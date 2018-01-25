Marin Cilic vs Kyle Edmund: Australian Open tennis men’s semi-final live scores, blog

It’s an unexpected semi-final at the Australian Open, but upsets aplenty will give Marin Cilic a chance to qualify for another grand slam final against workhorse Kyle Edmund. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEDT).
One can’t help but remember Cilic’s last trip to a grand slam final. It was Wimbledon, 2017 and he was smacked by a resurgent Roger Federer to the tune of 6-1, 6-3, 6-4.
It wasn’t even close, but intriguingly, it could be the exact same match-up in this year’s Australian Open, with the other semi-final seeing Federer go in as favourite against Korean Hyeon Chung.
Cilic will come into the match with Edmund in some sensational form, but he won’t be able to take the Briton lightly, who has got some big scalps at the Open.
After a difficult start to the season in Pune, Cilic has been superb down under. He has been far from clinical, something which must improve, but he has fought hard and come back from some very tricky situations.
That includes four-set matches against Vasek Pospisil and Pablo Carreno-Busta in the first round and quarter-finals respectively, before he went past an injured Rafael Nadal on Tuesday.
While Nadal had a two sets to one lead at a point, his body gave out on him and he eventually retired from the match 2-0 down in the fifth set.
It’s opened a golden opportunity for Cilic to make another grand slam final after the Croatian won the US Open in 2014.
Getting past Edmund will be far from straightforward, though. The 23-year-old is on the rise, but hasn’t been able to make the junction to elite level before this tournament.
He has fought hard for his wins, taking five sets to beat Kevin Anderson and Nikoloz Basilashvili, as well as four in each of his last two matches against Andreas Seppi and world No.3 Grigor Dimitrov.
All of his matches have had impressive displays of offence missed with defence and for the most part, he has been serving at over 70 per cent.
If he can maintain that, hold his serve and then put the Croatian under pressure, then Edmund is in with a shot at making a grand slam final.
Prediction
This is a tough one. Edmund isn’t going to go away without a fight and will probably take it all the way, but Cilic should have enough weapons and confidence to get it done.
Cilic in four sets.
11:19pm
Jennifer said | 11:19pm | ! Report
Well done Marin you were great. Edmund also deserves a lot of credit his play in the second set was strong. He is going to take over from Andy very soon. Looking forward and hoping to see Marin win the Australian Open 2018.
10:00pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:00pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me this evening on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2018 Australian Open semi-finals as Marin Cilic defeat Kyle Edmund.
Hopefully you enjoyed the call.
I’ll be back at 7:30pm (AEDT) tomorrow evening for Roger Federer and Hyeon Chung.
Bye for now.
9:58pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:58pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the match Roarers?
10:49pm
Bilbo said | 10:49pm | ! Report
The women’s final should be a cracker
The men’s, Cilic is like a walking sleeping pilll
9:58pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:58pm | ! Report
Cilic is also the first Croatian into an Australian Open final.
9:57pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:57pm | ! Report
Cilic will move up to world No.3 regardless of his result in the final. That’s a career-high ranking for the Croatian.
9:57pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:57pm | ! Report
GAME, SET, MATCH, MARIN CILIC
Cilic had two break points, but he will only need one. Wide serve and Edmund can only return it into the net.
Cilic through to his third grand slam final with a dominant display in just over two hours this evening.
Edmund just wasn’t in his league this evening. He will now try to recover from his leg issues and now get ready for the Davis Cup.
It’s all about Cilic tonight though. He will play either Roger Federer or Hyeon Chung on Sunday night.
Marin Cilic 6 7 6
Kyle Edmund 2 6 2
9:55pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:55pm | ! Report
Good serve, great approach shot and then Cilic brings up two match points with the volley through the open court.
Cilic 6 7 5 – 40
Edmund 2 6 2 – 15
9:55pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:55pm | ! Report
ACE! Out wide and that’s number 11 for Cilic.
Cilic 6 7 5 – 30
Edmund 2 6 2 – 15
9:54pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:54pm | ! Report
Cilic serving to become the first man into the final. He faults, then goes down the T.
Edmund grabs the next point.
Cilic 6 7 5 – 15
Edmund 2 6 2 – 15
9:51pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:51pm | ! Report
Fault, body serve and then Edmund can’t deal with the return, sending the backhand wide as he tried to shorten the angle.
Cilic to serve for the match in a moment.
Cilic 6 7 5 –
Edmund 2 6 2 –