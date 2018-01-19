Live scores
Live Commentary
Australia
vs
England
| Australia 1st Inn 7/261
 

Cricket Australia address concerns of overcrowded schedule by announcing tour to India

Dane Eldridge Columnist

By Dane Eldridge, Dane Eldridge is a Roar Expert

Tagged:
 ,

5 Have your say

    Cricket Australia have moved to rectify February’s scheduling crisis by wedging in another tour of India.

    The governing body announced the plan in response to criticism of the overburdened month of matches, which is set to shatter records for most formats of cricket compromised in one shameless money-grab.

    February will showcase the BBL Finals, an international T20 tri-series and the tour of South Africa all cannibalising each other across one hectic month of eye-darting fluorescent fury.

    Embarrassing intersections will see the Test squad flying to South Africa a day after the conclusion of the tri-series, which itself will weaken the BBL as it burgles the competition’s drawcards the day before the finals.

    Select Test players will also depart for the Rainbow Nation midway through the month in a bid to be ready to snick-up against the rampaging Proteas.

    Upon learning of the logjam, Test purists, international apologists and the weirdos who genuinely respect the Big Bash League have been accordingly outraged, with many wondering what happened to the good old days when February was just set aside for old-fashioned gratuitous ODIs.

    Cricket Videos See more »

    Double blow - Root's part timers rattle Australia 0:56
    No contest - Superb Sixers smash horrendous Heat 1:26
    Kohli fires back at reporters after loss 1:13
    A new low - Heat break unwanted team record 1:04

    However, a grateful Cricket Australia has responded swiftly and positively to the public highlighting the issue mainly because it led them to discover an untapped 24-hour window in the month which remained oddly unexploited by superfluous and meaningless made-for-TV cricket.

    As a result, remorseful administrators have “acknowledged the inadequacies” of the schedule by immediately topping it up with five ODIs in India.

    Preliminary proposals will see these matches wedged into the gaping vacancy between the tri-series final and the opening tour match in South Africa, with an additional three T20s planned should they strike it lucky at the baggage carousel.

    Two of these matches will be conveniently staged on the traditional Sydney-to-Cape Town stopover in Kolkata, with the remaining three in the centre aisle of the plane.

    A deeply apologetic Cricket Australia also admitted they had erred in judgement, especially after overlooking it had been nearly four months since they last played India.

    Furious officials have also vowed to punish the individual who carelessly ratified Australia’s summer schedule without the approval of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

    While reluctant to name suspects, one unnamed Cricket Australia official highlighted the schedule was developed under the previous collective bargaining agreement so we should “probably just blame the players”.

    Dane Eldridge
    Dane Eldridge

    Dane was named best and fairest in the 2004 Bathurst mixed indoor cricket competition. With nothing in the game left to achieve, he immediately retired at his peak to a reclusive life ensconced in the velvet of organised contests. Catch the man on Twitter @eld2_0.

    Oldest | Newest | Most Recent

    The Crowd Says (5)

    • Roar Guru

      January 19th 2018 @ 9:19am
      Anindya Dutta said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:19am | ! Report

      😃😃😃😃😃

      Reply
      • Columnist

        January 19th 2018 @ 11:19am
        Dane Eldridge said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:19am | ! Report

        Thanks AD, scheduling is LOLs for days

        Reply

    • January 19th 2018 @ 10:53am
      Trevor said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:53am | ! Report

      Can we stop playing India every second week. Would much rather see Australia play Afghanistan or Ireland or even Hong Kong than another meaningless series against India. Just for the variety. The only reason for the series to rake in some extra money, but the rivalry has been overdone and by playing so often, it is now meaningless to everyone but Virat Kohli.

      Reply
      • Columnist

        January 19th 2018 @ 11:18am
        Dane Eldridge said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:18am | ! Report

        “..it is now meaningless to everyone but Virat Kohli”

        Bloody spot-on, Trevor

        Reply
    • Roar Guru

      January 19th 2018 @ 5:08pm
      ThugbyFan said | January 19th 2018 @ 5:08pm | ! Report

      Nicely written Dane, but you didn’t say what ball they would use and would it be a drop-in pitch for the matches in the centre aisle of the plane.

      I really need this information before I grab the mobile and place my bets. 🙂

      Reply

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    Explore:
    ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion