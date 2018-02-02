Nick Kyrgios vs Jan-Lennard Struff: Australia vs Germany, Davis Cup tennis live scores, blog

Nick Kyrgios will enter the Davis Cup full of confidence as he takes on Jan-Lennard Struff in Australia’s second tie against Germany. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from around 3pm (AEDT).
Kyrgios made a stellar start to 2018. After years of unfulfilled potential and mishaps on the court, along with a temper ready to explode at any given moment, he appears to have turned a corner.
The 22-year-old began the year with his first tournament win on home soil, taking out the Brisbane International, before he ran to the fourth round of the Australian Open.
Impressively, he came back from a set down three times in Brisbane and then held his nerve time and time again in Melbourne when distractions threatened to cut his progress. He eventually fell to world No.3 Grigor Dimitrov, but there was no shame in that.
Kyrgios has always been a strong player on the Davis Cup stage and his performances last year were first class. The Canberran got the Australian team to the semi-finals, where he fought back to beat Steve Darcis away from home, but was unable to complete the deal against David Goffin.
His new-found mentality has him heavy favourite for this match.
Struff has won less than 50 per cent of his career matches on the hard court, compared to more than 60 on clay, which he uses to keep a world ranking of around 50.
He plays on clay whenever he gets the chance and powerful players like Kyrgios don’t suit his style at all. Dealing with the big serve and forehand will be far too much for the German, who at best can hope to extend the rallies and frustrate the Australian.
While Struff started the year brightly with a win over Tomas Berdych, he has since lost three of his next four matches, failing to take a set.
The 27-year-old needs to build form here, with a potential slog in the fifth rubber against Australian Davis Cup debutant Alex de Minaur.
Prediction
Kyrgios, with his serve, power and the level he goes to in the Davis Cup will have way too much here. In fact, this is a good opportunity to ensure he goes into Sunday’s crucial fourth rubber against Alexander Zverev as the fresher player.
Kyrgios in straight sets.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the second rubber between Australia and Germany from around 3pm (AEDT) or at the conclusion of Alex de Minaur and Alexander Zverev and don’t forget to add a comment below.
7:24pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:24pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me today here on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2018 Davis Cup as Australia and Germany locked the first day at 1-all.
Hopefully you enjoyed the coverage.
David Holden will be without tomorrow from 2pm (AEDT) for the all crucial doubles, then I'll be back on Sunday from 1pm (AEDT) to take the tie through to its completion.
Bye for now.
8:05pm
Bev said | 8:05pm | ! Report
Thank you for your commentary. Was at work so really appreciated an up to date report
8:56pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:56pm | ! Report
No worries Bev!
7:19pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:19pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the day’s play Roarers?
7:18pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:18pm | ! Report
Well, after Day 1, we are tied at 1-1. That’s probably where we expected to be this morning, albeit, not after six and a bit hours of tennis. That was mainly thanks to Alex De Minaur who pushed Alexander Zverev for nearly four hours, only getting outserved in a tie breaker after having points for a double break in the fourth set at one stage.
De Minaur will take plenty of confidence into Sunday should he be needed in the fifth rubber against Jan-Lennard Struff.
It was then Kyrgios who came out and cruised past Jan-Lennard Struff in one of the faster matches you’re likely to see.
Doubles tomorrow becomes crucial, then it’ll be Kyrgios and Zverev first thing on Sunday morning with one of the pair in an absolutely must-win position.
7:13pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:13pm | ! Report
GAME, SET, MATCH, NICK KYRGIOS
Fault from Kyrgios. The second is out wide and he comes to the net, volleying back in behind. Struff is wrong-footed, but gets something onto it and sends the ball long.
In just over an hour and a half, Nick Kyrgios has cruised to a straight-sets win to level the Davis Cup tie at 1-1 after the first day.
Nick Kyrgios 6 6 6
Jan-Lennard Struff 4 4 4
7:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:12pm | ! Report
Wide serve, short return and a drop volley to bring up three match points. This has been clinical from Kyrgios.
Kyrgios… 6 6 5 – 40
Struff…… 4 4 4 – 0
7:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:12pm | ! Report
ACE! 221km/h, out wide and Kyrgios is two points away.
Kyrgios… 6 6 5 – 30
Struff…… 4 4 4 – 0
7:11pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:11pm | ! Report
Fault from Kyrgios. The second is down the T and an ACE!
Kyrgios… 6 6 5 – 15
Struff…… 4 4 4 – 0
7:10pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:10pm | ! Report
Another wide serve and Kyrgios slaps a backhand, but this one sails long.
Kyrgios about to serve for match to level this first round Davis Cup tie up at 1-1.
Kyrgios… 6 6 5 –
Struff…… 4 4 4 –
7:09pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:09pm | ! Report
Wide serve returned into the net.
Kyrgios… 6 6 5 – 0
Struff…… 4 4 3 – 40
7:09pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:09pm | ! Report
A fault, but then it’s Kyrgios returning and slicing backhands far too short, Struff then putting the forehand away.
Kyrgios… 6 6 5 – 0
Struff…… 4 4 3 – 30