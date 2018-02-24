Sunwolves impress, but Brumbies get the win

The Sunwolves have fired a warning salvo over everyone’s bows today with a bonus-point loss against the Australian Conference favourites, the Brumbies.

They are clearly not the team of 2017. The Wolves dominated scoring in the first half, at one point leading by 11 points. A lack of concentration, avoidable turnovers and penalties allowed a well-oiled Brumbies outfit to take the lead.

In the last 50 minutes, the Brumbies scored 24 of the 27 points through a combination of set piece and broken play movements based on the opportunities offered by the Wolves. In the end it was five tries to three. Good to see Christian Lealiifano back field strong and healthy, though he missed three kicks for post.

Ex-Force Isi Naisarani played out of his skin and will be destroyer of opponents for the Canberrans. He ran more metres than most except for backs Hosea Saumaki and Tom Banks. Joe Powell played like a pro, along with just about everyone in the team. Dan McKaller did his job as well, steadying the team after 30 minutes.

Jamie Joseph’s impact on his team was as powerful as the the Wolves’ tackles. The team looks balanced, which includes Jaba Bregvadze, the Georgean muscle brought into as a reserve hooker. Jiwon Koo the 122kg tighthead prop scrummaging looks good. The backrow trio of Willem Britz, Lappie Labuschagne and Kazuki Himeno will only get better.

Apparently the Wolves had almost zero time for practice. They should be formidable as the season unfolds.

Final score

Sunwolves 25

Brumbies 32