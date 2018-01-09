Alex De Minaur vs Fernando Verdasco: Sydney International tennis live scores, blog

Rising Aussie star Alex De Minaur begins his Sydney international campaign against former Australian Open semi-finalist Fernando Verdasco. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from around 2:30pm (AEDT).
Australian tennis is in good stead following the recent exploits of Nick Kyrgios and De Minaur. The latter reached his maiden ATP tour semi-final last week at the Brisbane International, losing a tight three-setter to established American Ryan Harrison.
Despite the defeat, De Minaur has firmly established himself as a player to watch out for in Sydney and at the Australian Open next week.
The 18-year-old has proven himself to be a stern competitor and more importantly, De Minaur isn’t afraid to go on the offensive against established stars.
His performance against Milos Raonic, in particular, was very impressive. Raonic is the biggest server on tour, but that mattered for little against De Minaur, who returned superbly to frustrate Raonic en route to a straight-sets victory.
With each passing victory however, expectations will rise for De Minaur and it will be interesting to see how he copes with the added pressure, beginning against Verdasco.
Verdasco should provide De Minaur with another stern test despite producing some underwhelming performances over the past few seasons.
Last year, Verdasco only reached one final in Dubai, an ATP 500 event, where he lost to first-seeded Andy Murray in straight sets. He also reached three semifinals in Doha, Stockholm, and Båstad.
Regardless, on his day, Verdasco remains one of the most dangerous players on the ATP tour. His serve and forehand are major weapons and De Minaur will do well to cover the court and nullify Verdasco’s shot-making prowess.
Prediction
De Minaur only needs to replicate his competitive showing at the Brisbane International to give himself the best chance of winning.
Verdasco can get frustrated under pressure and unforced errors might flow from his racquet. If De Minaur can cover the court well and maintain his present form, he is certainly in the running to attain another impressive victory.
De Minaur in three sets.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage from around 2:30pm (AEDT) or at the completion of Agnieszka Radwanska versus Johanna Konta on the Ken Rosewall Arena.
4:04pm
4:04pm
Two clutch points from De Minaur and its set point for the Aussie! Poor drop shot from Verdasco and De Minaur with the easy forehand winner down the line. Another set point. This time he gets the set with the easy smash!
FIRST SET DE MINAUR
Verdasco 4 0
De Minaur 6 0
4:01pm
4:01pm
Verdasco misses the line with the forehand. Deuce. De Minaur living dangerously as Verdasco forces the issue with the forehand. Another break point. De Minaur saves another break point with a superb volley at the net on the stretch! Big play!
3:59pm
3:59pm
30-15 De Minaur. Some unforced errors though and its back to 30 all. Verdasco with the forehand winner there as De Minaur got tight with the backhand from a strong position…Break point Verdasco
Verdasco 4
De Minaur 5
3:54pm
3:54pm
Verdasco on his way to an easy hold with the serve and forehand combination. De Minaur will serve for the first set.
Verdasco 4
De Minaur 5
3:52pm
3:52pm
Verdasco fighting back well here. He has halted De Minaur’s momentum. 15-30. Break point Verdasco…Cracking forehand down the line from De Minaur and its game point. He holds with the overhead smash! Big hold for De Minaur!
Verdasco 3
De Minaur 5
3:45pm
3:45pm
40-30 Verdasco courtesy of a good serve and backhand combination down the line. Verdasco with another great wide serve and he holds…
Verdasco 3
De Minaur 4
3:39pm
3:39pm
15-30 Verdasco as the Spaniard punishes a soft second serve with the backhand. Two break points for the Spaniard as a double fault leaves De Minaur in trouble.
BREAK VERDASCO
Verdasco 2
De Minaur 4
3:36pm
3:36pm
Unforced errors flowing from Verdasco’s racquet. 0-40 again. De Minaur frustrating the Spaniard with his great ability to return serves! Break again!
BREAK DE MINAUR
Verdasco 1
De Minaur 4
3:34pm
3:34pm
Unforced errors from Verdasco and its 40-0 De Minaur. The Aussie with all the answers. He holds.
Verdasco 1
De Minaur 3
3:31pm
3:31pm
Early days but De Minaur seems to have picked up from where he left off in Brisbane. Great defence and great offensive play when given the chance to strike. Good signs early for the Aussie!
3:30pm
3:30pm
Verdasco with the crosscourt forehand winner and its one break point saved. De Minaur with another terrific forehand down the line and he breaks!
BREAK DE MINAUR
Verdasco 1
De Minaur 2