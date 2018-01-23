The Australian Open’s all-star quarter final line-up settled

The cream has risen to the top of the Australian Open women’s draw with top seeds, a former champion and the title favourite set to contend for a spot in the semi-finals.

With defending champion Serena Williams among several big-name absentees, the open nature of the women’s field has been a key talking point throughout the tournament.

But while world No.97 Tennys Sandgren and South Korean prodigy Hyeon Chung have exceeded expectations in the men’s draw, there are few surprises among the final eight women.

Red-hot favourite Elina Svitolina will kick off the quarter-final action on Tuesday afternoon when she faces Belgium’s Elise Mertens on Rod Laver Arena.

A first-time quarter-finalist at Melbourne Park, the Ukrainian fourth seed is on a nine-match winning streak which included a title victory at the Brisbane International.

Unseeded 22-year-old Mertens is on a roll herself, having become the first woman ever to defend her Hobart International crown.

World No.2 Caroline Wozniacki takes on Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro in the evening session.

The Dane has carried her brilliant 2017 form into Melbourne Park and would love to claim a maiden grand slam title to go along with almost $27 million in career prize money.

She will come up against an experienced opponent in Suarez Navarro who appears to be finding some timely form.

The same is true for American youngster Madison Keys, who is yet to drop a set ahead of her showdown with 2016 Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber.

The last grand slam winner left in the draw, Kerber has been playing inspired tennis after a tough 2017 and has a 6-1 record against Keys.

World No.1 Simona Halep’s clash with Czech sixth seed Karolina Pliskova rounds out the quarter-final action.

Halep continues to grapple with an ankle injury and former world No.1 Pliskova will be determined to capitalise, having dispatched of compatriot Barbora Strycova in the fourth round.

Australian Open women’s quarter finals

1-Simona Halep (ROU) v 6-Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

2-Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) v Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP)

4-Elina Svitolina (UKR) v Elise Mertens (BEL)

17-Madison Keys (USA) v 21-Angelique Kerber (GER)