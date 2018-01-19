Socceroos to play Colombia in preparation for World Cup

Australia has found another opponent with which to stage a pre-World Cup friendly, confirming a fixture to be played against Colombia in London.

The two sides will meet at Craven Cottage, the home of Fulham Football Club, on 27 March, before the 2018 FIFA World Cup begins in Russia on 14 June.

The match will come just four days after another pre-World Cup friendly that Australia has already locked in, against Norway in Oslo.

The matches will provide a vital opportunity for the Socceroos to get in match practice under a yet-to-be-appointed new head coach.

“We are excited to have secured the match against Colombia, which offers us a good challenge against strong South American opposition leading into the FIFA World Cup,” said David Gallop.

“We believe that we have managed to put together a strong set of matches [Norway and Colombia] for our soon to be appointed Head Coach to cast his eye over the squad, and continue to prepare our players for Russia.

“We are thankful to the Colombian Football Federation for hosting us at Craven Cottage as we continue to build towards Russia.”

Colombia are currently ranked 13th in the world. They have played the Socceroos in friendly matches on three previous occasions for two wins to Colombia and a draw.