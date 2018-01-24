Four players who could replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

A profound attacker who burst into Real Madrid’s first team right from his first season with club, in the 2009-10 season, Karim Benzema will surely go down as one of the better strikers to have played in the white jersey.
Benzema has scored over 250 goals for the club and still would be pretty much number one choice for Zinedine Zidane for the reminder of the campaign. However, netting the ball just twice this season, Benzema is down on form.
Real need consistency in front of goal, so here are four players who can replace the Frenchman.
Mauro Icardi
Inter Milan’s club captain is in the form of his life, having scored a mesmerising 18 Serie A goals in 21 games this season.
Icardi is technically gifted, physically strong, and can not only score goals but make them too, with his sharp passing and quick moment.
Just 24, Icardi has been in the transfer spotlight to big clubs for some time now. His only drawback could be his attitude, a split from his wife seeing him attract some unwanted attention.
Football Videos See more »
Harry Kane
There are hardly any better strikers in the world football at the moment than Spurs No.10 Harry Kane, scoring 29 goals from 29 games this season.
With 99 goals in his career, Kane is set to become the 27th player to join the ‘100 Premier League goal club’ – and second-fastest, after Alan Shearer.
At just 24, Kane has already impressed world football with his breathtaking finishing and eye for goal. Essentially, he is too good for Spurs, meaning a move to a bigger club is on the cards. A clinical striker of Kane’s calibre could be the answer to Real’s problems.
Paulo Dybala
Identified by some as the successor to Lionel Messi, the Juventus attacker scored 23 goals in the 2015-16 season. Fast, intelligent and creative, Dybala is known for his excellent dribbling and finishing skills.
The only drawback with this deal could Dybala’s experience as a striker, as he has mostly been playing as an attacking midfielder, and Real already have world-class quality in Isco and Marco Asensio filling in that role.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Quick, clinical and ruthless are three words that describe Aubameyang.
Borussia Dortmund’s go-to player since the departure of Robert Lewandowski, Aubameyang not only filled the Pole’s shoes, but is now competing with him as the best striker in Germany.
Aubameyang is nearing 200 professional club goals and his stats just get better season by season, although a move to Arsenal seems to be on the cards for the Gabonese national.
January 24th 2018 @ 11:05am
Mantis said | January 24th 2018 @ 11:05am | ! Report
It’d be nice to see, just once, that a junior they developed themselves would get a go.
January 24th 2018 @ 11:28am
Yatharth Thakur said | January 24th 2018 @ 11:28am | ! Report
True..But Real would always need titles..Under Zidane I feel only the top players make it to starting 11..Plus it always works well for big clubs to let go young talent on loan to gain some real time experience.
January 24th 2018 @ 11:53am
Kangajets said | January 24th 2018 @ 11:53am | ! Report
Followed football in Europe for 40 years
Honestly with the money spent by rich clubs , it’s losing appeal
January 24th 2018 @ 3:34pm
Mark said | January 24th 2018 @ 3:34pm | ! Report
Borja Mayoral has had plenty of chances in Benzema’s absences this season.
Nacho, Lucas Vasquez and Hakimi have also had plenty of chances in the first team this year (and last for the first two). Marcos Llorente and Jesus Vallejo have also played.
Carvajal has been a starter for many years now.
Do you watch Spanish football at all?
January 24th 2018 @ 3:48pm
Yatharth Thakur said | January 24th 2018 @ 3:48pm | ! Report
Dude the article is about a striker
Nacho Hakimi Carvajal Vallejo are defenders
And you seriously think Lucas Vasquez and Borja Mayoral can match quality of Harry kane and Icardi
Give it another go Sir
January 24th 2018 @ 6:27pm
Mark said | January 24th 2018 @ 6:27pm | ! Report
The comment was in response to Mantis’ comment about Real not giving junior players a go, not your article. Look more closely next time.
January 24th 2018 @ 1:54pm
marcel said | January 24th 2018 @ 1:54pm | ! Report
Interesting stat about Harry Kane…is that apparently he took something like 40 more shots to score his goals than the 2nd place Epl goal scorer.
The back story to Kane is the excellent service he gets from his team….I can see him being a significantly less effective player if he becomes second in line to CR for that supply.
January 24th 2018 @ 3:37pm
Mark said | January 24th 2018 @ 3:37pm | ! Report
Based on his performances this season and the recent reports about his contract situation, I suspect Real are planning for life after Ronaldo.
January 24th 2018 @ 3:51pm
Yatharth Thakur said | January 24th 2018 @ 3:51pm | ! Report
January 24th 2018 @ 3:52pm
Yatharth Thakur said | January 24th 2018 @ 3:52pm | ! Report
I completely agree with the fact Kane gets quality service at Spurs.But with Carvajal and Marcelo on the flanks coupled with service of Isco, Kroos and Modric I think Kane can be a great addition to the team