Alex de Minaur vs Alexander Zverev: Australia vs Germany, Davis Cup tennis live scores, blog

Alex De Minaur will make his Davis Cup debut in the first match against Germany, dealt the difficult task of world No.5 Alexander Zverev. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 1pm (AEDT).
De Minaur is coming off an incredible summer and as long as he has recovered from a clear abdominal issue during his loss at the Australian Open, he is half a chance of pulling off an upset here.
While Zverev in a Davis Cup tie would be the biggest scalp of his career, the 18-year-old dealt with some big-name players during the summer.
He kicked things off at the Brisbane International with a run to the semi-final, defeating Milos Raonic and Steve Johnson on the way, before going all the way to the final in Sydney, beating Fernando Verdasco, Damir Dzumhur, Feliciano Lopez and Benoit Paire.
The young Aussie was bundled out of the Australian Open in four sets by Tomas Berdych, looking tired as he struggled with injury.
Zverev was ranked No.4 before the Australian Open, his form was less than impressive as he took four sets to beat Peter Gojowczyk, then lost to the giant-killing Hyeon Chung, who eventually made the semi-finals of the first grand slam for the year.
It’s not all bad news for Zverev, who displayed solid touch in the first round and at the Hopman Cup, and as Germany’s No.1 player, he is expected to win here.
The problem for Zverev is that De Minaur’s defensive skills are on a similar level to that of Chung.
The match-up suits De Minaur much more than the one against Berdych as well, with a lot less power coming from the other end of the court. It will give him time to get into rallies and if he can do that, it could be anyone’s match.
That said, Zverev’s ability at the net will hand him a distinct advantage as the match moves into the second and third sets.
Prediction
It’s hard to see Zverev losing, but he won’t have it easy.
Zverev in five sets.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the first Davis Cup tie between Australia and Germany from 1pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.
5:48pm
Nate said | 5:48pm | ! Report
Great effort and bad luck. At least Zverev might be a little tired when he has to play Nick.
5:12pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:12pm | ! Report
Incredible from De Minaur considering the kid is ranked 139 in the world and he just took the No. 5 to five sets. Huge future if he avoids the Tomic path who was in a similar position when he was De Minaur’s age
5:13pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:13pm | ! Report
De Minaur is nothing like Tomic mate. Nothing like him.
5:07pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:07pm | ! Report
Well, that’ll do it for the first rubber. I’m off for a quick breather, but don’t go anywhere, because coverage will resume in about ten minutes as Nick Kyrgios takes on Jan-Lennard Struff in the second rubber. You can follow live coverage of that here.
Bye for now.
5:05pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:05pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the match Roarers?
5:04pm
jamesb said | 5:04pm | ! Report
Tough luck Alex. Zverev just kept putting in first serves. Di Minaur has a bright future ahead. Just needs experience and go to the gym to muscle up.
5:03pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:03pm | ! Report
GAME, SET, MATCH, ALEXANDER ZVEREV
What an absolutely stunning match. Zverev goes down the T and De Minaur can’t return, the ball falling short of the net on the backhand.
It’s almost a let-down that the match had to finish on a tie breaker. It doesn’t feel right that a four-hour match should be won on a single point, but De Minaur is the future. He has been incredible today. The 18-year-old on debut has taken the World No.5 to five sets.
Zverev came through at the end though. He was up, down and all over the place.
Pressure now on Nick Kyrgos to get the tie level in the second rubber.
Alex de Minaur 5 6 6 3 6
Alexander Zverev 7 4 4 6 7
5:07pm
Maggie said | 5:07pm | ! Report
Damn! Though to be expected. What an incredible performance by De Minaur. He certainly justified Hewitt’s faith in him.
Thanks for the call Scott. Great to be able to follow while I am away from TV & radio.
5:08pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:08pm | ! Report
Thanks for that Maggie,
Be sure to check out Kyrgios and Struff in the second match now!
5:02pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:02pm | ! Report
Zverev down the T and his serve has come through when it’s counted. De Minaur can’t return and here it is. Two match points.
Minaur 5 6 6 3 6 – 4
Zverev 7 4 4 6 6 – 6
5:01pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:01pm | ! Report
Zverev now frames a forehand wide.
He will have two serves to win it right here.
Minaur 5 6 6 3 6 – 4
Zverev 7 4 4 6 6 – 5
5:00pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:00pm | ! Report
Zverev just too much power right there and he has the mini-break. Manages to get onto one short ball, then Zverev goes up the line.
Minaur 5 6 6 3 6 – 3
Zverev 7 4 4 6 6 – 5
5:00pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:00pm | ! Report
Wide serve returned short, then a full stretch backhand won’t clear the net from De Minaur.
Zverev has nailed his first serve under pressure here.
Minaur 5 6 6 3 6 – 3
Zverev 7 4 4 6 6 – 4
4:59pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:59pm | ! Report
De Minaur gets a return in off the body this time with some depth, then goes up the line on a forehand, but it’s just missed.
This is absolutely nerve-wracking.
Minaur 5 6 6 3 6 – 3
Zverev 7 4 4 6 6 – 3