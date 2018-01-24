Angelique Kerber vs Madison Keys: Australian Open quarter-finals live scores, blog

2016 Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber has taken all before her in a barnstorming January, but the 21st seed now faces her toughest test – big-hitting American Madison Keys for a spot in the semi-finals. Join The Roar for all the action from 11am (AEDT).
When she took down red-hot favourite Serena Williams for a memorable maiden Grand Slam title at Rod Laver Arena two years ago, many expected Kerber to develop into a quintessential late bloomer on the tennis circuit.
But while she ended that year ranked number 1 in the world, and claimed another major win at the US Open, a poor 2017 saw her plummet spectacularly from those lofty heights to outside the world’s top 20 by year’s end.
However, the 30-year-old has put all that behind her with a spectacular start to 2018, winning the Sydney International earlier in the month, before conquering former world No.1 Maria Sharapova and mercurial 32-year-old Hsieh Su-Wei at Melbourne Park.
Her win over the latter was particularly meritorious, Kerber recovering from dropping the first set to grind down her opponent in a victory for substance over style. If she can recapture that effort in the second week of the Open, a third Grand Slam title is within her reach.
Standing in her way is an opponent she has dealt with comfortably in the past, with six victories in their seven meetings to date, however Keys is anything but an easy beat.
Fresh off making her first major final at last year’s US Open, the 17th seed entered the new year all guns blazing, dropping just 19 games in four straight-sets victories, the last a statement-making shellacking of a hapless Caroline Garcia, ranked eighth in the world.
While compatriots Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens and CoCo Vandeweghe all bowed out in the first round, Keys has been the great white hope for women from the States almost the entire tournament, and a win here would add further credence to the belief that she is ready to dominate the tennis world like Serena Williams has done before her.
Prediction
This promises to be a super match: indeed, the winner could well head into the semi-finals as tournament favourite.
Keys’ heavy groundstrokes and powerful serve will win her plenty of cheap points, but the guile and experience of the German should see her squeak over the line.
Kerber in three sets.
Can Kerber continue her undefeated start to 2018 and move into the semis once again? Or will Keys come up trumps for the stars and stripes with an upset?
12:16pm
Tim Miller said | 12:16pm | ! Report
Angelique Kerber dispatches Madison Keys 6-1, 6-2, to book her place in the Australian Open semi-finals in the most emphatic fashion. The top two seeds Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki are still in contention, but for me, Kerber has to be the favourite for the Slam. She’s looking simply irresistible, with every part of her game working perfectly.
But she’ll have to be ready for a bigger challenge than what Keys was able to provide today when she plays tomorrow in the semi-finals. Either world No.1 Simona Halep or sixth seed Karolina Pliskova will be her opponent, and both of them have played on the biggest stage at Grand Slams without tasting the ultimate success. But on the form she’s shown in this tournament, she’ll be confident of having the measure of either of them.
That’s it from me this morning; thanks for your company! Be sure to follow our coverage of Tennys Sandgren and Chung Hyeon, up next on Rod Laver Arena. And after that, Halep and Pliskova, before this evening’s blockbuster, Roger Federer and Tomas Berdych. Don’t go away!
12:11pm
Tim Miller said | 12:11pm | ! Report
Huge performance from Kerber. Granted, Keys was well below her best, especially early, but this is still a high-quality player we’re talking about, and Kerber simply smashed her. She showed off her array of weapons; perfectly placed backhands right on the line, defensive returns with no pace on them for Keys to use to her advantage, and some deft touch at the net as well.
For Keys, well, the first ten games were a waking nightmare, but it looked like she might be putting up a fight as she broke Kerber back in the second set. But from there, it was normal service again as Kerber lifted her game. An immediate break back, another one in the last game, and it’s as dominant a performance as you could see at this stage of a Grand Slam. Keys will have to ask herself whether the occasion overawed her, and if so, how she can rectify it, because she’s quickly earning a reputation as someone who can’t handle the biggest stages.
12:10pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:10pm | ! Report
What the hell happened there?
12:11pm
Tim Miller said | 12:11pm | ! Report
@Scott Do you remember the US Open final last year? Yeah. That.
12:07pm
Tim Miller said | 12:07pm | ! Report
“I was just playing my game, I wasn’t thinking about errors or winners,” Kerber says. “Every game was close in the second set, so I’m just happy to be back through to the semis this year.”
12:06pm
Tim Miller said | 12:06pm | ! Report
GAME, SET, MATCH ANGELIQUE KERBER
Angelique Kerber defeats Madison Keys 6-1, 6-2.
An emphatic performance if ever there was one.
Keys looking gone here as she sends a backhand into the net. 0-15
And now a double-fault as her second serve flies way long. It’s falling apart for the American. 0-30
Oh, wow! That’s Kerber at her absolute best, but Keys just didn’t do enough! Has Kerber on the ropes as she hammers a powerful forehand, Kerber has to lob but Keys’ overhead smash is right at Kerber, and the German lobs her perfectly to set up match point!
