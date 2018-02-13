After sensationally being overlooked originally for Australia’s tour of South Africa, pace bowler Chadd Sayers has been added to the Test squad after Jackson Bird was forced to withdraw due to a hamstring injury.
Sayers was originally overlooked for the side as Bird and young Western Australian quick Jhye Richardson were included, the latter on his first tour.
Bird injured himself bowling for Tasmania on Saturday in the Tigers’ Sheffield Shield fixture against Queensland at the Gabba, with the selectors taking the obvious option of replacing him with Sayers.
The South Australian quick hasn’t been in the same stellar form of last season when he took a staggering 60 wickets, but he has been a solid contributor with the ball for the Redbacks. In five matches, he has picked up 17 wickets at 32.82, with his constant swing and accuracy troubling batsmen around the country.
His bowling is expected to suit South African conditions, with pitches in the Rainbow Nation often green and conducive to swing bowling. Despite that, Sayers will only get a run if there are injuries, with Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins the attack likely to start the series when it gets underway on March 1 in Durban.
Australian captain Steve Smith said it was a like-for-like swap.
“It’s disappointing for Jackson, but it’s exciting for Chadd at the same time. It’s a like-for-like (replacement), they’re both pretty similar. They both stand the seam up nicely and Chadd’s been rewarded for what he’s done in Shield cricket over the last couple of years,” said Smith.
Since being overlooked for the original squad, Sayers has gone public, saying he didn’t get so much as a phone call to explain his absence after the phenomenal Shield season he had in 2016-17.
The quick is yet to make his Test debut for Australia, but has astonishing career numbers of 234 wickets at just 24.11, having debuted for the Redbacks in 2011.
He has been earmarked as a potential Test player for years, with multiple appearances for Cricket Australia sides playing against touring nations in warm-up games, but has never been able to crack the next level.
He has had plenty of near misses though, with the 30-year-old included in a touring party to New Zealand in 2016 and being picked for four Test squads at home, including the first two of the recently completed 2017-18 Ashes series.
Full squad to tour South Africa
Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc.
Fixtures
1st Test: March 1 at Kingsmead, Durban
2nd Test: March 9 at St. George’s Park, Port Elizabeth
3rd Test: March 22 at Newlands, Cape Town
4th Test: March 30 at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Ryan H said | February 13th 2018 @ 10:02am | ! Report
Given it’s no guarantee all of Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood will be fit to play all four tests together, there’s a reasonable chance we might see Sayers, and if so I hope he wreaks havoc. If he can do that and find himself a place for the County season and have some success, he could force his way into the XI for Ashes 2019.
JamesH said | February 13th 2018 @ 12:09pm | ! Report
I hope Sayers gets a game too, as disappointed as I am for Bird. If Chadd doesn’t play on this tour then it’s hard to see when the next opportunity could arise.
I think he needs to play tests before the Ashes in 2019 to be a real chance for that squad. If most of Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins, Pattinson, Bird and Richardson are fit then a ~32yo debutant is probably unlikely (especially if Darren ‘140+’ Lehmann is still coaching the side).
Paul D said | February 13th 2018 @ 12:11pm | ! Report
To be fair, Lehmann used to crap his pants whenever someone came onto bowl who was quicker than 140, so it’s understandable he’s been conditioned to think that’s the way to go
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_YyyMAf5nQ
QED – Lehmann comes out to bat, Akhtar brought onto bowl straight away and Lehmann obliges with one of the softest dismissals you’ll ever see from a top 5 batsman against pace
spruce moose said | February 13th 2018 @ 3:52pm | ! Report
Nice.
BurgyGreen said | February 13th 2018 @ 10:12am | ! Report
It seems to have gone largely unnoticed that Sayers is actually well down the wickets leaderboard this season with 17 at 32.82, and he’s only missed one game. Still deserves to be picked after being the outstanding Shield bowler for several years, but it’s not like he’s in stunning form right now. Someone like Tremain might have been the smarter pick based on his current and career form, but the backlash would’ve been enormous.
Matthew Pearce said | February 13th 2018 @ 11:28am | ! Report
Was wicketless last Shield match as well, wasn’t he? We all know how poor bowlers who go wicketless for one match are…
Tremain definitely would’ve been the in-form pick atm, but Sayers’ selection is still well-deserved. Hopefully some of the SA crowd will pipe down and realise they’re no worse off for selections than half the other states.
Perry Bridge said | February 13th 2018 @ 12:21pm | ! Report
The most recent round of Shield matches was the first with the Duke balls for this season – the first half (5 rounds) were the Kookaburras and now the run home is the Dukes.
Jameswm said | February 13th 2018 @ 1:47pm | ! Report
So Sayers is better with the kookaburra?
Matthew Pearce said | February 13th 2018 @ 2:24pm | ! Report
Don’t quite get how that’s relevant. Are you suggesting that Sayers is worse with the Dukes ball? Lukey Feldman had it hooping round corners and picked up 9 wickets, can’t be too much wrong with it.
My point there, anyway, was that anyone can have an off day, contrary to the brigade who stormed in to tell us that Bird was useless and should never have been picked, on the basis of one match.
Lancey5times said | February 13th 2018 @ 12:56pm | ! Report
The selectors look at these things a little differently however.
With Bird getting picked on the back of a wicketless test in Melbourne it was important that his replacement was coming of a wicketless Shield game.
As Smithy said, “like for like”
Paul D said | February 13th 2018 @ 10:27am | ! Report
They’ve probably only picked him because they know he’s a swing bowler – a wrist as strong as his will be able to carry plenty of drinks
Ouch said | February 13th 2018 @ 11:00am | ! Report
Hope he gets a test.
JohnB said | February 13th 2018 @ 12:01pm | ! Report
A bit sensationalist to say to say there was anything sensational about him not being picked in the initial squad. He might have been a bit unlucky over the years, but so have a lot of players. It looks like Bird was picked as cover for Hazelwood (and possibly also for Cummins and Starc ahead of Richardson, depending on the pitches). With Bird out, they needed someone to provide Hazelwood cover, so Sayers comes in as more of a like for like for Bird, ahead of possibly Tremain who may have been (sensationally) ahead of Sayers if it was Richardson who had got injured.
DingoGray said | February 13th 2018 @ 12:04pm | ! Report
A like for like replacement.
Replace one net bowler with another…..