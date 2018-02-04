Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City: A-League live scores, blog

Match result:

Melbourne City have defeated the Brisbane Roar at Suncorp Stadium in an enthralling encounter that swayed both ways over the course of the ninety minutes.

Final score

Brisbane Roar 1

Melbourne City 2

Match preview:

Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City meet in a crucial clash with enormous implications for the upcoming finals series. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7pm (AEDT).

John Aloisi promised everyone that the Roar would get better and better as the season progressed and that they would win more matches late than early.

After two wins in a row, his words now take on new meaning and a third would see them launch into real semi-final contention.

It would be a stunning comeback for the Queenslanders after such a horrific start to the season and firmly silence many of their critics if they were to claim the three points tonight and start to threaten fourth place on the ladder.

Let’s hope the Roar fans show up like they once did and cheer on their team.

City finds itself slipping rather than ascending and without a certain Scotsman who provided much of their attacking potency, will need to be careful, as teams like Adelaide and Brisbane threaten to remove them from fourth position on the ladder in the coming weeks.

With a wide assortment of ins and outs for both teams, this match looks like an encounter where everything will be on the line.

The incentive for both is a potential energising of the season should they claim the three points.

Prediction

Melbourne City will find a way to get the job done in this one despite the recent form of the home team. Something tells me there might be some goals in this one.

Brisbane Roar 2, Melbourne City 3

