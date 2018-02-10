Melbourne City vs Sydney FC: A-League preview and prediction

Melbourne City stand toe to toe with their biggest obstacle to A-League glory at AAMI Park. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEDT).

How to watch

TV

This match will be broadcast by via free-to-air TV on channel One, and on Fox Sports 501.

Live stream

You can live stream Foxtel’s coverage of the match by using the Foxtel App if you already have a Foxtel TV subscription, or Foxtel Now if you don’t.

Preview

A-League fans have waited a while for this rematch and Melbourne City come into this clash in better form than the last time they met the champions.

Despite falling behind frequently and still experiencing some defensive frailties, the home side haven’t been beaten for some time and look to maintain that record against a Sydney team with plenty on their minds.

With the ACL about to begin and Graham Arnold looking to establish his team as one of the best in all of Asia, the biggest danger that the visitors face is losing the edge that has seen them put all-comers to the sword so far this season; except the Mariners of course.

With diligent preparation and attention to detail, Arnold has built a powerhouse and now comes the acid test, with City ready to pounce at any sign of distraction or weakness.

With the return of Bruno Fornaroli and a firing Marcin Budzinski, City look to have coped well with the loss of Ross McCormack.

Sydney are still riding a wave of luck without injury and suspension and will need their main men firing to knock off an ever improving City team.

Another masterclass from Ninkovic and Mierzejewski or a counter attack from City that sees Sydney FC look less scary to the entire competition?

Prediction

While tempted to predict a draw and with personal feelings in the game, this is a hard one. I think Sydney will win despite the pressure of the upcoming week.

Melbourne City 1, Sydney FC 3

Catch all the action on The Roar, live coverage from 7:50pm (AEDT).