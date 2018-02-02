Nick Kyrgios vs Jan-Lennard Struff: Australia vs Germany, Davis Cup tennis live scores, blog

Nick Kyrgios will enter the Davis Cup full of confidence as he takes on Jan-Lennard Struff in Australia’s second tie against Germany. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from around 3pm (AEDT).

Kyrgios made a stellar start to 2018. After years of unfulfilled potential and mishaps on the court, along with a temper ready to explode at any given moment, he appears to have turned a corner.

The 22-year-old began the year with his first tournament win on home soil, taking out the Brisbane International, before he ran to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Impressively, he came back from a set down three times in Brisbane and then held his nerve time and time again in Melbourne when distractions threatened to cut his progress. He eventually fell to world No.3 Grigor Dimitrov, but there was no shame in that.

Kyrgios has always been a strong player on the Davis Cup stage and his performances last year were first class. The Canberran got the Australian team to the semi-finals, where he fought back to beat Steve Darcis away from home, but was unable to complete the deal against David Goffin.

His new-found mentality has him heavy favourite for this match.

Struff has won less than 50 per cent of his career matches on the hard court, compared to more than 60 on clay, which he uses to keep a world ranking of around 50.

He plays on clay whenever he gets the chance and powerful players like Kyrgios don’t suit his style at all. Dealing with the big serve and forehand will be far too much for the German, who at best can hope to extend the rallies and frustrate the Australian.

While Struff started the year brightly with a win over Tomas Berdych, he has since lost three of his next four matches, failing to take a set.

The 27-year-old needs to build form here, with a potential slog in the fifth rubber against Australian Davis Cup debutant Alex de Minaur.

Prediction

Kyrgios, with his serve, power and the level he goes to in the Davis Cup will have way too much here. In fact, this is a good opportunity to ensure he goes into Sunday’s crucial fourth rubber against Alexander Zverev as the fresher player.

Kyrgios in straight sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the second rubber between Australia and Germany from around 3pm (AEDT) or at the conclusion of Alex de Minaur and Alexander Zverev and don’t forget to add a comment below.