And she gets it on the first attempt, in just 51 minutes, as Keys nets a backhand! A dead-set thumping at Rod Laver Arena.
12:02pm
Tim Miller said | 12:02pm | ! Report
Keys is trying to put up a fight here, but Kerber’s hit her straps and is looking simply too good. It’s not over yet, but Keys may come to rue a sluggish start and a lack of patience at crucial times.
12:02pm
Tim Miller said | 12:02pm | ! Report
GAME KERBER
Kerber 6 5
Keys 1 2
Kerber’s one game away from the semis!
Keys sends a backhand return long. 15-0
Too good from Kerber, she comes up to the net quickly, Keys fires in a couple of attempted passes that Kerber volleys right back, and eventually, she gets one wide enough that Keys can only watch it go by! 30-0
A good serve down the T and Keys can only send it back wide. 40-0
The crowd cheers as Keys does what she does best (albeit a little late), Keys comes up to the net a little hastily, but it pays off as Kerber tries for the pass down the line, only for Keys to move well, cover it and volley away the winner! 40-15
But it doesn’t matter, and Kerber roars in triumph as Keys is forced to lob, she does well by sending it right to the baseline, but the German simply monsters the backhand winner down the line! Simply too good.
11:59am
Tim Miller said | 11:59am | ! Report
GAME KERBER
Kerber 6 4
Keys 1 2
Kerber breaks right back; how devastating will that be for Keys?
A double-fault from Keys as her second serve flies long. The last thing she needs is to be broken right back. 0-15
Kerber errs as she sends a forehand narrowly long. 15-15
Too good from Keys, she’s starting to hit her straps. Wide serve that Kerber returns right into Keys’ hitting zone, and she clatters away the winner into open court! 30-15
But she can’t make the most of it, bringing the game back to level pegging with a netted backhand. 30-30
And it’s break points again for Kerber as Keys comes up to the net and tries for a drive volley, but does too much and sends it long. Could be a costly miss. 30-40
And Kerber has the break right back! Keys looks to have the point on her terms as she forces Kerber well back, but that lack of patience shows again as she pulls the trigger on an inside-out forehand right to the line, and sends it wide!
11:56am
Tim Miller said | 11:56am | ! Report
Keys is starting to show some fight here, but is it too late? She’s showing more patience in her rallies, keeping on hitting her returns hard rather than pulling the trigger too early, and for the first time, there’s a bit of pressure on Kerber.
11:55am
Tim Miller said | 11:55am | ! Report
GAME KEYS
Kerber 6 3
Keys 3 2
Keys breaks! We’re back on serve in the second set!
Crowd throwing their support behind Keys here, and they applaud as Kerber can’t handle the powerful groundstrokes from Keys, sending a shot well wide. 0-15
Terrific from Keys; can that get her going? She thunders forehand after forehand at Kerber, only to have it repelled, but this time, she keeps hitting them hard rather than going for anything low percentage, and eventually, Kerber sends a forehand out! 0-30
Three break points! A bit of luck, but she needs that as a backhand kisses the tape, lobs up, and lands just on Kerber’s side of the net! A wave of apology, but she has the chance of getting back in the game! 0-40
And she breaks! Is that a turning point in this game? Keys again runs Kerber ragged with a series of ferocious groundstrokes, and eventually, Kerber again errs as she sends a swinging forehand narrowly wide!
11:52am
Tim Miller said | 11:52am | ! Report
GAME KEYS
Kerber 6 3
Keys 1 1
Keys holds!
Better from Keys; that’s what she needs to do here. Gets a shortish return from Kerber, and she clatters the inside-out forehand past the hapless German. 15-15
A good wide serve and return forces the lob from Kerber, Keys steps up to the net but the smash is straight at Kerber, but she can’t capitalise as she sends a hurried forehand well long. 30-15
Super from Kerber as Keys throws everything at her only to have it parried back with no pace, she eventually tries a drop shot but Kerber’s on it in a flash, goes for the slice down the line and Keys can only net her backhand return! 30-30
Once again Keys forces the short return from Kerber and makes the most of it with a thumping backhand down the line. 40-30
But Kerber’s not even going to let her have a game here, a serve down the T but the German whistles away the return right to Keys’ feet, and she can’t get enough height on the return to clear the net! 40-40
Good wide serve from Keys and Kerber can only mistime a backhand long. AD-40
She holds, after a struggle, as Kerber sends a backhand long.
11:49am
Tim Miller said | 11:49am | ! Report
It’s not only looking like defeat for Keys, it’s looking really embarrassing for her as well. Shades of the 2017 US Open quarter-final, where the occasion got to her and Sloane Stephens dished out a thrashing. She’s won just one of ten games this match; can she find her best?