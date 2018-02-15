The NRL is delusional seeking expansion through Origin

While the NRL is patting itself on the back that an Origin game will be played in Melbourne, Perth, and Adelaide over the next three years, the Origin faithful who can’t afford the airfares and accommodation have been uppercutted.

And to make sure the MCG game this year, the Optus Stadium in Perth next year, and an Adelaide Oval game in 2020 are alive, they will be either Origin 1, or Origin 2, which translates to either ANZ Stadium or Suncorp hosting a possible dead rubber in rugby league heartland.

Have the inmates actually taken over the asylum?

Fact – Origin is the Holy Grail of rugby league with its awesome drawing power and passion.

Fact – it will go close to filling the MCG, Optus Stadium, and Adelaide Oval, but less than half the spectors will be Victorians, Western Australians, and South Australians.

Fact – the vast majority of spectators will travel from Queensland, NSW, with a smattering from the ACT who can afford the huge increase in expenses, but still want watch Origin live at three of the iconic venues in world sport.

Forgotten are the Origin faithful who religiously save their hard-earned cents to be at Suncorp and ANZ Stadium to physically support their maroon, or blue.

They are being as badly treated as grass roots rugby league, the players of tomorrow.

More fact – only the AFL and A-League are truly national among the football codes, with the exception of Tasmania, while rugby league and rugby will never ever be fully national.

So stop being delusional NRL, and stick to supporting your own heartland for the Holy Grail of your code.

On the other side of the coin, rival Origin coaches Kevin Walters and Brad Fittler have applauded the decision.

That’s the party line, and their employers, but privately both will have their fingers crossed that the series will still be alive if their only home game is Origin 3.

Walters added a humorous touch, saying Queensland will play Origin on any day that ends with a “y”.

But it’s no laughing matter for the poorer Origin faithful who have been doomed to watch their team on television when their biggest wish has always been to be in the stand.

For as long as rugby league will be played, it will always be a Queensland, NSW, and ACT code, with Melbourne Storm the only exception.

The sole reason why the Storm has been accepted in AFL heartland is because they are invariably the best, if not one of the best, in the NRL.

And Victorians love winners.

Having won their first premiership in only their second year with John Ribot the supremo, Chris Anderson the coach, and Glen Lazarus the skipper, that gave Victoria bragging rights over NSW and Queensland.

And since then with Craig Bellamy as coach, Cameron Smith as skipper, and senior players like Billy Slater and Cooper Cronk, the Storm are the current premiers.

And nothing means more to a dyed-in-the-wool Victorian than beating NSW and Queensland teams at their own game.

Hopefully the NRL will get off the delusional train afer the next three years and stick to where their Holy Grail should be decided at Suncorp, and ANZ Stadium.

Can you imagine the AFL grand final being taken away from the MCG?

In your dreams.