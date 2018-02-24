 

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Melbourne Demons: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

    North Melbourne vs. Melbourne
    Kingston Twins Ovals
    JLT Community Series February 24, 2018
    North Melbourne 71, Melbourne 124
    North Melbourne Melbourne
     SG B Pts SG B Pts
    Q103119   0 6339
    Q206440   0 8351
    Q307446   0 15898
    Q4011571   0 1910124

    Match result:

    The Melbourne Demons have continued their excellent pre-season form with a no-nonsense 53-point victory over North Melbourne in Hobart on Saturday afternoon.

    Final score
    North Melbourne 11.5 (71)
    Melbourne 19.10 (124)

    Match preview:

    We’re a step closer to the 2018 AFL season on Saturday as the JLT Community Series kicks off with North Melbourne hosting Melbourne in Tasmania. None of that zooper goal rubbish – it’s time to get marginally more serious. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 2:05pm AEDT.

    The pre-season games look set to get underway with a good contest here as both clubs have picked fairly strong sides that appear close to a full dress rehearsal for Round 1.

    Aside from injured players, Taylor Garner and Braydon Preuss are the only real absentees for North, while Melbourne are missing midfielders Jack Viney and Dom Tyson, as well as All-Australian back pocket Neville Jetta.

    Both contingents of fans can get excited at the likelihood that they’ll see some new faces in their colours for the first time – although keep in mind that four players will be withdrawn from each squad before the match.

    For North Melbourne, it’s a pair of top ten drafts picks in Luke Davies-Uniacke and Paul Ahern who look set to make their first appearance for the club and give Roos fans a hopeful glance of what the future might look like. Former Hawthorn player Billy Hartung is also set to play.

    It’ll also be nice to see players like Marley Williams and Ben Jacobs make a return from injury – Jacobs having barely played in the last two year, and Williams being near the top of the Roos’ best and fairest before injury last year.

    As for Melbourne: Jake Lever, Jake Lever, Jake Lever. He’s been named to play his first game in the red and blue and if he turns out to be half as good as Melbourne fans hope, he’ll be huge.

    Also keep an eye out for Bailey Fritsch, a draftee from Melbourne’s VFL team who is pushing for a Round 1 debut, and Angus Brayshaw, who I reckon is ready to tear the competition a new one in 2018.

    Prediction
    This could of course change wildly depending on which players sides pull out, but I’ll tip North as they look the closest to full strength, and we all know how matches between these two sides in Tasmania tend to go.

    North Melbourne by six points.

