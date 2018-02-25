Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Sydney Derby: A-League live scores, blog

Sydney FC and the Western Sydney Wanderers meet tonight in one of the biggest clashes on the A-League schedule; the Sydney derby. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 6:30pm (AEDT).
How to watch:
TV
This match will be broadcast exclusively by Fox Sports 501.
Live stream
You can live stream Foxtel’s coverage of the match by using the Foxtel App if you already have a Foxtel TV subscription, or Foxtel Now if you don’t.
Preview:
This is the match-up that whets the appetite of all A-League supporters and this version promises much, as the Wanderers attempt to claw their way into the top six and book a spot in the semi-finals.
With seven rounds remaining and still seven or eight teams in the hunt for spots in the playoffs, the Wanderers need to keep stringing wins together to guarantee their spot.
Sydney FC are safely entrenched in the finals with the premiers plate looking secure yet complacency will not be an option, especially considering the passion and intensity that comes to the surface in these clashes.
The Wanderers have kept improving throughout the season and with a couple of solid wins over the course of the next few weeks, could even push for a top four spot.
Sydney will be sore and tired following their trip to China midweek and after significant changes to their starting team, will be tested by a well-rested and motivated Wanderers side.
In the last ever Sydney Derby at Allianz Stadium in its current configuration, both teams will be looking for the points and bragging rights, in Australia’s biggest City.
Prediction:
Somehow, Graham Arnold will lift his troops and find a way past the Wanderers.
Sydney FC 2, Western Sydney Wanderers 1
Catch all the action on The Roar live coverage from 6:30pm (AEDT).
7:08pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:08pm | ! Report
Yellow Card
33‘ – Mierzejewski is booked for a 50/50 yellow. Two sides to that one.
Sydney FC: 0
Western Sydney Wanderers: 1
7:07pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:07pm | ! Report
31‘ – Sydney with plenty of possession and Retre fights brilliantly for the ball to win a throw.
Sydney FC: 0
Western Sydney Wanderers: 1
7:05pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:05pm | ! Report
29‘ – But for the Umbrellas, wet hair and water-logged pitch, you wouldn’t even know it was raining.
Sydney FC: 0
Western Sydney Wanderers: 1
7:05pm
That A-League Fan said | 7:05pm | ! Report
Keanu Baccus is fouling Carney and Ninkovic. Nervous times for him.
7:04pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:04pm | ! Report
27‘ – Another ball into the box for Carney yet it runs long.
Sydney FC: 0
Western Sydney Wanderers: 1
7:03pm
That A-League Fan said | 7:03pm | ! Report
Janjetovic slices it out for a throw in for Sydney FC.
7:02pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:02pm | ! Report
25‘ – Mierzejewski throws in a brilliant ball and Carney almost latches onto it at the far post. What a ball.
Sydney FC: 0
Western Sydney Wanderers: 1
7:04pm
Kangajets said | 7:04pm | ! Report
He is a fantastic player Adrian… the best I’ve seen in the A league era .
Carney butchered that
But I can see Adrian creating more havoc