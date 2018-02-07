The 2019 Ashes will reignite Test cricket

There is a real concern that international cricket is so unfairly favoured towards a home team that their inherent domination ruins the primary attraction of sport – the mystery of the unknown.

Cricket followers are a hardy bunch, often willing to pay hard-earned money to witness a one-sided contest, but there is a limit to their patience.

The Ashes in 2019 is a golden opportunity to witness a competitive international series.

Firstly, by 2019, James Anderson will be in the twilight of a glittering career.

He is one of the finest bowlers of his generation, but it would still be a significant achievement for him to lead his team to victory at the age of 38.

Facing an ageing champion, having lost some of his formidable power, would be a boon for the touring batsmen – especially given their struggles against the moving ball.

While his partner in crime, Stuart Broad, has often been the one to run through the Australian batting, it is Anderson, a master of control and swing, who the Aussies most fear on the green decks of England.

Secondly, Shaun Marsh, Mitch Marsh, Nathan Lyon, Cameron Bancroft, Peter Handscomb and Matt Renshaw have all ignored the lure of the IPL to play county cricket in England this year.

While Lyon, Bancroft, Handscomb and Renshaw were never a real chance to appear in India, the Marsh boys would be odds on picks for a franchise. To shun these riches demonstrates a determination to learn English conditions and develop their game against the moving ball, with a clear eye on retaining the Ashes.

Thirdly, Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins bowl with pace, skill and variation. Add the ‘old man’ of the attack, Lyon – now a world-class off-spinner – and Australia have developed an attack with strike power in most conditions.

The age of the fast bowlers is also a key. By the next series all bowlers will be reaching the peak of their powers. Add James Patterson, Jackson Bird and Chadd Sayers (who would be an interesting selection in English conditions) and the future of Australian bowling looks exceedingly bright.

Finally, two of the great batsman of the modern game have now had their first head-to-head series as captains. We expect many contests over the coming years, but Steve Smith has drawn first blood, and has made public statements about his desire to win in England.

Smith is a man of his convictions, and while no one doubts Joe Root’s desire to win, it would be a brave man to bet against Smith.

Two years is a long time, but for the benefit of international cricket, a tight contest is critical to ensure that the oldest and (arguably) strongest rivalry in sport remains alive and well.

The countdown begins.