The Marsh brothers are obvious choices for South Africa

There Marsh brothers have been in headlines ever since the home Ashes commenced, and Shaun Marsh’s match-saving ton and Mitchell Marsh’s rapid century at Perth helped establish them as regular pick-ups for Test matches.

Shaun Marsh, being an orthodox left-hander, has always been a strong case at the selection table. His name will be pronounced by at least one selector during discussions.

The reason is quite simple: he hasn’t been an all-time reliable batsman in terms of runs, but he’s someone who can middle the ball well and assure the passage of the message to other batsmen who play with him, the single line message being to enjoy your stay in the field.

It’s evident that he enjoys walking around the pitch, running between the wickets and, most importantly, taking the strike. Calmness and composure has driven him to this stage where he is the player to bank on in any conditions and irrespective of the opposition.

With Shaun’s spectacular fielding skills he has never let the team down. He is the player to keep an eye on as he will be a great asset on South African soil.

On the other hand Mitchell Marsh, a young and shrewd all-rounder entered the team in the middle of the series in his hometown. He knew the conditions well and there was no need to adapt, as he was already so settled there.

His confidence was high, as he had never struggled in Perth, and that assured his place for the next few Ashes Tests.

With his straight bat approach he looked really solid, and he aided his captain in getting a formidable score in the game that sealed the series for Australia.

Being able to fill the gaps in overs to give some time for frontline bowlers to relax has always been a plus. His all-rounder ability clearly gives Mitchell the edge that he needs to stay in the team.

The Marsh brothers had a major role in Australia’s Ashes victory. South Africa will be pivotal for them to sustain themselves as a routine choice for Test matches.