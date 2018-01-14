2018 Australian Open start time: When does the grand slam start? Full schedule, dates, venue, key information, players

The Australian Open is finally here. The first grand slam of the year gets underway on Monday, January 15 at 11am (AEDT). All matches will be played at Melbourne Park, with centre court known as Rod Laver Arena.

Grand slam tournaments are contested over the course of a fortnight. The tournament will conclude with the women’s singles final on Saturday, January 27 at 7:30pm (AEDT) and the men’s singles final on Sunday, January 28 at 7:30pm (AEDT).

Melbourne Park will use a number of courts. Alongside Rod Laver Arena, the other two main courts are Margaret Court Arena and Hisense Arena.

Alongside the two singles tournaments, there are doubles for both men and women, as well as juniors and wheelchair tennis.

Legends exhibition matches will also be played throughout the tournament.

In the two singles draws, 128 players will have the opportunity to compete over the course of seven rounds in a straight knockout format.

Key tournament information

Start time: Monday January 15, 11am (AEDT)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Victoria

TV: Live, Seven Network

Online: Live, 7Tennis App

Men’s betting: Roger Federer $2.75, Novak Djokovic $6, Rafael Nadal $6, Grigor Dimitrov $11, Alexander Zvrev $12

Women’s betting: Garbine Muguruza $8, Karolina Pliskova $8, Simona Halep $8.50, Elina Svitolina $9, Caroline Wozniacki $10

2017 Champions: Roger Federer (men’s), Serena Williams (women’s – not defending)

Full tournament schedule

Date Session Start time (AEDT) Courts used Matches Mon Jan 15 Day 11:00 AM All Men’s and Women’s first round Night 7:00 PM RLA, MCA Men’s and Women’s first round Tue Jan 16 Day 11:00 AM All Men’s and Women’s first round Night 7:00 PM RLA, MCA Men’s and Women’s first round Wed Jan 17 Day 11:00 AM All Men’s and Women’s second round Night 7:00 PM RLA, MCA Men’s and Women’s second round Thu Jan 18 Day 11:00 AM All Men’s and Women’s second round Night 7:00 PM RLA, MCA Men’s and Women’s second round Fri Jan 19 Day 11:00 AM All Men’s and Women’s third round Night 7:00 PM RLA, MCA Men’s and Women’s third round Sat Jan 20 Day 11:00 AM All Men’s and Women’s third round Night 7:00 PM RLA, MCA Men’s and Women’s third round Sun Jan 21 Day 11:00 AM All Men’s and Women’s fourth round Night 7:00 PM RLA Men’s and Women’s fourth round Mon Jan 22 Day 11:00 AM All Men’s and Women’s fourth round Night 7:00 PM RLA Men’s and Women’s fourth round Tue Jan 23 Day 11:00 AM RLA (singles), all (other) 2 x women’s quarter-final, 1 x men’s quarter-final Night 7:00 PM RLA 1 x men’s quarter-final Wed Jan 24 Day 11:00 AM RLA (singles), all (other) 2 x women’s quarter-final, 1 x men’s quarter-final Night 7:30 PM RLA 1 x men’s quarter-final Thu Jan 25 Day 2:30 PM RLA (singles), all (other) Women’s semi-finals Night 7:30 PM RLA First men’s semi-final Fri Jan 26 Night 7:30 PM RLA Second men’s semi-final Sat Jan 27 Night 7:30 PM RLA Women’s singles final Sun Jan 28 Night 7:30 PM RLA Men’s singles final

Note

RLA = Rod Laver Arena

MCA = Margaret Court Arena

All = All courts in use

Also note – Day session’s on Hisense Arena and all other courts are likely to run into the evening session due to the nature of tennis matches. However, specific sessions are placed on Margaret Court Arena and Rod Laver Arena to ensure matches are played at night.

Broadcast information

The tournament will be broadcast by the Seven network. They will run coverage on two channels throughout the course of each day and cut back to one channel once matches end or during the later parts of the tournament when multiple matches in the singles draw aren’t running at the same time.

You will need to check local guides for up to date information in your area as to which channels. Channel 7 will broadcast on their main channel when the news isn’t on and use 7Two and 7Mate at other times.

Here at The Roar, we will also be providing plenty of coverage for the tournament with live scores, live blogs of all the big matches and highlights of key moments.