    Events
    Quarter 1
    3' BEHIND - Shaun Atley (North Melbourne)
    5' GOAL - Alex Neal-Bullen (Melbourne)
    7' GOAL - Tom McDonald (Melbourne)
    10' BEHIND - Billy Stretch (Melbourne)
    14' BEHIND - Rushed (Melbourne)
    15' GOAL - Ben Brown (North Melbourne)
    16' BEHIND - Christian Petracca (Melbourne)
    18' GOAL - Bernie Vince (Melbourne)
    20' GOAL - Jesse Hogan (Melbourne)
    22' GOAL - Jarrad Waite (North Melbourne)
    23' GOAL - Bayley Fritsch (Melbourne)
    27' GOAL - Billy Hartung (North Melbourne)
    28' GOAL - Tomas Bugg (Melbourne)
    Quarter 2
    2' BEHIND - Nathan Hrovat (North Melbourne)
    3' GOAL - Kayne Turner (North Melbourne)
    5' GOAL - Christian Petracca (Melbourne)
    12' GOAL - Billy Hartung (North Melbourne)
    17' GOAL - Jack Ziebell (North Melbourne)
    19' BEHIND - Ryan Clarke (North Melbourne)
    19' BEHIND - Jarrad Waite (North Melbourne)
    21' GOAL - James Harmes (Melbourne)
    Quarter 3
    3' BEHIND - Jake Melksham (Melbourne)
    3' BEHIND - Tom McDonald (Melbourne)
    4' GOAL - Jesse Hogan (Melbourne)
    7' GOAL - Jesse Hogan (Melbourne)
    10' GOAL - Cameron Zurhaar (North Melbourne)
    11' GOAL - James Harmes (Melbourne)
    13' BEHIND - Cameron Pedersen (Melbourne)
    14' GOAL - Mitch Hannan (Melbourne)
    15' GOAL - Jake Melksham (Melbourne)
    18' BEHIND - Billy Stretch (Melbourne)
    19' GOAL - Alex Neal-Bullen (Melbourne)
    23' BEHIND - Corey Maynard (Melbourne)
    27' GOAL - Bayley Fritsch (Melbourne)
    Quarter 4
    1' GOAL - Bayley Fritsch (Melbourne)
    3' GOAL - Jarrad Waite (North Melbourne)
    5' GOAL - Max Gawn (Melbourne)
    7' GOAL - Nick Larkey (North Melbourne)
    10' BEHIND - Bayley Fritsch (Melbourne)
    14' GOAL - Ben Brown (North Melbourne)
    16' GOAL - Ben Cunnington (North Melbourne)
    19' GOAL - Corey Maynard (Melbourne)
    22' BEHIND - Bayley Fritsch (Melbourne)
    25' GOAL - Tomas Bugg (Melbourne)
    29' BEHIND - Nathan Hrovat (North Melbourne)

    • 6:52pm
      Swannies said | 6:52pm | ! Report

      Result proves that North are going nowhere in 2018. Demons look good and should contest for finals.

    • Editor

      4:28pm
      Josh Elliott said | 4:28pm | ! Report

      That’s all from me on this one folks. Stay tuned for my quick takes from the JLT weekend tomorrow night where we’ll talk Billy Hartung, Bailey Fritsch and more.

    • Editor

      4:26pm
      Josh Elliott said | 4:26pm | ! Report

      Full Time
      That’s the game folks! Melbourne big winners, thank goodness AFLX and JLT don’t count towards the streak 😉

      North Melbourne: 11.5 (71)
      Melbourne: 19.10 (124)

    • Editor

      4:22pm
      Josh Elliott said | 4:22pm | ! Report

      Goal
      Christian Salem sets up Tom Bugg who kicks his second.

      North Melbourne: 11.4 (70)
      Melbourne: 19.10 (124)

    • Editor

      4:19pm
      Josh Elliott said | 4:19pm | ! Report

      Behind
      Bailey Fritsch with another shot, a behind though.

      North Melbourne: 11.4 (70)
      Melbourne: 18.10 (118)

    • Editor

      4:16pm
      Josh Elliott said | 4:16pm | ! Report

      Goal
      Corey Maynard with a goal for the Dees.

      North Melbourne: 11.4 (70)
      Melbourne: 18.9 (117)

    • Editor

      4:14pm
      Josh Elliott said | 4:14pm | ! Report

      Nice intercept mark from Jake Lever – Dees fans will hope to see plenty of those.

      North Melbourne: 11.4 (70)
      Melbourne: 17.9 (111)

    • Editor

      4:13pm
      Josh Elliott said | 4:13pm | ! Report

      Goal
      Ben Cunnington shows his forward ability – contested mark and a goal close to the sticks.

      North Melbourne: 11.4 (70)
      Melbourne: 17.9 (111)

    • Editor

      4:12pm
      Josh Elliott said | 4:12pm | ! Report

      Goal
      A free kick gives Ben Brown the chance to kick his second goal of the day, and he does it easy.

      North Melbourne: 10.4 (64)
      Melbourne: 17.9 (111)

    • Editor

      4:10pm
      Josh Elliott said | 4:10pm | ! Report

      Behind
      Bailey Fritsch bobs up again but only with a behind.

      North Melbourne: 9.4 (58)
      Melbourne: 17.9 (111)

