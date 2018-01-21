Grigor Dimitrov vs Nick Kyrgios: Australian Open live scores, blog

Nick Kyrgios will look to record his second victory in three weeks over world No.3 Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round of the Australian Open. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7pm (AEDT).
The Aussie has had a dramatic turnaround at the start of 2018, overcoming numerous situations and playing a high quality of tennis firstly in Brisbane and then at the Australian Open.
Starting his year with a maiden title on home soil, the Aussie beat some quality players including Dimitrov on his way to the crown.
The match against Dimitrov take the first set reasonably comfortably before Kyrgios came back, serving with real fire on his way to victory.
His serve right throughout the summer has been a major weapon, but in Melbourne, he has shown an all-court game, bailing himself out of tricky situations left, right and centre with an arsenal of shots on both the forehand and backhand side, painting lines regularly.
The first two rounds of the slam for Kyrgios were reasonably comfortable, but the battle against Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga last time out confirmed the Aussie appears to have turned a corner in what was his first ever win on Rod Laver Arena.
Kyrgios won three tie breaker sets, eventually beating Tsonga in four after he dropped the second. The loss in the second normally would have sent Kyrgios on a downward spiral, but not this time. He looks like a completely different player on court and will be hard to stop if he can keep that up.
Dimitrov has been anything but at top form this season. He had a shaky run through the Brisbane International, needing three sets to get past both John Millman and Kyle Edmund before falling to Kyrgios.
The 26-year-old Bulgarian can take some heart out of the fact he has beaten Kyrgios in their other two meetings to date, but he won’t be enjoying the way he has been hitting the ball in Melbourne.
While he beat qualifier Dennis Novak on the first day of the tournament, he has since struggled. He took five sets to get past another qualifier in Mackenzie McDonald, dropping the fourth set 6-0 before winning the fifth 8-6.
Andrey Rublev was a tough opposition in the third round, but he came away with a four-set win, again struggling to play with any consistency.
If Dimitrov starts slowly tonight as he has done throughout 2018, Kyrgios could get momentum he won’t let up. Yet, if Dimitrov starts well and Kyrgios keeps his head in the game, this could be the match of the tournament.
The winner will take on either Kyle Edmund or Andreas Seppi in the quarter-final.
Prediction
Kyrgios has been in stunning form and at the top of his game doesn’t look like being beaten. Of course, it always feels like an implosion could be moments away, but with each passing match, that notion disappears further into the rear-view mirror.
Unless Dimitrov plays his best match of the year so far, the world No.3 will be sent packing.
Kyrgios in five sets.
11:50pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:50pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me this evening on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2018 Australian Open as Grigor Dimitrov knocked out Nick Kyrgios in a superb match.
Hopefully you enjoyed the call.
11:47pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:47pm | ! Report
MATCH STATISTICS
Match duration: 3 hours, 27 minutes
Aces: Dimitrov (16), Kyrgios (36)
Double faults: Dimitrov (7), Kyrgios (7)
First sets in: Dimitrov (70%), Kyrgios (65%)
Points won on first serve: Dimitrov (90/111 @ 81%), Kyrgios (80/101 @ 79%)
Points won on second serve: Dimitrov (19/47 (40%), Kyrgios (27/54 @ 50%)
Break points won: Dimitrov (2/9), Kyrgios (3/5)
Winners: Dimitrov (64), Kyrgios (76)
Total points won: Dimitrov (157), Kyrgios (156)
11:41pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:41pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the match Roarers?
11:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:39pm | ! Report
Dimitrov.
“Playing against Nick is always tricky. He was serving unbelievable. Even when I was serving for the match, I thought it still wasn’t over.
“You’ve always got to be alert. He served a couple of second serves over 200 today. What can you do?
“It’s been great. Danny (his coach) and I have been trying to build up every single day. I’m a perfectionist, but there’s only so much you can do.”
“I played Kyle (Edmund) two weeks ago. I just need to focus on my side of the court. At the beginning of the tournament, I wasn’t striking the ball too well and today I was happy I played better and better as the match went on.”
11:38pm
Bob said | 11:38pm | ! Report
That kind of performance isn’t going to win the fans. Fancy losing three tie breaks to a bloke with no real weapons.
11:40pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:40pm | ! Report
You’re joking? You’re actually joking right?
Dimitrov played incredibly well and that was an amazing match. Kyrgios barely put a foot wrong for three and a half hours. Just lost some key points.
11:43pm
Bob said | 11:43pm | ! Report
Missed countless easy backhands, hit the easiest shot in tennis into the net to be broken in the fourth, then missed a simple forehand to lose the match. So no, I’m not joking.
11:48pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:48pm | ! Report
Yeah, because a backpedalling overhead is an easy shot…
Have a look at the total points won. 157 vs 156. There is no shame in losing three tie breakers to the world No.3 and fighting back from two sets down to win a set and make a match out of it.
You reckon he won’t win any fans? I reckon you should check social media.
11:53pm
Bob said | 11:53pm | ! Report
He let the overhead bounce, so either you’re lying about him backpedalling, or he played the shot with terrible technique, which still makes it an easy shot missed.
Who cares about total points won? He made barely any inroads into Dimitrov’s serve, and only really looked dangerous when he was serving aces or unreturnables.
He took way too many risks on second serves, and played way too many hero balls trying to shorten points.
I think anyone watching knew Dimitrov would win the point if the rally lasted any more than six shots.
He’s come a long way with the mental side of things, and for that I applaud him, but this wasn’t a good performance. And trying to dress it up as one does more harm than good.
11:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:36pm | ! Report
Kyrgios gets a rousing reception from both the crowd and Dimitrov walking off court.
11:36pm
Nate said | 11:36pm | ! Report
Well that was disappointing.
11:40pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:40pm | ! Report
Incredibly, but it could be the match that makes Kyrgios. He is in for a huge 2018.
11:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:36pm | ! Report
GAME, SET, MATCH, GRIGOR DIMITROV
Dimitrov with a serve down the T, then a great approaching forehand to the corner. Dimitrov smacks the forehand past on the run and puts away the winner. That’s an amazing shot to win the match and end Australia’s singles presence at the Australian Open.
That was an incredible match. Lots of respect shown in the final handshake at the net and plenty of kind words exchanged.
Kyrgios didn’t lose his way for one moment in that match. This could be the making of the Aussie, even in a loss at the fourth round.
Dimitrov though, deserves full credit for that. He played an outstanding match from start to finish, came back and regained momentum time and time again before putting away a third tie break for the match.
Grigor Dimitrov 7 7 4 7
Nick Kyrgios 6 6 6 6
11:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:33pm | ! Report
Huge serve down the T and Dimitrov can’t return. One of three saved.
Dimitrov 7 7 4 6 – 6
Kyrgios 6 6 6 6 – 4
11:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:33pm | ! Report
Kyrgios looks for a defensive lob this time as Dimitrov comes to the net, but he puts the overhead volley away and now has three match points.
Dimitrov 7 7 4 6 – 6
Kyrgios 6 6 6 6 – 3
11:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:32pm | ! Report
Not a bad return from Kyrgios, but Dimitrov absolutely smacks the forehand into the line there. Incredible shot.
Dimitrov 7 7 4 6 – 5
Kyrgios 6 6 6 6 – 3
11:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:32pm | ! Report
Fault from Kyrgios. The second is returned with another block. Kyrgios had the court open, but incredible running from Dimitrov and he makes the Aussie play one more ball, putting a forehand into the net.
Mini break for Dimitrov.
Dimitrov 7 7 4 6 – 4
Kyrgios 6 6 6 6 – 3