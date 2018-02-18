W-League Grand Final: Sydney FC vs Melbourne City live scores, blog

Sydney FC and Melbourne City meet in the final of the W-League for season 17/18 in what promises to be an epic encounter. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 5pm (AEDT).
How to watch
On TV
The W-League grand final will be televised both on free-to-air TV and via Foxtel. On free-to-air you can find it on SBS Viceland, on Foxtel you’ll be able to find it on Fox Sports 501.
Live stream
You can live stream SBS’ coverage for free via The World Game website. Alternatively, you can live stream Foxtel’s coverage via the Foxtel App or Foxtel Now.
Preview
With the minor premiers Brisbane Roar knocked off by Melbourne City and the high flying Newcastle Jets bundled out of the competition by Sydney FC, the W-League comes down to this game between two of the powerhouses of Australian women’s football.
Melbourne City took some time to start rolling this season but once they did, they improved with each match and have timed their run perfectly to culminate on the big day.
Sydney have been solid all season and built momentum late in the year, despite being tragically hit with injuries in recent times.
Without Amy Harrison and Caitlin Foord, this will be an enormous challenge for Sydney. City’s side is stacked full of international experience and seeking a third title in a row should be more than enough incentive to produce their best.
Sydney will channel their injured stars and dig deep to attempt to produce a stunning upset against considerable odds.
Sydney haven’t experienced defeat in ten matches and that run began with a win over City in Round 4.
Melbourne spluttered through the early part of the season yet now look more like the slick machine they have been over the last two seasons as they enter the final day of the season.
With everything on the line and quality across the park, this is one not to be missed.
Prediction
Melbourne City will be too good on the day and run out comfortable winners.
Sydney FC 0, Melbourne City 3
Catch all the action on The Roar live coverage from 5pm (AEDT).
5:49pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:49pm | ! Report
45‘ – Three minutes of added time.
Sydney FC: 0
Melbourne City: 1
5:49pm
hogdriller said | 5:49pm | ! Report
Nothing unusual going on here, MC displaying their normal practice of manipulation of off-ball tackling/thuggery.
Simon clearly ran straight into the Sydney keeper as she threw the ball out. Knocked her flat onto the grass which of course meant the Sydney goal wide open for longer.
5:49pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:49pm | ! Report
45‘ – Catley wins a late free and City have a chance to play into the box.
Sydney FC: 0
Melbourne City: 1
5:48pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:48pm | ! Report
45‘ – Should be some added time here.
Sydney FC: 0
Melbourne City: 1
5:47pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:47pm | ! Report
44‘ – City corner.
Sydney FC: 0
Melbourne City: 1
5:46pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:46pm | ! Report
43‘ – Ibini with another chance on the right and she attempts an impossible angle and almost pulls it off. Great save Williams.
Sydney FC: 0
Melbourne City: 1
5:45pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:45pm | ! Report
42‘ – Sydney create a chance down the right yet Ibini’s ball finds Williams who is safe.
Sydney FC: 0
Melbourne City: 1
5:45pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:45pm | ! Report
41‘ – Juric desperate to get his team in the sheds and restructure. They are being out thought at the moment.
Sydney FC: 0
Melbourne City: 1
5:43pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:43pm | ! Report
40‘ – Sydney in a dangerous spot yet the centering ball is poor. Goal kick.
Sydney FC: 0
Melbourne City: 1
5:42pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:42pm | ! Report
38‘ – Simon drifted downfield as City attack and gets a clean strike on goal. Bledsoe does well again.
Sydney FC: 0
Melbourne City: 1
5:41pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:41pm | ! Report
37‘ – Another free-kick in a dangerous spot and the cross by Barnes is cleaned up by Bledsoe.
Sydney FC: 0
Melbourne City: 1
5:40pm
Stuart Thomas said | 5:40pm | ! Report
36‘ – Terrible concentration at the back and the Welsh woman pounces again.
Sydney FC: 0
Melbourne City: 1