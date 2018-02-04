Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City: A-League live scores, blog

Match result:
Melbourne City have defeated the Brisbane Roar at Suncorp Stadium in an enthralling encounter that swayed both ways over the course of the ninety minutes.
Final score
Brisbane Roar 1
Melbourne City 2
Match preview:
Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City meet in a crucial clash with enormous implications for the upcoming finals series. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7pm (AEDT).
John Aloisi promised everyone that the Roar would get better and better as the season progressed and that they would win more matches late than early.
After two wins in a row, his words now take on new meaning and a third would see them launch into real semi-final contention.
It would be a stunning comeback for the Queenslanders after such a horrific start to the season and firmly silence many of their critics if they were to claim the three points tonight and start to threaten fourth place on the ladder.
Let’s hope the Roar fans show up like they once did and cheer on their team.
City finds itself slipping rather than ascending and without a certain Scotsman who provided much of their attacking potency, will need to be careful, as teams like Adelaide and Brisbane threaten to remove them from fourth position on the ladder in the coming weeks.
With a wide assortment of ins and outs for both teams, this match looks like an encounter where everything will be on the line.
The incentive for both is a potential energising of the season should they claim the three points.
Prediction
Melbourne City will find a way to get the job done in this one despite the recent form of the home team. Something tells me there might be some goals in this one.
Brisbane Roar 2, Melbourne City 3
Catch all the action on The Roar live coverage from 7pm (AEDT).
10:52pm
Chopper said | 10:52pm | ! Report
Has anyone seen Matt Mackay tonight? He was missing in action.
9:13pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:13pm | ! Report
9:02pm
kevin said | 9:02pm | ! Report
Aloisi needs to put the broom through half this lot and play some kids
9:00pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:00pm | ! Report
Full Time
96‘ – Full-time, and Melbourne City have beaten Brisbane Roar at Suncorp Stadium. Thanks for being on board and the match report will follow in fifteen minutes.
Brisbane Roar: 1
Melbourne City: 2
9:00pm
Stevo said | 9:00pm | ! Report
YESSSSSSS. Now to apply the cardiac defibrillator and get myself restarted 🙂
9:03pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:03pm | ! Report
Deep breaths Stevo, deep breaths.
9:06pm
Stevo said | 9:06pm | ! Report
It’s working, thanks !
8:59pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:59pm | ! Report
96‘ – Time should be up.
Brisbane Roar: 1
Melbourne City: 2
9:06pm
Fadida said | 9:06pm | ! Report
For Aloisi?
9:13pm
Stuart Thomas said | 9:13pm | ! Report
Not just yet, they weren’t awful tonight.
8:59pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:59pm | ! Report
95‘ – Kamau clear on the right………it breaks down.
Brisbane Roar: 1
Melbourne City: 2
8:58pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:58pm | ! Report
94‘ – Corner Brisbane…….goal kick City…….that could be enough.
Brisbane Roar: 1
Melbourne City: 2
8:57pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:57pm | ! Report
94‘ – Muscat on and Malik off for City.
Brisbane Roar: 1
Melbourne City: 2
8:56pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:56pm | ! Report
93‘ – City look to hold the ball and kill some time.
Brisbane Roar: 1
Melbourne City: 2
8:55pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:55pm | ! Report
92‘ – City holding on as the Roar throw everything at them.
Brisbane Roar: 1
Melbourne City: 2
8:55pm
Stevo said | 8:55pm | ! Report
I haven’t got 5 min of extra time in me 🙁
8:57pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:57pm | ! Report
Dig deep buddy, hang in there.