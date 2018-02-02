 

Nick Kyrgios vs Jan-Lennard Struff: Australia vs Germany, Davis Cup tennis live scores, blog

Scott Pryde Roar Guru
 

By , 2 Feb 2018 Scott Pryde is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

204 Have your say

    Live Scores

    Scores updated regularly. REFRESH NOW

    2018 Davis Cup

    1st Round, Rubber 2

    Pat Rafter Arena, Queensland Tennis Centre, QLD

    Nick Kyrgios vs Jan-Lennard Struff
     
      s1 s2 s3 s4 s5
    Nick Kyrgios, AUS 6 6 6
    Jan-Lennard Struff, GER 4 4 4

    Nick Kyrgios will enter the Davis Cup full of confidence as he takes on Jan-Lennard Struff in Australia’s second tie against Germany. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from around 3pm (AEDT).

    Kyrgios made a stellar start to 2018. After years of unfulfilled potential and mishaps on the court, along with a temper ready to explode at any given moment, he appears to have turned a corner.

    The 22-year-old began the year with his first tournament win on home soil, taking out the Brisbane International, before he ran to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

    Impressively, he came back from a set down three times in Brisbane and then held his nerve time and time again in Melbourne when distractions threatened to cut his progress. He eventually fell to world No.3 Grigor Dimitrov, but there was no shame in that.

    Kyrgios has always been a strong player on the Davis Cup stage and his performances last year were first class. The Canberran got the Australian team to the semi-finals, where he fought back to beat Steve Darcis away from home, but was unable to complete the deal against David Goffin.

    His new-found mentality has him heavy favourite for this match.

    Struff has won less than 50 per cent of his career matches on the hard court, compared to more than 60 on clay, which he uses to keep a world ranking of around 50.

    He plays on clay whenever he gets the chance and powerful players like Kyrgios don’t suit his style at all. Dealing with the big serve and forehand will be far too much for the German, who at best can hope to extend the rallies and frustrate the Australian.

    While Struff started the year brightly with a win over Tomas Berdych, he has since lost three of his next four matches, failing to take a set.

    The 27-year-old needs to build form here, with a potential slog in the fifth rubber against Australian Davis Cup debutant Alex de Minaur.

    Prediction
    Kyrgios, with his serve, power and the level he goes to in the Davis Cup will have way too much here. In fact, this is a good opportunity to ensure he goes into Sunday’s crucial fourth rubber against Alexander Zverev as the fresher player.

    Kyrgios in straight sets.

    Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the second rubber between Australia and Germany from around 3pm (AEDT) or at the conclusion of Alex de Minaur and Alexander Zverev and don’t forget to add a comment below.

    One of the mainstays of The Roar, Scott Pryde has written over 1,100 articles covering everything from rugby league to basketball, from tennis to cricket. You can follow him on Twitter @sk_pryde.

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    The Crowd Says (204)

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page | Click here to jump to leave a comment

    • Roar Guru

      7:24pm
      Scott Pryde said | 7:24pm | ! Report

      Thanks for joining me today here on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2018 Davis Cup as Australia and Germany locked the first day at 1-all.

      Hopefully you enjoyed the coverage.

      David Holden will be without tomorrow from 2pm (AEDT) for the all crucial doubles, then I’ll be back on Sunday from 1pm (AEDT) to take the tie through to its completion. Be sure to join The Roar for all your Davis Cup needs over the weekend.

      Bye for now.

      Reply

      • 8:05pm
        Bev said | 8:05pm | ! Report

        Thank you for your commentary. Was at work so really appreciated an up to date report

        Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:19pm
      Scott Pryde said | 7:19pm | ! Report

      Thoughts on the day’s play Roarers?

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:18pm
      Scott Pryde said | 7:18pm | ! Report

      Well, after Day 1, we are tied at 1-1. That’s probably where we expected to be this morning, albeit, not after six and a bit hours of tennis. That was mainly thanks to Alex De Minaur who pushed Alexander Zverev for nearly four hours, only getting outserved in a tie breaker after having points for a double break in the fourth set at one stage.

      De Minaur will take plenty of confidence into Sunday should he be needed in the fifth rubber against Jan-Lennard Struff.

      It was then Kyrgios who came out and cruised past Jan-Lennard Struff in one of the faster matches you’re likely to see.

      Doubles tomorrow becomes crucial, then it’ll be Kyrgios and Zverev first thing on Sunday morning with one of the pair in an absolutely must-win position.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:13pm
      Scott Pryde said | 7:13pm | ! Report

      GAME, SET, MATCH, NICK KYRGIOS
      Fault from Kyrgios. The second is out wide and he comes to the net, volleying back in behind. Struff is wrong-footed, but gets something onto it and sends the ball long.

      In just over an hour and a half, Nick Kyrgios has cruised to a straight-sets win to level the Davis Cup tie at 1-1 after the first day.

      Nick Kyrgios 6 6 6
      Jan-Lennard Struff 4 4 4

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:12pm
      Scott Pryde said | 7:12pm | ! Report

      Wide serve, short return and a drop volley to bring up three match points. This has been clinical from Kyrgios.

      Kyrgios… 6 6 5 – 40
      Struff…… 4 4 4 – 0

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:12pm
      Scott Pryde said | 7:12pm | ! Report

      ACE! 221km/h, out wide and Kyrgios is two points away.

      Kyrgios… 6 6 5 – 30
      Struff…… 4 4 4 – 0

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:11pm
      Scott Pryde said | 7:11pm | ! Report

      Fault from Kyrgios. The second is down the T and an ACE!

      Kyrgios… 6 6 5 – 15
      Struff…… 4 4 4 – 0

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:10pm
      Scott Pryde said | 7:10pm | ! Report

      Another wide serve and Kyrgios slaps a backhand, but this one sails long.

      Kyrgios about to serve for match to level this first round Davis Cup tie up at 1-1.

      Kyrgios… 6 6 5 –
      Struff…… 4 4 4 –

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:09pm
      Scott Pryde said | 7:09pm | ! Report

      Wide serve returned into the net.

      Kyrgios… 6 6 5 – 0
      Struff…… 4 4 3 – 40

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:09pm
      Scott Pryde said | 7:09pm | ! Report

      A fault, but then it’s Kyrgios returning and slicing backhands far too short, Struff then putting the forehand away.

      Kyrgios… 6 6 5 – 0
      Struff…… 4 4 3 – 30

      Reply
    More Comments »
    Explore:
    , , , , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion