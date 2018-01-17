Rafael Nadal vs Leonardo Mayer: Australian Open live scores

World No.1 Rafael Nadal will look to continue his easy progression through the Australian Open when he takes on Leonardo Mayer, who has been inconsistent but looks in good form. Join The Roar for live scores from around 3:15pm (AEDT).

As always, it’s a tough battle to play Nadal, but Mayer has pulled off some big wins recently including knocking Mischa Zverev out of the Sydney International.

While his form has been inconsistent, meaning the world No.52 has won just two of four matches this year, the win over Zverev proves on his day, he is a tough man to beat.

Losses in the first round of the Brisbane International to eventual finalist Ryan Harrison and Benoit Paire in Sydney show he just isn’t turning up for every match though.

If that happens against Nadal, the match could be over before it begins, particularly as the Spaniard looks to be in brilliant form himself, despite only playing one proper match this year.

Mayer’s first round was a straight-sets smashing over Nicolas Jarry, with only the second set going to a tiebreaker. However, even that wasn’t a battle for Mayer as he walked away with a 7-1 win, taking the other two sets 6-2 and 6-3.

Nadal didn’t play in either of the warm-up tournaments before the first grand slam of the year, citing a long 2017 and the need to have some time off.

His preparations have clearly done him the world of good though.

After a practice match on Margaret Court Arena where he beat world No.5 Dominic Thiem, he came out firing in the first round, defeating Victor Etsrella Burgos in straight sets.

Nadal’s opponent was lucky to get on the scoreboard in each set with Nadal taking the match 6-1, 6-1, 6-1. Only dropping three games is a testament to Nadal, who never once looked rusty, unfit or out of form during the smashing.

A match like that will only prepare Nadal for the rest of the tournament and confirm to him why he is the world No.1

The pair have met five times previously with Nadal unbeaten and only dropping a single set, during their most recent meeting at the 2017 US Open.

The winner faces either John Millman or Damir Dzumhur in the third round.

Prediction

Despite Mayer’s inconsistencies and his ability to cause upsets, this won’t even be close. Nadal proved the sort of form he is in on Monday night and he will be keen to get on and off the court as quickly as possible. This will be ruthless.

Nadal in straight sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores from around 3:15pm (AEDT) or at the conclusion of Caroline Wozniacki versus Janna Fett on Rod Laver Arena.