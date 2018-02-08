Which Dzengis Cavusevic have Adelaide United signed?

By That A-League Fan , 8 Feb 2018 That A-League Fan is a Roar Rookie

Adelaide’s new striker, Dzengis Cavusevic could be the lethal centre forward to bury the opportunities Adelaide United get.

Occasionally, Adelaide has had a lot of the possession, their fair share of chances, but can’t put the ball in the back of the net.

Evidence of this is that Adelaide have the most shots, but are joint third lowest in the amount of goals scored, resulting in a 10 per cent conversion rate.

That’s the the lowest in the league. It’s somewhat surprising they’re fourth on the table.

Cavusevic is an all-round striker. He can score with his head, his feet, inside or outside the box.

He is also suitable for a second striker, or right winger, as he has assisted his teammate s on numerous occasions.

He is also a ‘very hard worker’, according to Marco Kurz.

Some aspects of his career, however, tell a different story. He has had a road with its fair share of elevations and depressions, showing is propensity to oscillate between good and bad experiences.

Low: He played in Slovenia until he was 23, in the first and second divisions, really struggling to score. He only scored on average seven games for a goal, nearly twice as worse as George Blackwood’s games to goals ratio.

High: He had a perfect transfer, and played in Switzerland’s second division with FC Wil, scoring 32 goals in 64 appearances. He was then capped by the Slovenian national team, despite not impressing when he played in their league a few years back.

He was then signed by a Swiss first division club, FC St. Gallen.

Low: Unfortunately, he didn’t score too many goals for them, scoring only 13 in 85 appearances.

High: Cavusevic moves to FC Zurich, a strong second division team. Due to Cavusevic and his teammates’ hard work and dedication, FC Zurich was promoted to the Swiss first division.

High: In the Swiss Cup last August, Cavusevic scores five and assists once as his team thrashes FC Chippis 10-0 away.

Low: That was as good as it got for him as his club attempted to sell him midway through this season, December 2017. They were successful as Adelaide spent 500,000 euros on him, needing some goals.

Hopefully for Cavusevic and the Reds, Adelaide coach Marco Kurz will find good use for him before the season is over, especially if the Reds want to finish in the top six, or have a home final (4th).

I will predict that Kurz will give him the No 10 shirt, last worn by the retired Karim Matmour and Marcelo Carrusca last season.