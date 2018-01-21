 

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nick Kyrgios: Australian Open live scores, blog

    Men's Singles, 4th Round

    Melbourne, Australia

    Grigor Dimitrov vs Nick Kyrgios
     
      s1 s2 s3 s4 s5
    Grigor Dimitrov, BUL (3) 7 7 4 7
    Nick Kyrgios, AUS (17) 6 6 6 6

    Nick Kyrgios will look to record his second victory in three weeks over world No.3 Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round of the Australian Open. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7pm (AEDT).

    The Aussie has had a dramatic turnaround at the start of 2018, overcoming numerous situations and playing a high quality of tennis firstly in Brisbane and then at the Australian Open.

    Starting his year with a maiden title on home soil, the Aussie beat some quality players including Dimitrov on his way to the crown.

    The match against Dimitrov take the first set reasonably comfortably before Kyrgios came back, serving with real fire on his way to victory.

    His serve right throughout the summer has been a major weapon, but in Melbourne, he has shown an all-court game, bailing himself out of tricky situations left, right and centre with an arsenal of shots on both the forehand and backhand side, painting lines regularly.

    The first two rounds of the slam for Kyrgios were reasonably comfortable, but the battle against Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga last time out confirmed the Aussie appears to have turned a corner in what was his first ever win on Rod Laver Arena.

    Kyrgios won three tie breaker sets, eventually beating Tsonga in four after he dropped the second. The loss in the second normally would have sent Kyrgios on a downward spiral, but not this time. He looks like a completely different player on court and will be hard to stop if he can keep that up.

    Dimitrov has been anything but at top form this season. He had a shaky run through the Brisbane International, needing three sets to get past both John Millman and Kyle Edmund before falling to Kyrgios.

    The 26-year-old Bulgarian can take some heart out of the fact he has beaten Kyrgios in their other two meetings to date, but he won’t be enjoying the way he has been hitting the ball in Melbourne.

    While he beat qualifier Dennis Novak on the first day of the tournament, he has since struggled. He took five sets to get past another qualifier in Mackenzie McDonald, dropping the fourth set 6-0 before winning the fifth 8-6.

    Andrey Rublev was a tough opposition in the third round, but he came away with a four-set win, again struggling to play with any consistency.

    If Dimitrov starts slowly tonight as he has done throughout 2018, Kyrgios could get momentum he won’t let up. Yet, if Dimitrov starts well and Kyrgios keeps his head in the game, this could be the match of the tournament.

    The winner will take on either Kyle Edmund or Andreas Seppi in the quarter-final.

    Prediction
    Kyrgios has been in stunning form and at the top of his game doesn’t look like being beaten. Of course, it always feels like an implosion could be moments away, but with each passing match, that notion disappears further into the rear-view mirror.

    Unless Dimitrov plays his best match of the year so far, the world No.3 will be sent packing.

    Kyrgios in five sets.

    Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this fourth-round match at the Australian Open from 7pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.

    • Roar Guru

      11:50pm
      Scott Pryde said | 11:50pm | ! Report

      Thanks for joining me this evening on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2018 Australian Open as Grigor Dimitrov knocked out Nick Kyrgios in a superb match.

      Hopefully you enjoyed the call.

      Be sure to keep an eye out over the second week of the Open for all of The Roar’s live scores and blogs.

      Bye for now.

    • Roar Guru

      11:47pm
      Scott Pryde said | 11:47pm | ! Report

      MATCH STATISTICS

      Match duration: 3 hours, 27 minutes

      Aces: Dimitrov (16), Kyrgios (36)
      Double faults: Dimitrov (7), Kyrgios (7)
      First sets in: Dimitrov (70%), Kyrgios (65%)
      Points won on first serve: Dimitrov (90/111 @ 81%), Kyrgios (80/101 @ 79%)
      Points won on second serve: Dimitrov (19/47 (40%), Kyrgios (27/54 @ 50%)
      Break points won: Dimitrov (2/9), Kyrgios (3/5)
      Winners: Dimitrov (64), Kyrgios (76)
      Total points won: Dimitrov (157), Kyrgios (156)

    • Roar Guru

      11:41pm
      Scott Pryde said | 11:41pm | ! Report

      Thoughts on the match Roarers?

    • Roar Guru

      11:39pm
      Scott Pryde said | 11:39pm | ! Report

      Dimitrov.

      “Playing against Nick is always tricky. He was serving unbelievable. Even when I was serving for the match, I thought it still wasn’t over.

      “You’ve always got to be alert. He served a couple of second serves over 200 today. What can you do?

