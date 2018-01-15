Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints: NFL Playoffs live scores, blog

In the final game of the Divisional round, the Minnesota Vikings will play host to the New Orleans Saints on Monday morning. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 8:40am AEDT.

What a great way to end the Divisional round with this clash of two of the best teams in the NFC.

The Saints have their best team on paper since they won the Super Bowl in 2009. They lost to the Vikings in week one, but both teams have improved immensely since then.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas is one of the best receivers in the league and could turn this game on his own. Expect him to get a lot of the ball.

It will be interesting to see if they run the ball much against the best defense in the country in the Vikings.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is an old head and has been here before. Experience counts for everything in the playoffs.

As mentioned earlier, the Vikings have the best defense in the league. They have held 14/16 opponents to less than 20 points. They will need to be at their very best to contain the Saints.

This game will be the first playoff game for Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, who took over in week two of the regular season. The key for him is if he can continue to play the way he has all season on such a big occasion.

Prediction

This game will be tight. Not many points in it. Saints to win this one.

Saints 17-14

