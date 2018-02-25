Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Sydney Derby: A-League live scores, blog

Sydney FC and the Western Sydney Wanderers meet tonight in one of the biggest clashes on the A-League schedule; the Sydney derby. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 6:30pm (AEDT).

How to watch:

TV

This match will be broadcast exclusively by Fox Sports 501.

Live stream

You can live stream Foxtel’s coverage of the match by using the Foxtel App if you already have a Foxtel TV subscription, or Foxtel Now if you don’t.

Preview:

This is the match-up that whets the appetite of all A-League supporters and this version promises much, as the Wanderers attempt to claw their way into the top six and book a spot in the semi-finals.

With seven rounds remaining and still seven or eight teams in the hunt for spots in the playoffs, the Wanderers need to keep stringing wins together to guarantee their spot.

Sydney FC are safely entrenched in the finals with the premiers plate looking secure yet complacency will not be an option, especially considering the passion and intensity that comes to the surface in these clashes.

The Wanderers have kept improving throughout the season and with a couple of solid wins over the course of the next few weeks, could even push for a top four spot.

Sydney will be sore and tired following their trip to China midweek and after significant changes to their starting team, will be tested by a well-rested and motivated Wanderers side.

In the last ever Sydney Derby at Allianz Stadium in its current configuration, both teams will be looking for the points and bragging rights, in Australia’s biggest City.

Prediction:

Somehow, Graham Arnold will lift his troops and find a way past the Wanderers.

Sydney FC 2, Western Sydney Wanderers 1

Catch all the action on The Roar live coverage from 6:30pm (AEDT).