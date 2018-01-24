Angelique Kerber vs Madison Keys: Australian Open quarter-finals live scores, blog

2016 Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber has taken all before her in a barnstorming January, but the 21st seed now faces her toughest test – big-hitting American Madison Keys for a spot in the semi-finals. Join The Roar for all the action from 11am (AEDT).

When she took down red-hot favourite Serena Williams for a memorable maiden Grand Slam title at Rod Laver Arena two years ago, many expected Kerber to develop into a quintessential late bloomer on the tennis circuit.

But while she ended that year ranked number 1 in the world, and claimed another major win at the US Open, a poor 2017 saw her plummet spectacularly from those lofty heights to outside the world’s top 20 by year’s end.

However, the 30-year-old has put all that behind her with a spectacular start to 2018, winning the Sydney International earlier in the month, before conquering former world No.1 Maria Sharapova and mercurial 32-year-old Hsieh Su-Wei at Melbourne Park.

Her win over the latter was particularly meritorious, Kerber recovering from dropping the first set to grind down her opponent in a victory for substance over style. If she can recapture that effort in the second week of the Open, a third Grand Slam title is within her reach.

Standing in her way is an opponent she has dealt with comfortably in the past, with six victories in their seven meetings to date, however Keys is anything but an easy beat.

Fresh off making her first major final at last year’s US Open, the 17th seed entered the new year all guns blazing, dropping just 19 games in four straight-sets victories, the last a statement-making shellacking of a hapless Caroline Garcia, ranked eighth in the world.

While compatriots Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens and CoCo Vandeweghe all bowed out in the first round, Keys has been the great white hope for women from the States almost the entire tournament, and a win here would add further credence to the belief that she is ready to dominate the tennis world like Serena Williams has done before her.

Prediction

This promises to be a super match: indeed, the winner could well head into the semi-finals as tournament favourite.

Keys’ heavy groundstrokes and powerful serve will win her plenty of cheap points, but the guile and experience of the German should see her squeak over the line.

Kerber in three sets.

Can Kerber continue her undefeated start to 2018 and move into the semis once again? Or will Keys come up trumps for the stars and stripes with an upset? Tune into The Roar for all the action from this women’s quarter-final from 11am (AEDT), and don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments section below.