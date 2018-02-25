 

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Sydney Derby: A-League live scores, blog

Stuart Thomas Columnist

By Stuart Thomas, 25 Feb 2018

    Sydney FC v Western Sydney Wanderers FC

    Allianz Stadium, 25 February, 2018

    		  
    Sydney FC First Half Western Sydney Wanderers FC
    0 30' 1
    2 SHOTS 2
    1 SHOTS ON GOAL 1
    1 FOULS 9
    1 CORNERS 0
    2 OFFSIDES 0

    Sydney FC and the Western Sydney Wanderers meet tonight in one of the biggest clashes on the A-League schedule; the Sydney derby. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 6:30pm (AEDT).

    How to watch:

    TV
    This match will be broadcast exclusively by Fox Sports 501.

    Live stream
    You can live stream Foxtel’s coverage of the match by using the Foxtel App if you already have a Foxtel TV subscription, or Foxtel Now if you don’t.

    Preview:

    This is the match-up that whets the appetite of all A-League supporters and this version promises much, as the Wanderers attempt to claw their way into the top six and book a spot in the semi-finals.

    With seven rounds remaining and still seven or eight teams in the hunt for spots in the playoffs, the Wanderers need to keep stringing wins together to guarantee their spot.

    Sydney FC are safely entrenched in the finals with the premiers plate looking secure yet complacency will not be an option, especially considering the passion and intensity that comes to the surface in these clashes.

    The Wanderers have kept improving throughout the season and with a couple of solid wins over the course of the next few weeks, could even push for a top four spot.

    Sydney will be sore and tired following their trip to China midweek and after significant changes to their starting team, will be tested by a well-rested and motivated Wanderers side.

    In the last ever Sydney Derby at Allianz Stadium in its current configuration, both teams will be looking for the points and bragging rights, in Australia’s biggest City.

    Prediction:

    Somehow, Graham Arnold will lift his troops and find a way past the Wanderers.

    Sydney FC 2, Western Sydney Wanderers 1

    Catch all the action on The Roar live coverage from 6:30pm (AEDT).

    10' GOAL - Oriol Riera (Western Sydney Wanderers FC)

    Stuart Thomas is a sports writer and educator who made the jump from Roar Guru to Expert in 2017. An ex-trainee professional golfer, his sporting passions are broad with particular interests in football, AFL and rugby league. His love of sport is only matched by his passion for gardening and self-sustainability. Follow him on Twitter @stuartthomas72.

    • Columnist

      7:08pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 7:08pm | ! Report

      Yellow Card
      33‘ – Mierzejewski is booked for a 50/50 yellow. Two sides to that one.

      Sydney FC: 0
      Western Sydney Wanderers: 1

      Reply
    • Columnist

      7:07pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 7:07pm | ! Report

      31‘ – Sydney with plenty of possession and Retre fights brilliantly for the ball to win a throw.

      Sydney FC: 0
      Western Sydney Wanderers: 1

      Reply
    • Columnist

      7:05pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 7:05pm | ! Report

      29‘ – But for the Umbrellas, wet hair and water-logged pitch, you wouldn’t even know it was raining.

      Sydney FC: 0
      Western Sydney Wanderers: 1

      Reply

    • 7:05pm
      That A-League Fan said | 7:05pm | ! Report

      Keanu Baccus is fouling Carney and Ninkovic. Nervous times for him.

      Reply
    • Columnist

      7:04pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 7:04pm | ! Report

      27‘ – Another ball into the box for Carney yet it runs long.

      Sydney FC: 0
      Western Sydney Wanderers: 1

      Reply

    • 7:03pm
      That A-League Fan said | 7:03pm | ! Report

      Janjetovic slices it out for a throw in for Sydney FC.

      Reply
    • Columnist

      7:02pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 7:02pm | ! Report

      25‘ – Mierzejewski throws in a brilliant ball and Carney almost latches onto it at the far post. What a ball.

      Sydney FC: 0
      Western Sydney Wanderers: 1

      Reply

      • 7:04pm
        Kangajets said | 7:04pm | ! Report

        He is a fantastic player Adrian… the best I’ve seen in the A league era .

        Carney butchered that

        But I can see Adrian creating more havoc

        Reply
