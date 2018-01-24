Four players who could replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

A profound attacker who burst into Real Madrid’s first team right from his first season with club, in the 2009-10 season, Karim Benzema will surely go down as one of the better strikers to have played in the white jersey.

Benzema has scored over 250 goals for the club and still would be pretty much number one choice for Zinedine Zidane for the reminder of the campaign. However, netting the ball just twice this season, Benzema is down on form.

Real need consistency in front of goal, so here are four players who can replace the Frenchman.

Mauro Icardi

Inter Milan’s club captain is in the form of his life, having scored a mesmerising 18 Serie A goals in 21 games this season.

Icardi is technically gifted, physically strong, and can not only score goals but make them too, with his sharp passing and quick moment.

Just 24, Icardi has been in the transfer spotlight to big clubs for some time now. His only drawback could be his attitude, a split from his wife seeing him attract some unwanted attention.

Harry Kane

There are hardly any better strikers in the world football at the moment than Spurs No.10 Harry Kane, scoring 29 goals from 29 games this season.

With 99 goals in his career, Kane is set to become the 27th player to join the ‘100 Premier League goal club’ – and second-fastest, after Alan Shearer.

At just 24, Kane has already impressed world football with his breathtaking finishing and eye for goal. Essentially, he is too good for Spurs, meaning a move to a bigger club is on the cards. A clinical striker of Kane’s calibre could be the answer to Real’s problems.

Paulo Dybala

Identified by some as the successor to Lionel Messi, the Juventus attacker scored 23 goals in the 2015-16 season. Fast, intelligent and creative, Dybala is known for his excellent dribbling and finishing skills.

The only drawback with this deal could Dybala’s experience as a striker, as he has mostly been playing as an attacking midfielder, and Real already have world-class quality in Isco and Marco Asensio filling in that role.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Quick, clinical and ruthless are three words that describe Aubameyang.

Borussia Dortmund’s go-to player since the departure of Robert Lewandowski, Aubameyang not only filled the Pole’s shoes, but is now competing with him as the best striker in Germany.

Aubameyang is nearing 200 professional club goals and his stats just get better season by season, although a move to Arsenal seems to be on the cards for the Gabonese national.