. The German, rated as one of the best young prospects in the sport was in fine form at the Hopman Cup before suffering successive losses to Australian Thanaski Kokkinakis and Australian Open favourite Roger Federer.
Prediction
The format suits Kyrgios, even with a leg injury, while Hewitt will compete as he always does. Zverev’s form has been inconsistent in Perth and Dimitrov is coming off a loss to Kyrgios.
If it gets to doubles, Australia are favourites.
Australia.
10:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:38pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me this evening on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2018 Fast4 showdown.
Tennis continues tomorrow. Alan Nicolea will be bringing you the first round match at the Sydney International between Alex De Minaur and Fernando Verdasco from 2:30pm (AEDT).
I'll be back on Wednesday night for live coverage of the Tie Break Tens event from 7:30pm (AEDT), featuring Lleyton Hewitt, Nick Kyrgios, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, Lucas Pouille, Stan Wawrinka and Tomas Berdych.
Bye for now.
10:35pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:35pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the matches and format Roarers?
10:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:33pm | ! Report
Team Australia 1 defeated by Team World 2
Superb night of tennis that. Lots of action, lots of fun. The World too good, but it was never about the result. Great to see Hewitt back on court as well – he hasn’t lost a stride and will get another crack in the Tie Break Tens on Wednesday before he plays doubles at the Australian Open alongside Sam Groth.
That was the final hitout for Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev before the first grand slam of the year, while Kyrgios will also be back for the Tie Break Tens.
Match 1: Alexander Zverev (World) defeat Nick Kyrgios (Australia) 4-3, 1-4, (5-1)
Match 2: Grigor Dimitrov (World) defeat Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 4-1, 4-2
Match 3: Nick Kyrgios and Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) defeat Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov 4-1, 2-4 (5-3)
10:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:30pm | ! Report
GAME, SET, MATCH AUSTRALIA
Australia are able to get a consolation win in the dobules. Double fault from Dimitrov to close it out, putting the second in to the net.
Australia 4 2 (5)
World 1 4 (3)
10:29pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:29pm | ! Report
What a marvellous lob from Kyrgios. Zverev and Dimitrov both to the lob and they can’t get back to chase that.
Match point Australia.
Australia 4 2 – 4
World 1 4 – 3
10:28pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:28pm | ! Report
Great return of serve from Zverev. Got it to go very short and Hewitt can’t get it back over.
Dimitrov has three serves. Both teams need two points.
Australia 4 2 – 3
World 1 4 – 3
10:28pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:28pm | ! Report
Zverev gets the crowd warmed up here. Missed the start of the point on Hewitt’s serve and then eventually can’t get one back over off the body.
Australia 4 2 – 3
World 1 4 – 2
10:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:27pm | ! Report
Australia get the mini-break back. Great reflexes from Kyrgios before he smashes a backhand at Dimitrov who can only find the net.
Australia 4 2 – 2
World 1 4 – 2
10:26pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:26pm | ! Report
Body kick serve and Hewitt returns wide on the backhand.
Australia 4 2 – 1
World 1 4 – 2
10:26pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:26pm | ! Report
Hewitt and Kyrgios at the net this time, but Hewitt can’t play the overhead after being forced backwards by Hewitt.
Australia 4 2 – 1
World 1 4 – 1
10:26pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:26pm | ! Report
Kyrgios to serve first in the tie-breaker. He starts with one down the T. Fault. The second is at the body and returned short. Kyrgios launches into a forehand, a backhand and then Zverev puts a ball off the body wide.
Australia 4 2 – 1
World 1 4 – 0