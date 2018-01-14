Australia vs England ODI Cricket start time: When does the series start? Dates, venues, squads, key information

The Ashes are done and dusted, but there is plenty of cricket still to go for Australia and England as a five-match ODI series gets underway. The first match is set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, January 14 at 2:20pm (AEDT).

Australia come into the ODI series having hammered England 4-0 in the recently completed Ashes, but this is a new challenge, a different form of cricket and there are plenty of fresh faces running around for both sides.

Full series fixtures

1st ODI: Sunday, January 14 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (2:20pm AEDT)

2nd ODI: Friday, January 19 at the Gabba (2:20pm AEDT)

3rd ODI: Sunday, January 21 at Sydney Cricket Ground (2:20pm AEDT)

4th ODI: Friday, January 26 at Adelaide Oval (2:20pm AEDT)

5th ODI: Sunday, January 28 at Optus Stadium, Perth (2:20pm AEDT)

Hours of play

Note, the hours of play are the same for each game (AEDT). Times are adjusted locally to ensure each game starts at 2:20pm (AEDT).

Start time (AEDT) Finish time (AEDT) 1st Innings 2:20 PM 5:50 PM Innings break 5:50 PM 6:35 PM 2nd Innings 6:35 PM 10:05 PM

Squads

Australia

Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (wk), Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Cameron White, Adam Zampa

England

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, David Willey

Broadcast information

The whole series, as with every game played by Australia on home soil will be exclusively broadcast by the nine network.

Their coverage can be found on Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition and 100 on Foxtel.

The coverage will begin 50 minutes before the first ball of each match – at 1:30pm (AEDT) – and conclude shortly after the final ball.

To watch the match online, you’ll need to use the Cricket Australia live pass.

The Roar will also be providing a live blog and highlights of the match.