      “It’s been great. Danny (his coach) and I have been trying to build up every single day. I’m a perfectionist, but there’s only so much you can do.”

      “I played Kyle (Edmund) two weeks ago. I just need to focus on my side of the court. At the beginning of the tournament, I wasn’t striking the ball too well and today I was happy I played better and better as the match went on.”

    • 11:38pm
      Bob said | 11:38pm | ! Report

      That kind of performance isn’t going to win the fans. Fancy losing three tie breaks to a bloke with no real weapons.

      • Roar Guru

        11:40pm
        Scott Pryde said | 11:40pm | ! Report

        You’re joking? You’re actually joking right?

        Dimitrov played incredibly well and that was an amazing match. Kyrgios barely put a foot wrong for three and a half hours. Just lost some key points.

        • 11:43pm
          Bob said | 11:43pm | ! Report

          Missed countless easy backhands, hit the easiest shot in tennis into the net to be broken in the fourth, then missed a simple forehand to lose the match. So no, I’m not joking.

          • Roar Guru

            11:48pm
            Scott Pryde said | 11:48pm | ! Report

            Yeah, because a backpedalling overhead is an easy shot…

            Have a look at the total points won. 157 vs 156. There is no shame in losing three tie breakers to the world No.3 and fighting back from two sets down to win a set and make a match out of it.

            You reckon he won’t win any fans? I reckon you should check social media.

            • 11:53pm
              Bob said | 11:53pm | ! Report

              He let the overhead bounce, so either you’re lying about him backpedalling, or he played the shot with terrible technique, which still makes it an easy shot missed.

              Who cares about total points won? He made barely any inroads into Dimitrov’s serve, and only really looked dangerous when he was serving aces or unreturnables.

              He took way too many risks on second serves, and played way too many hero balls trying to shorten points.

              I think anyone watching knew Dimitrov would win the point if the rally lasted any more than six shots.

              He’s come a long way with the mental side of things, and for that I applaud him, but this wasn’t a good performance. And trying to dress it up as one does more harm than good.

    • Roar Guru

      11:36pm
      Scott Pryde said | 11:36pm | ! Report

      Kyrgios gets a rousing reception from both the crowd and Dimitrov walking off court.

    • 11:36pm
      Nate said | 11:36pm | ! Report

      Well that was disappointing.

      • Roar Guru

        11:40pm
        Scott Pryde said | 11:40pm | ! Report

        Incredibly, but it could be the match that makes Kyrgios. He is in for a huge 2018.

    • Roar Guru

      11:36pm
      Scott Pryde said | 11:36pm | ! Report

      GAME, SET, MATCH, GRIGOR DIMITROV
      Dimitrov with a serve down the T, then a great approaching forehand to the corner. Dimitrov smacks the forehand past on the run and puts away the winner. That’s an amazing shot to win the match and end Australia’s singles presence at the Australian Open.

      That was an incredible match. Lots of respect shown in the final handshake at the net and plenty of kind words exchanged.

      Kyrgios didn’t lose his way for one moment in that match. This could be the making of the Aussie, even in a loss at the fourth round.

      Dimitrov though, deserves full credit for that. He played an outstanding match from start to finish, came back and regained momentum time and time again before putting away a third tie break for the match.

      Grigor Dimitrov 7 7 4 7
      Nick Kyrgios 6 6 6 6

    • Roar Guru

      11:33pm
      Scott Pryde said | 11:33pm | ! Report

      Huge serve down the T and Dimitrov can’t return. One of three saved.

      Dimitrov 7 7 4 6 – 6
      Kyrgios 6 6 6 6 – 4

    • Roar Guru

      11:33pm
      Scott Pryde said | 11:33pm | ! Report

      Kyrgios looks for a defensive lob this time as Dimitrov comes to the net, but he puts the overhead volley away and now has three match points.

      Dimitrov 7 7 4 6 – 6
      Kyrgios 6 6 6 6 – 3

    • Roar Guru

      11:32pm
      Scott Pryde said | 11:32pm | ! Report

      Not a bad return from Kyrgios, but Dimitrov absolutely smacks the forehand into the line there. Incredible shot.

      Dimitrov 7 7 4 6 – 5
      Kyrgios 6 6 6 6 – 3

    • Roar Guru

      11:32pm
      Scott Pryde said | 11:32pm | ! Report

      Fault from Kyrgios. The second is returned with another block. Kyrgios had the court open, but incredible running from Dimitrov and he makes the Aussie play one more ball, putting a forehand into the net.

      Mini break for Dimitrov.

      Dimitrov 7 7 4 6 – 4
      Kyrgios 6 6 6 6 – 3

