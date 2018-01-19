Nick Kyrgios vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga: Australian Open live scores, blog

Nick Kyrgios has had to deal with helicopters, YouTube pranksters and malfunctioning technology, but his biggest challenge yet at the Australian Open is entertainer Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7pm (AEDT).
Kyrgios has played his opening two matches on Hisense Arena, but there was plenty of frustration on Wednesday night as he overcame Viktor Troicki.
From a ‘fan’ yelling out before he served, to helicopters hovering over the court and the umpire’s microphone refusing to work as the arena’s audio system gave out, it was a difficult match.
In the past, incidents like that would have knocked the Canberran out of the tournament, but as we have seen over the last 12 months, this a new Kyrgios.
We saw it at the Davis Cup and again to start the season at the Brisbane International, when he came back from a set down three times on a dodgy knee to make the final, where he belted Ryan Harrison in straight sets.
This will be tougher than either of his first two matches though, after Kyrgios recorded another straight-sets win over Rogerio Dutra Silva in the first round.
Tsonga is not going to be a pushover. The 32-year-old Frenchman has been professional since 2004 and spent a large chunk of that time in the top 20 of the world rankings. He is an excitement machine who made the final of the Australian Open in 2008 on a dream run and while he has never been back to those heights, this will be one of the matches of the tournament.
Recovery will be the key question for Tsonga though. While his first-round win over Kevin King came in straight sets, he was taken to five sets by Canadian Denis Shapovalov on Wednesday.
At one point, Tsonga found himself down two sets to one, before having to win the fourth set in a-tie breaker. It took a long time to put the talented Canadian away as well, the match being stretched to 7-5 in the final set.
The pair have only had one previous meeting, with Tsonga winning in Marseille. The winner will face either Grigor Dimitrov or Andrey Rublev in the fourth round.
Prediction
Kyrgios is in fine form and his serve is a huge weapon – one that Tsonga probably won’t be able to counter. Tsonga is one of the Aussie’s idols, but Kyrgios should win this.
Kyrgios in five sets.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this highly anticipated clash from 7pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.
10:57pm
Doctor Rotcod said | 10:57pm | ! Report
Thanks Scott
Seven are still playing the Ostapenka match with Kyrgios v Tsonga scores scrolling under.
It would have been wonderful live.
Tsonga won 24 games,Kyrgios 25
Tsonga won more points,more first serves and made more winners.
How did he lose?
Kyrgios won more second serves and 22 games to 15 in the tie-breaks,that’s how
Lesson for his next opponent, don’t get in a tie-break with him.
10:44pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:44pm | ! Report
That’ll do it for tonight on The Roar. Thanks for joining me here for our live coverage of the Australian Open as Nick Kyrgios went through to the fourth round.
Hopefully you enjoyed the coverage.
We have two matches for you tomorrow. Ashleigh Barty takes on Naomi Osaka at 3:30pm (AEDT) and Roger Federer has Richard Gasquet at 8:30pm (AEDT). David Holden will be live with both of those.
I’ll be back on Sunday with the Kyrgios vs Dimitrov match.
Bye for now.
10:42pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:42pm | ! Report
So, Kyrgios takes on Dimitrov Sunday night. He beat the world No.3 in Brisbane just the other week and it’d be fair to say Dimitrov isn’t playing fantastic tennis at the moment – not to mention he had a five-setter on Wednesday and a four-setter in 40 degree heat today.
10:40pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:40pm | ! Report
MATCH STATISTICS
Aces: Kyrgios (28), Tsonga (28)
Double faults: Kyrgios (3), Tsonga (4)
First serves in: Kyrgios (62%), Tsonga (69%)
Points won on first serve: Kyrgios (79%), Tsonga (86%)
Break points won: Kyrgios (1/4), Tsonga (2/5)
Winners: Kyrgios (54), Tsonga (70)
Total points won: Kyrgios (142), Tsonga (144)
Kyrgios 7 4 7 7
Tsonga 6 6 6 6
10:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:38pm | ! Report
Well, that was the match of the tournament so far for mine. Incredible match really. Tsonga might be out, but he was brilliant tonight as well, so full credit to the Frenchman.
10:37pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:37pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the match Roarers?
10:37pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:37pm | ! Report
Kyrgios.
“I looked up to Jo as a kid. I still do. He is an amazing guy. I was nervous tonight, have never won a match on this court.”
“I was getting ready for a fifth set there. Down 5-2, he got some big serves but I’m happy I got through and I’ll get ready for Grigor. Got doubles tomorrow.”
10:37pm
Geoff from Bruce Stadium said | 10:37pm | ! Report
Wow – Nick Krygios – the master of the tie break. Wonderful contest played in great spirit. Hate to say it but Wilfred looked as though he choked a bit in that tie break. Wilfred was fantastic at the net throughout but Nick just seemed to know how to control the match. And his big serve helped him get out of tight situations. He must be a big chance to go on with it from here.
10:41pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:41pm | ! Report
I think so Geoff. Really mature performance from Kyrgios.
10:52pm
Geoff from Bruce Stadium said | 10:52pm | ! Report
Yep – seems to have matured both on and off the court. Hope I’m not speaking too soon!
10:35pm
Scot Free said | 10:35pm | ! Report
Thanks for the call, Scott! 👍
10:40pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:40pm | ! Report
No worries. Thanks for reading.
10:34pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:34pm | ! Report
GAME, SET, MATCH, NICK KYRGIOS
Kyrgios returns a heavy serve there from out wide, getting the backhand in. Short rally, then out of the corner, Tsonga puts a forehand into the net.
Kyrgios is into the fourth round and look at the emotion. He lets out a series of fist pumps and then embraces Tsonga at the net.
That is possibly the best performance Kyrgios has ever put on in a grand slam match. The only thing I can liken it to is his Davis Cup efforts against Belgium and the USA last year.
Kyrgios looks like a man who could go all the way as he eliminates his idol in four.
Kyrgios 7 4 7 7
Tsonga 6 6 6 6
10:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:32pm | ! Report
Fault on the first this time. The second is returned with a backhand over the head. Tsonga seems to be moving alright as he answers a drop shot, but Kyrgios is there and puts the backhand away.
Match point Kyrgios
Kyrgios 7 4 7 6 – 6
Tsonga 6 6 6 6 – 5
10:31pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:31pm | ! Report
Wide serve, kicking away from Tsonga who drags the backhand back across the court and sending it wide.
Kyrgios 7 4 7 6 – 5
Tsonga 6 6 6 6 – 5