The 2019 Ashes will reignite Test cricket

There is a real concern that international cricket is so unfairly favoured towards a home team that their inherent domination ruins the primary attraction of sport – the mystery of the unknown.
Cricket followers are a hardy bunch, often willing to pay hard-earned money to witness a one-sided contest, but there is a limit to their patience.
The Ashes in 2019 is a golden opportunity to witness a competitive international series.
Firstly, by 2019, James Anderson will be in the twilight of a glittering career.
He is one of the finest bowlers of his generation, but it would still be a significant achievement for him to lead his team to victory at the age of 38.
Facing an ageing champion, having lost some of his formidable power, would be a boon for the touring batsmen – especially given their struggles against the moving ball.
While his partner in crime, Stuart Broad, has often been the one to run through the Australian batting, it is Anderson, a master of control and swing, who the Aussies most fear on the green decks of England.
Secondly, Shaun Marsh, Mitch Marsh, Nathan Lyon, Cameron Bancroft, Peter Handscomb and Matt Renshaw have all ignored the lure of the IPL to play county cricket in England this year.
While Lyon, Bancroft, Handscomb and Renshaw were never a real chance to appear in India, the Marsh boys would be odds on picks for a franchise. To shun these riches demonstrates a determination to learn English conditions and develop their game against the moving ball, with a clear eye on retaining the Ashes.
Thirdly, Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins bowl with pace, skill and variation. Add the ‘old man’ of the attack, Lyon – now a world-class off-spinner – and Australia have developed an attack with strike power in most conditions.
The age of the fast bowlers is also a key. By the next series all bowlers will be reaching the peak of their powers. Add James Patterson, Jackson Bird and Chadd Sayers (who would be an interesting selection in English conditions) and the future of Australian bowling looks exceedingly bright.
Finally, two of the great batsman of the modern game have now had their first head-to-head series as captains. We expect many contests over the coming years, but Steve Smith has drawn first blood, and has made public statements about his desire to win in England.
Smith is a man of his convictions, and while no one doubts Joe Root’s desire to win, it would be a brave man to bet against Smith.
Two years is a long time, but for the benefit of international cricket, a tight contest is critical to ensure that the oldest and (arguably) strongest rivalry in sport remains alive and well.
The countdown begins.
February 7th 2018 @ 8:19am
Jameswm said | February 7th 2018 @ 8:19am | ! Report
It’s unfair to get us excited this early.
A fit Pattinson would be great.
February 7th 2018 @ 8:48am
Rellum said | February 7th 2018 @ 8:48am | ! Report
The next ashes series will be different as both the ECB and CA have stated they are going to try and look at getting back to something like the old tours where their is a reasonable amount of tour games before the first test against quality opposition. Add that to the Test championship should have started by then and you have two actual reasons why “2019 Ashes will reignite Test cricket”, well at least fix the home team dominance and give context to series as they are now part of an actual comp.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:23am
Paul said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:23am | ! Report
I didn’t know Test cricket needed re-igniting Martin? Over a 7 month period, you’ve had the Ashes, SA V India and SA v Australia. There’s already been some fierce Test cricket played in two of those series and the last one promises to be a cracker as well.
I take your point about the next Ashes hopefully being one to watch, but obviously there’s lots that can happen between now and then. It’s great our guys are looking that far ahead in terms of their planning. Hopefully stints in county cricket will benefit the side in the long run. It’ll also be interesting to see who steps up to challenge Broad & Anderson. It must be a concern these guys are still automatic selections in the England side, giving especially Broad’s decline in recent years
February 7th 2018 @ 1:23pm
JamesH said | February 7th 2018 @ 1:23pm | ! Report
Don’t forget India in Australia next summer. India has one of their strongest ever seam attacks right now and their batsmen seem to enjoy our highways. Should be a good contest.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:42am
Jeff dustby said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:42am | ! Report
I’m more concerned about beating decent sides like SA and India. And Anderson isn’t a champion
February 7th 2018 @ 10:02am
jameswm said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:02am | ! Report
Define champion
134 tests
523 wickets (3.9 per test)
ave 27.4
25 x 5-wicket innings
3 x 10-wicket innings
Pretty decent.
Breaking it down:
Against Australia – 104 wickets at 34.5
Against SA – 84 at 32.7
Against India – 86 at 28.2
Good records against Pakistan, WI, SL, Bangers, Zims
At home – 335 wickets at 24.3
Biggest issue is he is the classic case of “can dish it out but can’t take it”. Goes sooking home to mummy if anyone says anything about him.
February 7th 2018 @ 11:05am
paul said | February 7th 2018 @ 11:05am | ! Report
I was looking at Stewie MacGils Test figures;
44 Tests ( a third of Andersons)
208 wickets (at 4.7 per Test)
Average 29.02
5 wicket hauls – 12 times
10 wicket hauls – 2 times
These figures stack up strongly against Anderson and there’s no way MacGill would be classed as a “champion”. High class leggie for sure, bit not a champion.
Anderson at best is a champion of longevity. I still wonder what he said that made Ben Duckett pour a beer over his head.
February 7th 2018 @ 12:49pm
magic said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:49pm | ! Report
and i was looking at GD Macgrath record and suddenly i found that – 124 test and 563 wicket @ 21/22 something like that and avg under 25 against any team so, who is the champ now believe me or not Macgrath was a legendry and most dangerious bowler in the world cricket
February 7th 2018 @ 12:59pm
George said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:59pm | ! Report
You mean unlike Warne who actually threatened to go home when MacGill outperformed him in the Caribbean?
February 7th 2018 @ 10:05am
Ryan H said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:05am | ! Report
I think it will be more intriguing because Australia appear more likely to win a series in the UK than they have been for a decade plus. Either way they are a lot closer to winning one in the UK than England are on Australian soil. If Australia can keep the core of this current XI playing test cricket together, with the inclusion of perhaps Renshaw, Handscomb or both by 2019 – as both appear to have the game and temperament to suit English conditions – they will give themselves a very strong chance.
The best anybody can hope for is a closely fought series – they are becoming a little few and far between in Ashes series – and one that remains alive until the fifth test.