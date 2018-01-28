Cameron White hasn’t failed, he’s just been doing his job

Many have been strongly critical of Cameron White this summer even though he has successfully executed his brief. What more can he do?

In another dumpster ODI series from Australia the maligned Victorian’s returns of 15 not out, 17 and three against England have drawn the ire of many corners – and it’s all been wholly unreasonable.

While so-called ‘purists’ may judge his performance on metrics, real experts know that representing Australia is no longer about data. It’s more about navigating the system’s bloc warfare of barons and patsies and how well you know Justin Langer.

That’s why critics holding up White’s scores as some whacky body of evidence should be called out for naively believing he was picked for this series to play the role of a cricketer.

The fact is this: he was chosen to play against England purely to enact a set of politically charged instructions: firstly, don’t bowl; secondly, resist the urge to shovel bullshit when the selectors asserted he was a serious World Cup contender; and thirdly, be anyone as long as it wasn’t Glenn Maxwell.

White ticked every box smoothly, yet we brutally chastise him because he comes up short with the bat like it’s some pre-requisite for playing in Australia’s top six.

We all know its true. The veteran was selected to represent Australia purely because there was nobody else to pick in front of Maxwell. And maybe because he’d hit a few big scores in domestic cricket, but mainly to spite Maxwell.

With the nation’s entire cricketing resources stretched across various formats, commentary boxes and hair replacement studios, selectors were so desperate for anyone but the Big Show that they nearly broke the emergency glass and recruited a South African.

That’s why ultimately they staggered us all by opting for a bloke they swore they’d never pick again. Allegedly swore, anyway.

So because they would rather play with ten men than select a ready-made matchwinner, selectors will applaud White and his series average of 17.5 as a raging factional success.

Sure, the numbers are underwhelming and conveniently disposable, but we laymen don’t see the peripheral stuff like his energy, professionalism and ability to be tolerated by Steve Smith.

It’s another example of why White deserves so much better from the public, most notably for his service to Australian cricket as a political football.

He could’ve switched his phone off long ago, but he decided to rescue selectors as they entered that critical phase of World Cup preparations where they ostracise potential selectees over personal differences.

Instead of prioritising his sanity, he selflessly responded to their SOS to send Maxwell closer to an unfortunate career earning millions in T20. Just like the times they needed a spinner, a short-term captain and a scapegoat.

So while he has spent his international career as a pawn, a lab rat, a drop bear and a range of other belittling and animal-related entities, it’s time to appreciate how White has given himself wholly to executing the selectors’ ill-considered ideas.

He has repeatedly placed himself on the line for captain, coach and powerbrokers and their weird fantasies. What’s more, he has endured these repeated abuses with good grace. Sometimes lots of low scores, but always plenty of grace.

Let’s hope for his sake there’s someone else around at World Cup time they irrationally dislike.